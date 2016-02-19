The Enzymes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121227050, 9780080865829

The Enzymes, Volume 5

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Paul D. Boyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080865829
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1971
Page Count: 733
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
733
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865829

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Paul D. Boyer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Institute University of California Los Angeles, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.