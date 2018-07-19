Integrated Analytical Approaches for Pesticide Management
1st Edition
Description
Integrated Analytical Approaches for Pesticide Management provides proven laboratory practices/examples and methods necessary to control pesticides in food and water in various environments. The book presents insights into good laboratory practices and examples of methods used in individual specialist laboratories, thus enabling stakeholders in the agri-food industry to appreciate the importance of proven, reliable data and the associated quality assurance approaches for end product testing for toxic levels of contaminant residues in food. The book is written in a rigorous, but simple, way to make sure that a broad range of readers can appreciate its technical content.
The book's practical nature and generic guidelines distinguish it from others in the marketplace.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of risk assessment and effective testing technologies
- Covers generic guidelines on pesticide analysis on different environmental matrices for use in the developed and developing world
- Presents the most up-to-date information in research sample testing preparation and method validation to detect pesticide residues in food
- Includes examples of each method for practical application
- Demonstrates proven, reliable research data and the associated quality assurance approaches for end product testing for food, water and soil sediment
- Describes the concept of integrated analytical approaches for pesticide management practices
Readership
Lab Managers and analysts, scientists/researchers, students and regulators in food control and agricultural contaminants
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Generic guidelines on integrated analytical approaches to assess indicators of pesticide management practices at a catchment scale. Black-box monitoring and the laboratory’s role in fostering good agricultural practice
3. Sampling strategies
4. Implementation and optimization of soil sampling: some practical guidance and considerations
5. Ecological Risk Assessment of Pesticides Used in Agriculture
6. Biodiversity and Biomonitoring Indexes
7. Use of biomarkers for studying the effects of pesticides on freshwater organisms
8. Overview of Analytical Methodologies and Techniques for Pesticide Residue Analysis
9. Pesticides in water, soil and sediments
10. Quality control measures at the analytical laboratory
11. The use of nuclear techniques for environmental studies
12. Easy to use pesticide fate/effects models and statistical tools
13. Environmental Risk Indicators: Their Potential Utility in Pesticide Risk Management and Communication
14. Remediation and Mitigation Strategies
15. Integrated Analytical Monitoring
16. Assessment of potential risks and effectiveness of agrochemical usage in a catchment: a case study of the Nzoia Nucleus Estate sugarcane farms in western Kenya
17. Indicators of Good Agricultural Practises in Viticulture
18. Conclusions and recommendations
Appendix
1. Description of the Pesticide Impact Rating Index (PIRI)
2. Framework for sampling for pesticides in water/sediments
3. Sampling tools and procedures
4. Linking soil and pesticide behaviour at a landscape scale: the way forward to opening the black-box
5. Biomonitoring validation
6. Interpreting water and soil monitoring parameters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161562
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161555
About the Editor
Britt Maestroni
Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory, Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna, Austria
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory (FEPL) Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications International Atomic Energy Agency Vienna International Centre, PO Box 100, 1400 Vienna, Austria
Andrew Cannavan
Laboratory Head, Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory, Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Head, Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory, Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, International Atomic Energy Agency Vienna, Austria