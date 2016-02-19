The Language of Emotion focuses on the inquiry on the language of emotion, as well as the systematic description of the language used to describe emotional states. The manuscript first offers information on the structure of emotional meaning, including cluster analysis of items, patterning of clusters in emotional states, and interrelationships among clusters. The text then takes a look at comments on the structure of emotional meaning. The publication examines studies on the language of emotion. Discussions focus on a comparison of emotional experiences reported by adolescents in Uganda and the United States; similarity of reported emotional experiences and genetic background; individual differences in reported emotional experiences and perceptual-cognitive style; and development of the language of emotion. The book is a vital reference for philosophers, psychiatrists, social workers, and educators interested in emotional phenomena.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

1. The Problem and the Method of Investigation

First Steps in the Investigation

Procedure Subjects

The Terms

Data Collection

Analysis of Results

Presentation of Results

2. A Dictionary of Emotional Meaning

3. Comments on the Dictionary, The Model, and the Method

Overlap and Specificity of Definitions

The Model and the Method

The Model

The Method

A Revised Check List

Other Methods

4. The Structure of Emotional Meaning

Cluster Analysis of Items

The Clusters

Summary of Cluster Analysis

Interrelationships among Clusters

Patterning of Clusters in Emotional States

5. Comments on the Structure of Emotional Meaning

Dimensions of Emotion

Activation

Relatedness

Hedonic Tone

Competence

Summary

Notes toward a Theory of Emotion

Propositions

A Final Comment

6. Studies of the Language of Emotion

Development of the Language of Emotion

Results

Individual Differences in Reported Emotional Experiences and Perceptual-Cognitive Style

Method

Results

Discussion

Similarity of Reported Emotional Experiences and Genetic Background

Method

Results

Discussion

A Comparison of Emotional Experiences Reported by Adolescents in Uganda and the United States

Method and Procedures

Results

Discussion

Questions for Further Investigation

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

