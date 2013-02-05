Textbook of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Rheumatology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723436805, 9780723437697

Textbook of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Rheumatology

2nd Edition

Editors: Raashid Luqmani James Robb Daniel Porter Benjamin Joseph
eBook ISBN: 9780723437697
eBook ISBN: 9780702056710
Paperback ISBN: 9780723436805
eBook ISBN: 9780723437796
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 5th February 2013
Page Count: 432
Description

Winner of the prize for New Edited Book at The Royal Society of Medicine & The Society of Authors' Medical Book Awards, this textbook for medical students covers orthopaedics, trauma and rheumatology in one volume. It offers both core information regarding what the student needs to know about these specialties and an extensive series of cases with questions and answers that illustrate the thinking behind common everyday practice. The book offers a standard approach to history taking and physical examination, and relevant anatomy, highlighting the reasons for the different approaches within each specialty as required.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of musculoskeletal medicine and surgery perfectly tailored for the busy medical student

  • Illustrated in full colour throughout

  • Succinct coverage of essential topics helps aid understanding whilst avoid unnecessary detail thus saving time

  • Uniform style of chapters throughout allows readers to easily scan through for the information required

  • Useful summary boxes outline the main points of each condition including aetiology, pathology, epidemiology, clinical features, investigations, management and prognosis

  • 100 case histories with questions illustrate the range of clinical problems that students will encounter during their clinical placements

Table of Contents

Section 1: The musculoskeletal system

Section 2: Management of musculoskeletal problems

Section 3: Trauma

Section 4: Rheumatology

Section 5: Orthopaedics

Section 6: Paediatrics

Section 7: Problem-orientated cases and answers

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
About the Editor

Raashid Luqmani

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Rheumatology/Consultant Rheumatologist, Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Science, University of Oxford Rheumatology Dept, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Windmill Road, Oxford OX3 7LD UK

James Robb

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh; Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Daniel Porter

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, First Affiliated Hospital of Tsinghua University Hospital, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Tsinghua University Medical Centre, Beijing, China

Benjamin Joseph

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedics and Head of Paediatric Orthopaedic Service, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka State, India

