Practical Zoology
6th Edition
For Advanced Level and Intermediate Students
Description
Practical Zoology for Advanced Level and Intermediate Students is a laboratory manual that covers various zoological experiments. The book presents methods, techniques, and illustrations relevant to zoological experiments. The text first discusses microscopical techniques, and then proceeds to tackling the morphology and anatomy of various animals. Next, the book deals with cytology and histology. The next part covers elementary biochemistry. The fifth part discusses physiology, while the sixth part covers genetics. The last part deals with vertebrate embryology. The book will be most useful to students of disciplines concerned with animal biology, such as veterinary medicine and comparative anatomy.
Table of Contents
Foreword to the Sixth Edition
Preface
Introduction
General Directions for Practical Work
Sharpening of Scalpels
General Directions for the Keeping of Practical Notebooks
Instruments and Apparatus Required
Part I Microscopical Technique
The Microscope
Magnification
Measurement
Use and Care
Preparation of Slides
Section Cutting
Killing, Fixing and Hardening
Staining
Dehydration
Clearing
Mounting
Ringing
Smears
Irrigation
Methods for Permanent Mounts
Part II The Variety of Animals—Morphology and Anatomy
Classification
Introductory Notes for Practical Work
Dissection Technique
Protozoa: Amoeba
Euglena
Trypanosoma
Paramoecium
Monocystis
Plasmodium
Porifera: Sycon
Coelenterata: Hydra
Obelia
Aurelia
Actinia
Platyhelminthes
Planaria
Fasciola
Taenia
Nematoda: Ascaris
Annelida: Nereis
Lumbricus
Hirudo
Arthropoda: Astacus
Cancer
Periplaneta
Locusta
Omocestus
Phryganea
Coccinella
Dytiscus
Cimex
Aphis
Apis
Pieris
Musca
Culex
Drosophila
Epeira
Scarcoptes
Mollusca: Helix
Anodonta
Echinodermata: Asterias
Echinus
Chordata: Ascidia
Amphioxus
Scyliorhinus
Phoxinus
Rana
Triton
Molge
Oryctolagus
Rattus
Part III Cytology and Histology
Introductory Notes
Epithelium
Connective Tissues
Blood
Muscle
Nervous Tissue
Mitosis
Skin
Tooth
Tongue
Salivary Glands
Esophagus
Stomach
Duodenum
Ileum
Large Intestine
Liver
Pancreas
Kidney
Testis and Ovary
Mammary Gland
Muscle
Nerve
Spinal Cord
Part IV Elementary Biochemistry
Introductory Notes
Physical Properties of Organic Compounds
Crystalloids and Colloids
Brownian Movement
Coagulation
Osmosis
Dialysis
Chemical Properties of Organic Compounds
To Ascertain the Elements Present
Proteins
Carbohydrates
Lipides
Analytical Table to Identify Biochemical Compounds
Milk
Vitamins
Part V Physiology
Introductory Notes
Digestion: Enzymes
Respiration
Circulation and Properties of Blood
Excretion
Nervous Response
Hormones
Part VI Genetics
Introductory Notes
Terms Used
Inheritance in Drosophila
Technique: Apparatus and Material
Keeping cultures
Anesthetizing
Mating
Crossings
Linkage.
Part VII Vertebrate Embrology
Introductory Notes
Amphioxus
Rana
Gallus
Oryctolagus
Appendices
Appendix I. The Preparation of Reagents
Microscopical Reagents: Hardening and Fixing Agents
Decalcifying Solutions
Microscopical Stains
Acid Alcohol
Dehydrating Agents
Clearing Agents
Mounting Media
Embedding Wax
Ringing Cement
Biochemical and General Reagents
Appendix II. Biological Methods
Aquaria
Blood, to Prevent Clotting
Cleaning of Glass Apparatus
Culture Methods
Formaldehyde to Keep
Frog Plate
Graphic Records, to Preserve
Hormone Experiments
Injection of Blood Vessels
Joints, to Make Airtight
Killing of Animals
Labels
Micro-Aquaria
Microscopical Slides, to Clean
Museum Specimens
Nerves, to Show up during Dissection
Pithing a Frog
Preservation and Storage of Material
Skeletons, to Prepare
Sterilization
Thermostat
Thermo-regulator
Transparencies
Appendix III. Equivalents, Conversion Table
Appendix IV. Treatment of Accidents in the Laboratory
Appendix V. Firms Supplying Biological Apparatus and Material
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164168