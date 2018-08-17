Pediatric Rheumatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-4

With consultation of Dr. Bonita Stanton, Consulting Editor, Drs. Li and Higgins have secured experts in the field to provide clinical reviews on the latest updates in diagnosing and treating children with rheumatologic disease. The issue contains articles on the following topics: Approach to the Child with Joint Pain; What goes wrong that Leads to Rheumatic Disease; Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Spondyloarthropathies; Systemic Arthritis; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus; Sjogren’s and Mixed CTD in Children and Adolescents; Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies in Children; Juvenile Scleroderma; Chronic Non-Infectious Osteomyelitis and Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis; Non-Inflammatory Musculoskeletal Pain in Children or Pediatric Pain Syndromes; Complications of Immunosuppressive and Biologic Response Modifier Therapy; General Health Concerns and Fitness for the Child with Rheumatic Disease; Transition of Rheumatic Disease Care: Pediatric to Adult Care; and Advocacy for Children with Rheumatic Diseases. Readers will be able to utilize the information in the issue to improve outcomes in patients with rheumatologic disease.