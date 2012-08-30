Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Handbook
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Legislation and initiatives to manage WEEE
Chapter 1: Global e-waste initiatives
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Problems associated with e-waste
1.3 Global e-waste management initiatives
1.4 Synergizing e-waste initiatives
1.5 Future trends
Chapter 2: EU legislation relating to electronic waste: the WEEE and RoHS Directives and the REACH regulations
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The EU and the environment
2.3 The Waste Framework Directive
2.4 The WEEE Directive
2.5 The WEEE Directive in operation
2.6 The recast of the WEEE Directive
2.7 Directive on the restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment (RoHS)
2.8 The Commission’s proposal on a recast RoHS
2.9 Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and restriction of CHemicals Directive (REACH)
2.10 Review of REACH
2.11 Summary
Chapter 3: The present recast of the WEEE Directive
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Review studies proposing options for the recast of the WEEE Directive
3.3 The current proposals for the recast of WEEE
3.4 Further developments (July-September 2011)
3.5 Conclusions
Chapter 4: The WEEE Forum and the WEEELABEX project
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 What is the WEEE Forum?
4.3 Context of WEEELABEX
4.4 WEEELABEX phase I: standards
4.5 WEEELABEX phase II: conformity verification
4.6 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Conformity assessment of WEEE take-back schemes: the case of Switzerland*
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Approach of the conformity assessment
5.3 Scope and elements of the conformity assessment
5.4 Future trends
5.5 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Eco-efficiency evaluation of WEEE take-back systems
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 How much WEEE is out there?
6.3 How do WEEE quantify and prioritise environmental impacts?
6.4 How much do WEEE have to pay?
6.5 How do WEEE benefit from impact assessment in policy development?
6.6 Conclusions
Part II: Technologies for refurbishment, treatment and recycling of waste electronics
Chapter 7: The materials of WEEE
Abstract:
7.1 The material content of WEEE
7.2 Materials and their recovery and recycling technologies
7.3 The transition from cathode ray tube (CRT) to liquid crystal display (LCD) display screens and its implications for materials recycling
7.4 The loss of scarce elements
7.5 Novel materials recovery approaches
7.6 New materials and their implications
7.7 Summary and conclusions
Chapter 8: Refurbishment and reuse of WEEE
Abstract:
8.1 Need for WEEE refurbishment and reuse
8.2 Reuse processes and their role in sustainable manufacturing
8.3 Industry sector specific example: refurbishment of computers
8.4 Role of the third sector
8.5 Issues in WEEE refurbishment and reuse
8.6 Future trends
8.7 Summary of WEEE reuse and refurbishment
Chapter 9: Shredding, sorting and recovery of metals from WEEE: linking design to resource efficiency
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Theory of recycling
9.3 Product design, shredding and liberation of waste products
9.4 Automated and manual sorting of WEEE products
9.5 Metallurgical processing
9.6 (Dynamic) modelling recycling systems performance
9.7 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Mechanical methods of recycling plastics from WEEE
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Introduction to waste collection and sorting
10.3 Methods of sorting small particle size polymer waste
10.4 Conversion of WEEE to a reusable material
10.5 Effectiveness of the WEEE legislation to date
10.6 Remanufacturing using WEEE polymers
10.7 Future trends
10.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 11: Pyrolysis of WEEE plastics
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pyrolysis processes and characterization of the pyrolysis fractions
11.3 Pyrolysis of printed circuit boards (PCBs)
11.4 Pyrolysis of plastics
11.5 Environmental concerns about the products of pyrolysis of WEEE
11.6 Future trends
Chapter 12: Chemical or feedstock recycling of WEEE products
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Characteristics of WEEE plastics
12.3 European feedstock recycling initiatives since the 1990s
12.4 Conclusions and future trends
Part III: Electronic products that present particular challenges for recyclers
Chapter 13: Recycling printed circuit boards
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Materials
13.3 Flame retardants
13.4 Costs and benefits of recycling printed circuit boards (PCBs)
13.5 Challenges and future trends
Chapter 14: Recycling liquid crystal displays
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Liquid crystal displays (LCDs)
14.3 Recycling processes for liquid crystal displays (LCDs)
14.4 Hazardous materials in liquid crystal displays (LCDs)
14.5 Recovery of valuable materials
14.6 Re-use of liquid crystal display (LCD) equipment and components
14.7 Future trends
Chapter 15: Recycling cooling and freezing appliances
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Challenges relating to WEEE refrigerators and freezers
15.3 Requirements for de-gassing processes
15.4 Emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
15.5 Future trends
15.6 Techniques for separation of fridge plastics
15.7.Sources of further information and advice
15.8. Conclusions
Chapter 16: End-of-life options for printed electronics
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Printed electronics
16.3 End-of-life options and their challenges
16.4 Consideration of EU legislation
16.5 Future trends
16.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 17: Recycling batteries
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Main directives worldwide for spent batteries
17.3 Methods for the recovery of metals from spent batteries
