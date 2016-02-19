The Language of Emotion
1st Edition
Description
The Language of Emotion focuses on the inquiry on the language of emotion, as well as the systematic description of the language used to describe emotional states.
The manuscript first offers information on the structure of emotional meaning, including cluster analysis of items, patterning of clusters in emotional states, and interrelationships among clusters. The text then takes a look at comments on the structure of emotional meaning.
The publication examines studies on the language of emotion. Discussions focus on a comparison of emotional experiences reported by adolescents in Uganda and the United States; similarity of reported emotional experiences and genetic background; individual differences in reported emotional experiences and perceptual-cognitive style; and development of the language of emotion. The book is a vital reference for philosophers, psychiatrists, social workers, and educators interested in emotional phenomena.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. The Problem and the Method of Investigation
First Steps in the Investigation
Procedure Subjects
The Terms
Data Collection
Analysis of Results
Presentation of Results
2. A Dictionary of Emotional Meaning
3. Comments on the Dictionary, The Model, and the Method
Overlap and Specificity of Definitions
The Model and the Method
The Model
The Method
A Revised Check List
Other Methods
4. The Structure of Emotional Meaning
Cluster Analysis of Items
The Clusters
Summary of Cluster Analysis
Interrelationships among Clusters
Patterning of Clusters in Emotional States
5. Comments on the Structure of Emotional Meaning
Dimensions of Emotion
Activation
Relatedness
Hedonic Tone
Competence
Summary
Notes toward a Theory of Emotion
Propositions
A Final Comment
6. Studies of the Language of Emotion
Development of the Language of Emotion
Results
Individual Differences in Reported Emotional Experiences and Perceptual-Cognitive Style
Method
Results
Discussion
Similarity of Reported Emotional Experiences and Genetic Background
Method
Results
Discussion
A Comparison of Emotional Experiences Reported by Adolescents in Uganda and the United States
Method and Procedures
Results
Discussion
Questions for Further Investigation
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261713