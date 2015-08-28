Successful User Experience: Strategies and Roadmaps - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128009857, 9780128010617

Successful User Experience: Strategies and Roadmaps

1st Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Rosenzweig
eBook ISBN: 9780128010617
Paperback ISBN: 9780128009857
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 28th August 2015
Page Count: 370
Description

Successful User Experience: Strategy and Roadmaps provides you with a hands-on guide for pulling all of the User Experience (UX) pieces together to create a strategy that includes tactics, tools, and methodologies. Leveraging material honed in user experience courses and over 25 years in the field, the author explains the value of strategic models to refine goals against available data and resources. You will learn how to think about UX from a high level, design the UX while setting goals for a product or project, and how to turn that into concrete actionable steps. After reading this book, you’ll understand:

  • How to bring high-level planning into concrete actionable steps
  • How Design Thinking relates to creating a good UX
  • How to set UX Goals for a product or project
  • How to decide which tool or methodology to use at what point in product lifecycle

This book takes UX acceptance as a point of departure, and builds on it with actionable steps and case studies to develop a complete strategy, from the big picture of product design, development and commercialization, to how UX can help create stronger products. This is a must-have book for your complete UX library.

Key Features

  • Uses strategic models that focus product design and development
  • Teaches how to decipher what tool or methodology is right for a given moment, project, or a specific team
  • Presents tactics on how to understand how to connect the dots between tools, data, and design
  • Provides actionable steps and case studies that help users develop a complete strategy, from the big picture of product design, development, and commercialization, to how UX can help create stronger products
  • Case studies in each chapter to aid learning

Readership

User experience professionals working with product development engineers and teams, as well as graduate researchers in the field.

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Foreword
  • Introduction
    • Who is the book for?
    • What is this book about?
    • How to use this book
  • About the Author
  • Acknowledgments
  • Case Studies
  • Chapter 1: What is User Experience?
    • Abstract
    • Usable Technology Can Change the World
    • Usability and User Experience
    • UX is an Evolving Field
    • UX History Through Growth of Professional Organizations
  • Chapter 2: Design Thinking
    • Abstract
    • Design
    • Design Thinking
    • How Does Design Affect a Person?
    • Creativity and Innovation
  • Chapter 3: UX Thinking
    • Abstract
    • Applying Design Thinking to UX
    • UX Design Thinking
    • Methods to Kickstart UX Design Thinking
    • Persona and Use Cases
    • Information Architecture
    • Putting it all Together
  • Chapter 4: The Strategic Model
    • Abstract
    • The Strategic Model
    • Technology Driven vs. Market Driven
    • UX Strategy for the Long Haul
    • Using Available Tools and Methodologies
  • Chapter 5: Beyond Mobile, Device Agnostic UX
    • Abstract
    • Device Agnostic UX
    • Successful UX for Mobile
    • Where is this Going?
  • Chapter 6: Usability Inspection Methods
    • Abstract
    • Usability Evaluations
    • What Can Be Evaluated?
    • Empirical Method
    • Inspection Methods
    • Expert Reviews
  • Chapter 7: Usability Testing
    • Abstract
    • Usability Evaluations
    • Empirical Methods
    • How Many Users to Test
    • A Case for Quant
    • Usability Testing and UX Strategy
  • Chapter 8: Iterating on the Design
    • Abstract
    • Iterating on the Design
    • Agile
    • Lean UX
  • Chapter 9: Moving Past the Lab
    • Abstract
    • Field Studies/Contextual Inquiry
    • Field Research
    • Focus Groups
  • Chapter 10: Global UX and Online Studies
    • Abstract
    • Global UX
    • World Usability Day
    • What is Common?
  • Chapter 11: Surveys, Web Analytics, and Social Media
    • Abstract
    • Surveys
    • Web Analytics and Social Media
    • Social Media
  • Chapter 12: Service Design
    • Abstract
    • Service Design
    • Service Design and the Role of UX
    • Serving the People
    • Service Design That Impacts Our Lives: Voting Systems
    • Successful Service Design
  • Chapter 13: Getting Buy In
    • Abstract
    • Getting Buy In
    • Solution to Resistance: Remember the Iterative Approach
    • Takeaway for Getting Buy In
  • Chapter 14: Success Stories
    • Abstract
    • How Do We Define Success
  • Chapter 15: A Few Words About Failure: Turning It into Success
    • Abstract
    • Failure as Success
    • A Few Words on Failure
  • Chapter 16: Big Picture Takeaways
    • Abstract
    • Usability Test Checklist
    • Expert Review Checklist
    • Field Studies Review Checklist
    • Moderator’s Guide
    • Roadmaps
  • Glossary
  • Index

About the Author

Elizabeth Rosenzweig

Elizabeth has worked as a consultant and employee in several major corporations for over 28 years. Her experience includes design and development, ranging from website and, applications, to hardware products and technology development. Elizabeth has completed projects for many major corporations as well as academic institutions. Elizabeth holds a BA in Fine Art Photography and Printing Technologies from Goddard College and a MS in Visual Studies (User Interface Design and Computer Output) from the Media Lab at MIT.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Consultant, User Experience Center, and Adjunct Faculty, Human Factors and Information Design, Bentley University, USA.