17.4 Future trends
Part IV: Sustainable design of electronics and supply chains
Chapter 18: ErP â€“ the European Directive on ecodesign
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Trends leading to ecodesign regulation
18.3 Introducing the ErP Directive
18.4 Examining the Framework Directive concept
18.5 Comparing ErP and WEEE approaches
18.6 Status of ErP implementation and coverage of end-of-life (EoL) aspects
18.7 Conclusion
Chapter 19: Sustainable electronic product design
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Drivers for sustainability and ecodesign
19.3 How to do design for sustainability (DfS)
19.4 Sustainable materials and manufacturing processes
19.5 Examples of sustainable electronic product design
19.6 Future trends
19.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 20: Reducing hazardous substances in electronics
Abstract:
20.1 Hazardous substances and their functions in electrical and electronic equipment (EEE)
20.2 Legislative bans of hazardous substances in EEE: the RoHS Directive
20.3 Environmental, technological and economic impacts of the RoHS substance restrictions
20.4 Differentiated approaches for the use and ban of hazardous substances
20.6 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 21: Examining subsidy impacts on recycled WEEE material flows
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 A multi-tiered decentralized reverse production system (RPS) problem
21.3 Insights from decentralized RPS case study
21.4 Conclusions and discussions
21.5 Acknowledgments
Part V: National and regional WEEE management schemes
Chapter 22: WEEE management in Europe: learning from best practice
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 The waste strategy within the EU
22.3 The WEEE Directive and the RoHS framework
22.4 Extended producer responsibility (EPR) and polluter pays principles and WEEE management
22.5 National waste recovery schemes: case studies
22.6 Summing up and discussion
22.7 Conclusions and recommendations
22.8 Acknowledgements
22.10 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 23: WEEE management in China
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Infrastructure: collecting, processing, recycling facilities
23.3 Informal and formal recycling
23.4 Contamination from landfill and incineration
23.5 Environmental impacts
23.6 Management of hazardous materials
23.7 Knowledge centers of excellence
23.8 Future trends
23.9 Sources of further information and advice
23.10 Acknowledgements
Chapter 24: WEEE management in the USA and India: research and education for a responsible approach to managing WEEE
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Local situational analysis of health and safety monitoring practices in WEEE recycling facilities in the US
24.3 What are the issues for the WEEE recyclers?
24.4 What do recycling workers expect from this job?
24.5 What were the observations at the ECS Refining WEEE treatment site?
24.6 Discussion and implications
24.7 Recommendations to ECS Refining and similar facilities elsewhere in the US and India for tackling WEEE recycling issues
24.8 Conclusions
24.9 Sources of further information and advice
24.10 Acknowledgements
24.12 Appendix: interview question list
Chapter 25: WEEE management in Japan
Abstract:
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Japan’s home appliance recycling system: purpose and background
25.3 The collection rate
25.4 Cost and recycling quality
25.5 Export problems
25.6 Economic analysis for urban mining
25.7 Conclusions
Chapter 26: WEEE management in Africa
Abstract:
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Volumes of WEEE imported and generated in African countries
26.3 Impacts of current WEEE recycling practices
26.4 WEEE policy and legislation
26.5 Conclusions
Part VI: Corporate WEEE management strategies
Chapter 27: Hewlett-Packard’s WEEE management strategy
Abstract:
27.1 Environmental business management at Hewlett-Packard (HP)
27.2 HP e-waste management in practice: HP end-of-life product return and recycling
27.3 Future trends
27.4 Sources of further information and advice
27.5 Conclusions
Chapter 28: Siemens’ WEEE management strategy
Abstract:
28.1 Introduction: WEEE as an important element of the overall environmental protection strategy
28.2 Siemens’ environmental business management
28.3 Significance of WEEE aspects within the product life-cycle management (PLM) process
28.4 Healthcare products as an example of WEEE management
28.5 Future trends
28.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 29: The history of take-back and treatment of WEEE at the Philips Consumer Lifestyle division
Abstract:
29.1 Introduction
29.2 The period 1990–1998
29.3 Implementation of a take-back and treatment system in The Netherlands (1997–2000)
29.4 The WEEE Directive (2000–2008)
29.5 Summary and conclusions
Chapter 30: Creating a corporate environmental strategy including WEEE take-back and treatment
Abstract:
30.1 Position of take-back and treatment in an environmental strategy
30.2 Corporate environmental strategy
30.3 Product characteristics, take-back and treatment
30.4 WEEE implementation, materials recycling and corporate environmental strategy
30.5 Summary and conclusions
Index
Electrical and electronic waste is a growing problem as volumes are increasing fast. Rapid product innovation and replacement, especially in information and communication technologies (ICT), combined with the migration from analog to digital technologies and to flat-screen televisions and monitors has resulted in some electronic products quickly reaching the end of their life. The EU directive on waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) aims to minimise WEEE by putting organizational and financial responsibility on producers and distributors for collection, treatment, recycling and recovery of WEEE. Therefore all stakeholders need to be well-informed about their WEEE responsibilities and options. While focussing on the EU, this book draws lessons for policy and practice from all over the world.
