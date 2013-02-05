Textbook of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Rheumatology
2nd Edition
Description
Winner of the prize for New Edited Book at The Royal Society of Medicine & The Society of Authors' Medical Book Awards, this textbook for medical students covers orthopaedics, trauma and rheumatology in one volume. It offers both core information regarding what the student needs to know about these specialties and an extensive series of cases with questions and answers that illustrate the thinking behind common everyday practice. The book offers a standard approach to history taking and physical examination, and relevant anatomy, highlighting the reasons for the different approaches within each specialty as required.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of musculoskeletal medicine and surgery perfectly tailored for the busy medical student
- Illustrated in full colour throughout
- Succinct coverage of essential topics helps aid understanding whilst avoid unnecessary detail thus saving time
- Uniform style of chapters throughout allows readers to easily scan through for the information required
- Useful summary boxes outline the main points of each condition including aetiology, pathology, epidemiology, clinical features, investigations, management and prognosis
- 100 case histories with questions illustrate the range of clinical problems that students will encounter during their clinical placements
Table of Contents
Section 1: The musculoskeletal system
Section 2: Management of musculoskeletal problems
Section 3: Trauma
Section 4: Rheumatology
Section 5: Orthopaedics
Section 6: Paediatrics
Section 7: Problem-orientated cases and answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 5th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437697
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056710
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723436805
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437796
About the Editor
Raashid Luqmani
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Rheumatology/Consultant Rheumatologist, Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Science, University of Oxford Rheumatology Dept, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Windmill Road, Oxford OX3 7LD UK
James Robb
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh; Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon
Daniel Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Tsinghua University Hospital, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Tsinghua University Medical Centre, Beijing, China
Benjamin Joseph
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopaedics and Head of Paediatric Orthopaedic Service, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka State, India