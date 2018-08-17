Pediatric Rheumatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641692, 9780323641708

Pediatric Rheumatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-4

1st Edition

Authors: Suzanne Li Gloria C Higgins
eBook ISBN: 9780323641708
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641692
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Pediatric Rheumatology: A Field of Great Progress

Preface: Overview of Pediatric Rheumatology for the Primary Care Provider

The Approach to the Child with Joint Complaints

Pathogenesis of Pediatric Rheumatologic Diseases

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: Oligoarthritis and Polyarthritis

Juvenile Spondyloarthritis: A Distinct Form of Juvenile Arthritis

Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjögren Syndrome, and Mixed Connective Tissue Disease in Children and Adolescents

Juvenile Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies

Scleroderma in Children and Adolescents: Localized Scleroderma and Systemic Sclerosis 　

Chronic Nonbacterial Osteomyelitis and Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis in Children 　

Pediatric Pain Syndromes and Noninflammatory Musculoskeletal Pain

Complications of Treatments for Pediatric Rheumatic Diseases

General Nutrition and Fitness for the Child with Rheumatic Disease

Transitions in Rheumatic Disease: Pediatric to Adult Care

Description

With consultation of Dr. Bonita Stanton, Consulting Editor, Drs. Li and Higgins have secured experts in the field to provide clinical reviews on the latest updates in diagnosing and treating children with rheumatologic disease. The issue contains articles on the following topics: Approach to the Child with Joint Pain; What goes wrong that Leads to Rheumatic Disease; Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Spondyloarthropathies; Systemic Arthritis; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus; Sjogren’s and Mixed CTD in Children and Adolescents; Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies in Children; Juvenile Scleroderma; Chronic Non-Infectious Osteomyelitis and Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis; Non-Inflammatory Musculoskeletal Pain in Children or Pediatric Pain Syndromes; Complications of Immunosuppressive and Biologic Response Modifier Therapy; General Health Concerns and Fitness for the Child with Rheumatic Disease; Transition of Rheumatic Disease Care: Pediatric to Adult Care; and Advocacy for Children with Rheumatic Diseases. Readers will be able to utilize the information in the issue to improve outcomes in patients with rheumatologic disease.

Details

About the Authors

Suzanne Li Author

Gloria C Higgins Author