Part one introduces the reader to legislation and initiatives to manage WEEE. Part two discusses technologies for the refurbishment, treatment and recycling of waste electronics. Part three focuses on electronic products that present particular challenges for recyclers. Part four explores sustainable design of electronics and supply chains. Part five discusses national and regional WEEE management schemes and part six looks at corporate WEEE management strategies.
With an authoritative collection of chapters from an international team of authors, Waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) handbook is designed to be used as a reference by policy-makers, producers and treatment operators in both the developed and developing world.
- Draws lessons for waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) policy and practice from around the world
- Discusses legislation and initiatives to manage WEEE, including global e-waste initiatives, EU legislation relating to electronic waste, and eco-efficiency evaluation of WEEE take-back systems
- Sections cover technologies for refurbishment, treatment and recycling of waste, sustainable design of electronics and supply chains, national and regional waste management schemes, and corporate WEEE management strategies
Designers, producers and distributors of electronic products; Companies involved in waste management and recycling of WEEE metals, glass and plastics; Material scientists and engineers; Environmental engineers; Waste consultants; Government agencies; Policy makers
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 30th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096333
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090898
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081016053
"In my opinion, this book provides comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of all aspects relating to the complex subject of waste electrical and electronics equipment (WEEE). It is essential reading for anyone involved in addressing what continues to be both a significant global challenge and an opportunity" --highly recommended., Professor Martin Goosey, IeMRC Industrial Director, Loughborough University
"In a world about to own 2 billion PCs and countless other electronic products, this book provides a unique insight into the dangers, complexities and the opportunities provided by having to deal with the e-waste that is to come." --Paul Markillie, Innovation Editor, The Economist
Vannessa Goodship Editor
Principal Research Fellow at the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), a department at the University of Warwick providing research, education and knowledge transfer in engineering, manufacturing and technology. Her areas of specialism are plastics materials, their processing and recycling, and she has undertaken many research projects in these areas - most recently looking at multifunctional materials. She - like WMG - works at the interface of academia and industry. She has edited two books under the Woodhead imprint: Management, Recycling and Reuse of Waste Composites (2009) Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Handbook (2012).
University of Warwick, UK
Ab Stevels Editor
Ab Stevels has done trailblazing work in making Applied EcoDesign into day-to-day business really happen and has researched in detail the setting up of take-back and recycling systems for electronics For these purposes tools and management procedures have been developed which have proven their strength through their practical success.
Ab is the author of some 200 journal articles and conference contributions. Training courses on applied EcoDesign have been held at various universities (Delft, Stanford, TU Berlin,TU Vienna, TU Ostrava, the University of Arts and Design in Farnham (UK) , Mexico City, Hong Kong Poly, NTNU( Trondheim, Norway), Tsinghua University (Beijing) , and at various Philips departments and divisions around the globe and at other companies.
In 2013 he developed a 'MBA and Sustainability' course in cooperation with the University of Sao Paulo.
For his work in Applied EcoDesign he got an honorary degree from the University of Arts and Design. For his contributions in the field of recycling of electronics he got the "Cowbell Award"from the International Electronics Recycling Conference Organization. In 2014 the World Green Design Organization awarded him a "Green Design Contribution Award'.
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Jaco Huisman Editor
Dr. Huisman holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology and a Ph.D. from Delft University of Technology. He is a Scientific Advisor to the UNU – SCYCLE and steering the group’s research activities related to electronics recycling. He is involved in various international projects providing facts and figures for improving e-waste management. In the past, Dr. Huisman has been the lead author of the UNU study supporting the European Commission’s 2008 Review of the EU WEEE Directive as well as multiple advanced e-waste country studies for various European countries. From 2013 to 2015 he was the scientific coordinator of the EU CWIT-project: “Countering WEEE Illegal Trade” and currently also the H2020 project ProSUM: Prospecting Secondary raw materials in the Urban Mine. Currently with the European Commission DG Joint Research Center in the Sustainable Resources Directorate, Dr. Huisman is also the Director of OsevenfortytwO BV, providing worldwide consultancy regarding WEEE market development, product recyclability, WEEE compliance, ecodesign and policy evaluations for policy makers, recyclers and industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
European Commission – Joint Research Center (JRC), and Director of OsevenfortytwO BV, providing worldwide consultancy regarding WEEE market development, product recyclability, WEEE compliance, ecodesign and policy evaluations for policy makers, recyclers and industry