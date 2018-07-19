Integrated Analytical Approaches for Pesticide Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128161555, 9780128161562

Integrated Analytical Approaches for Pesticide Management

1st Edition

Editors: Britt Maestroni Andrew Cannavan
eBook ISBN: 9780128161562
Paperback ISBN: 9780128161555
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2018
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
195.00
165.75
250.00
212.50
206.32
175.37
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
220.00
187.00
250.00
212.50
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Integrated Analytical Approaches for Pesticide Management provides proven laboratory practices/examples and methods necessary to control pesticides in food and water in various environments. The book presents insights into good laboratory practices and examples of methods used in individual specialist laboratories, thus enabling stakeholders in the agri-food industry to appreciate the importance of proven, reliable data and the associated quality assurance approaches for end product testing for toxic levels of contaminant residues in food. The book is written in a rigorous, but simple, way to make sure that a broad range of readers can appreciate its technical content.

The book's practical nature and generic guidelines distinguish it from others in the marketplace.

Key Features

  • Provides coverage of risk assessment and effective testing technologies
  • Covers generic guidelines on pesticide analysis on different environmental matrices for use in the developed and developing world
  • Presents the most up-to-date information in research sample testing preparation and method validation to detect pesticide residues in food
  • Includes examples of each method for practical application
  • Demonstrates proven, reliable research data and the associated quality assurance approaches for end product testing for food, water and soil sediment
  • Describes the concept of integrated analytical approaches for pesticide management practices

Readership

Lab Managers and analysts, scientists/researchers, students and regulators in food control and agricultural contaminants

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Generic guidelines on integrated analytical approaches to assess indicators of pesticide management practices at a catchment scale. Black-box monitoring and the laboratory’s role in fostering good agricultural practice
3. Sampling strategies
4. Implementation and optimization of soil sampling: some practical guidance and considerations
5. Ecological Risk Assessment of Pesticides Used in Agriculture
6. Biodiversity and Biomonitoring Indexes
7. Use of biomarkers for studying the effects of pesticides on freshwater organisms
8. Overview of Analytical Methodologies and Techniques for Pesticide Residue Analysis
9. Pesticides in water, soil and sediments
10. Quality control measures at the analytical laboratory
11. The use of nuclear techniques for environmental studies
12. Easy to use pesticide fate/effects models and statistical tools
13. Environmental Risk Indicators: Their Potential Utility in Pesticide Risk Management and Communication
14. Remediation and Mitigation Strategies
15. Integrated Analytical Monitoring
16. Assessment of potential risks and effectiveness of agrochemical usage in a catchment: a case study of the Nzoia Nucleus Estate sugarcane farms in western Kenya
17. Indicators of Good Agricultural Practises in Viticulture
18. Conclusions and recommendations

Appendix
1. Description of the Pesticide Impact Rating Index (PIRI)
2. Framework for sampling for pesticides in water/sediments
3. Sampling tools and procedures
4. Linking soil and pesticide behaviour at a landscape scale: the way forward to opening the black-box
5. Biomonitoring validation
6. Interpreting water and soil monitoring parameters

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128161562
Paperback ISBN:
9780128161555

About the Editor

Britt Maestroni

Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory, Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna, Austria

Affiliations and Expertise

Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory (FEPL) Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications International Atomic Energy Agency Vienna International Centre, PO Box 100, 1400 Vienna, Austria

Andrew Cannavan

Laboratory Head, Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory, Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory Head, Food and Environmental Protection Laboratory, Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, International Atomic Energy Agency Vienna, Austria

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.