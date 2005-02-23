Well Logging and Formation Evaluation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678834, 9780080457956

Well Logging and Formation Evaluation

1st Edition

Authors: Toby Darling
eBook ISBN: 9780080457956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750678834
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303144
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 23rd February 2005
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
52.69
7300.00
6205.00
90.00
76.50
88.95
75.61
66.95
56.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
64.95
55.21
84.95
72.21
51.99
44.19
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This hand guide in the Gulf Drilling Guides series offers practical techniques that are valuable to petrophysicists and engineers in their day-to-day jobs. Based on the author’s many years of experience working in oil companies around the world, this guide is a comprehensive collection of techniques and rules of thumb that work.

The primary functions of the drilling or petroleum engineer are to ensure that the right operational decisions are made during the course of drilling and testing a well, from data gathering, completion and testing, and thereafter to provide the necessary parameters to enable an accurate static and dynamic model of the reservoir to be constructed. This guide supplies these, and many other, answers to their everyday problems.

There are chapters on NMR logging, core analysis, sampling, and interpretation of the data to give the engineer a full picture of the formation. There is no other single guide like this, covering all aspects of well logging and formation evaluation, completely updated with the latest techniques and applications.

Key Features

· A valuable reference dedicated solely to well logging and formation evaluation. · Comprehensive coverage of the latest technologies and practices, including, troubleshooting for stuck pipe, operational decisions, and logging contracts. · Packed with money-saving and time saving strategies for the engineer working in the field.

Readership

Petroleum geologists, geophysicists, reservoir engineers and drilling engineers.

Table of Contents

Introduction

  1. Basics 1.1 Terminology 1.2 Basic Log Types 1.3 Logging Contracts 1.4 Preparing a Logging Programme 1.5 Operational Decisions 1.6 Coring 1.7 Wellsite Mud Logging 1.8 Testing/Production Issues

  2. Quicklook Log Interpretation 2.1 Basic Quality Control 2.2 Identifying the Reservoir 2.3 Identifying the Fluid Type and Contracts 2.4 Calculating the Porosity 2.5 Calculating Hydrocarbon Saturation 2.6 Presenting the Results 2.7 Pressure/Sampling 2.8 Permeability Determination

  3. Full Interpretation 3.1 Net Sand Definition 3.2 Porosity Calculation 3.3 Archie Saturation 3.4 Permeability

  4. Saturation/Height Analysis 4.1 Core Capillary Pressure Analysis 4.2 Log-Derived Functions

  5. Advanced Log Interpretation Techniques 5.1 Shaly Sand Analysis 5.2 Carbonates 5.3 Multi-Mineral/Statistical Models 5.4 NMR Logging 5.5 Fuzzy Logic 5.6 Thin Beds 5.7 Thermal Decay Neutron Interpretation 5.8 Error Analyses 5.9 Borehole Corrections

  6. Integration with Seismic 6.1 Synthetic Seismograms 6.2 Fluid Replacement Modelling 6.3 Acoustic/Elastic Impedance Modelling

  7. Rock Mechanics Issues

  8. Value of Information

  9. Equity Determinations 9.1 Basis for Equity Determination

    9.2 Procedures/Timing for Equity Determination 9.3 The Role of the Petrophysicist

  10. Production Geology Issues 10.1 Understanding Geological Maps 10.2 Basic Geological Concepts

  11. Reservoir Engineering Issues 11.1 Behavior of Gases 11.2 Behavior of Oil/.Wet Gas Reservoirs 11.3 Material Balance 11.4 Darcy’s Law 11.5 Well Testing

  12. Homing-in Techniques 12.1 Magnetostatic Homing-In 12.2 Electromagnetic Homing-In

  13. Well Deviation, Surveying, and Geosteering 13.1 Well Deviation 13.2 Surveying 13.3 Geosteering 13.4 Horizontal Wells Drilled about a Contact 13.5 Estimating the Productivity Index for Long Horizontal Wells

Appendix 1: Test Well 1 Data Sheet Appendix 2: Additional Data for Full Evaluation Appendix 3: Solutions to Exercies Appendix 4: Additional Mathematics Theory Appendix 5: Abbreviations and Acronyms Appendix 6: Useful Conversion Units and Constants Appendix 7: Contractor Tool Mnemonics Bibliography About the Author Acknowledgments Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080457956
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750678834
Paperback ISBN:
9781493303144

About the Author

Toby Darling

Affiliations and Expertise

Toby Darling Limited

Reviews

"A concise guide to both well logging as well as other important topics in evaluating formations … I recommend the book as an addition to most any petrophysicist's working library." - William D. Moore, Hereford, Arizona in the AAPG Bulletin, December 2005

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.