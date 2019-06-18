The Theory of Endobiogeny
1st Edition
Volume 1: Global Systems Thinking and Biological Modeling for Clinical Medicine
Description
The Theory of Endobiogeny Volume 1: Global Systems Thinking and Biological Modeling for Clinical Medicine offers researchers and clinicians a detailed introduction to the theory of Endobiogeny. The book presents a new approach to medicine that is at once scientific and humanistic, quantitative, and qualitative. The philosophical and experimental basis of a global complex systems approach to physiology is presented along with a mathematical approach to modeling the dynamism of the terrain. The importance of the history and physical examination are renewed as a source of “big data” readily available to clinicians for greater insight into the patient’s state. Expansion of the therapeutic compendium is proposed based on a rational, clinical approach correlated to mathematical indicators of the physiologic state. What is proposed in this work is a fundamental shift in scientific thinking with a resulting expansion of the boundaries of clinical medicine for the 21st century and beyond.
Key Features
- Extends systems biology from the cellular to the integrative physiologic level
- Moves the functional medicine approach to a higher level of integration and true global systems thinking
- Presents mathematical tools and proofs of formulas related to the biology of functions: a biological modeling system based on the theory of endobiogeny. The biology of functions has assisted clinicians in conceptualizing, treating, and objectively monitoring the longitudinal effects of treatment through the evolution of the patient’s unique phenotypic expression of terrain
Readership
Researchers and clinicians interested in systems biology and integrative medicine
Table of Contents
- Origins of endobiogeny
2. A general overview of systems theory, integrative physiology, and the theory of endobiogeny
3. The autonomic nervous system
4. A clinical introduction to the endocrine system according to the theory of endobiogeny
5. The pineal axel
6. The corticotropic axis
7. Gonadotropic axis
8. Thyrotropic axis
9. Somatotropic axis
10. Endocrine associations: Coupling, linking, and yoking
11. Endocrine-organ relationships: Drainage, detoxification, and disease
12. Adaptation syndromes
13. Art of history taking in endobiogeny
14. Art of physical examination in endobiogeny
15. A new approach to biological modeling: Introduction to the biology of functions
16. Introduction to the usage of medicinal plants
17. Therapeutics according to an endobiogenic reflection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128173268
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169032
About the Author
Kamyar M. Hedayat
Kamyar M Hedayat is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny and protégé of Dr. Lapraz. A Stanford-trained critical care physician, he has been practicing endobiogenic medicine since 2008. Drs. Hedayat and Lapraz are cofounders of the American Society of Endobiogenic Medicine and Integrative Physiology and copresidents of the Systems Biology Research Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Director, Full Spectrum Health Center, Chicago, Illnois, USA
Jean-Claude Lapraz
Jean-Claude Lapraz is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny since 1983. Trained in medicine at Paris Descartes University, he is codeveloper of the original teachings of Endobiogeny along with its inventor, Dr. Christian Duraffourd (1943–2017). He has practiced terrain-based medicine since 1972 and Endobiogeny from its inception.
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, Private Practice, Paris, France