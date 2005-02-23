Well Logging and Formation Evaluation
1st Edition
Description
This hand guide in the Gulf Drilling Guides series offers practical techniques that are valuable to petrophysicists and engineers in their day-to-day jobs. Based on the author’s many years of experience working in oil companies around the world, this guide is a comprehensive collection of techniques and rules of thumb that work.
The primary functions of the drilling or petroleum engineer are to ensure that the right operational decisions are made during the course of drilling and testing a well, from data gathering, completion and testing, and thereafter to provide the necessary parameters to enable an accurate static and dynamic model of the reservoir to be constructed. This guide supplies these, and many other, answers to their everyday problems.
There are chapters on NMR logging, core analysis, sampling, and interpretation of the data to give the engineer a full picture of the formation. There is no other single guide like this, covering all aspects of well logging and formation evaluation, completely updated with the latest techniques and applications.
Key Features
· A valuable reference dedicated solely to well logging and formation evaluation. · Comprehensive coverage of the latest technologies and practices, including, troubleshooting for stuck pipe, operational decisions, and logging contracts. · Packed with money-saving and time saving strategies for the engineer working in the field.
Readership
Petroleum geologists, geophysicists, reservoir engineers and drilling engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Basics 1.1 Terminology 1.2 Basic Log Types 1.3 Logging Contracts 1.4 Preparing a Logging Programme 1.5 Operational Decisions 1.6 Coring 1.7 Wellsite Mud Logging 1.8 Testing/Production Issues
Quicklook Log Interpretation 2.1 Basic Quality Control 2.2 Identifying the Reservoir 2.3 Identifying the Fluid Type and Contracts 2.4 Calculating the Porosity 2.5 Calculating Hydrocarbon Saturation 2.6 Presenting the Results 2.7 Pressure/Sampling 2.8 Permeability Determination
Full Interpretation 3.1 Net Sand Definition 3.2 Porosity Calculation 3.3 Archie Saturation 3.4 Permeability
Saturation/Height Analysis 4.1 Core Capillary Pressure Analysis 4.2 Log-Derived Functions
Advanced Log Interpretation Techniques 5.1 Shaly Sand Analysis 5.2 Carbonates 5.3 Multi-Mineral/Statistical Models 5.4 NMR Logging 5.5 Fuzzy Logic 5.6 Thin Beds 5.7 Thermal Decay Neutron Interpretation 5.8 Error Analyses 5.9 Borehole Corrections
Integration with Seismic 6.1 Synthetic Seismograms 6.2 Fluid Replacement Modelling 6.3 Acoustic/Elastic Impedance Modelling
Rock Mechanics Issues
Value of Information
Equity Determinations 9.1 Basis for Equity Determination9.2 Procedures/Timing for Equity Determination 9.3 The Role of the Petrophysicist
Production Geology Issues 10.1 Understanding Geological Maps 10.2 Basic Geological Concepts
Reservoir Engineering Issues 11.1 Behavior of Gases 11.2 Behavior of Oil/.Wet Gas Reservoirs 11.3 Material Balance 11.4 Darcy’s Law 11.5 Well Testing
Homing-in Techniques 12.1 Magnetostatic Homing-In 12.2 Electromagnetic Homing-In
Well Deviation, Surveying, and Geosteering 13.1 Well Deviation 13.2 Surveying 13.3 Geosteering 13.4 Horizontal Wells Drilled about a Contact 13.5 Estimating the Productivity Index for Long Horizontal Wells
Appendix 1: Test Well 1 Data Sheet Appendix 2: Additional Data for Full Evaluation Appendix 3: Solutions to Exercies Appendix 4: Additional Mathematics Theory Appendix 5: Abbreviations and Acronyms Appendix 6: Useful Conversion Units and Constants Appendix 7: Contractor Tool Mnemonics Bibliography About the Author Acknowledgments Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 23rd February 2005
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457956
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678834
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303144
About the Author
Toby Darling
Affiliations and Expertise
Toby Darling Limited
Reviews
"A concise guide to both well logging as well as other important topics in evaluating formations … I recommend the book as an addition to most any petrophysicist's working library." - William D. Moore, Hereford, Arizona in the AAPG Bulletin, December 2005