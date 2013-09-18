Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation
2nd Edition
Description
In Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation, author Francis J. D’Addario draws on his many years of impressive security experience to describe business risk prevention and mitigation strategies. D’Addario, former security manager at Starbucks, Hardee’s, and Jerrico, shares stories of risk mitigation successes and failures—including natural disasters, a triple murder, and multimillion dollar fraud schemes—to help explain the need for an all-hazard risk mitigation approach.
In this book, the author discusses the psychology of security, the geography of risk, and baseline identity authentication and access control measures. He also talks through the steps for making security a priority for the business, estimating return on investment for security services, and leveraging data to learn from the mistakes and successes of those who came before us. The ability to quantify the benefits of risk mitigation will influence business investment in prevention and response preparedness.
Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation teaches us that both hazards and mitigation opportunities in the enterprise start at the individual and community level, and that recovery from a catastrophe hinges on individual and community resiliency.
Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- The author intertwines many years of personal experience with research and statistics to create actionable risk mitigation recommendations
- Covers a broad spectrum of threats—from family and community hazards to global disasters
- Uses real-world examples to illustrate the return on security investment and influence business management decisions
Readership
Mid- to upper-level security managers; security and risk management practitioners; first responders, law enforcement and protection professionals, or anyone who may be charged with the safety of people during an incident, crisis, or disaster
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Interdependent Communities Require Protection
Introduction
What’s Past is Prologue
Chapter 1. The Psychology of Security
1.1 Begin at Home
1.2 People are the Tipping Point
1.3 Brand Reputation
1.4 Safety and Security Sustainability
1.5 We are Survivors
Chapter 2. The Geography of Risk
2.1 Assessing Priorities and the Strategic Game Plan
2.2 All-Hazards Mitigation
2.3 Just-In-Time Preparedness
2.4 Mapping Strategy to Stakeholder Requirements
Chapter 3. Who’s Who in the Zoo?
3.1 Insider and Outsider Risks
3.2 Layered and Integrated Security Solutions
3.3 Inspect Who You Expect
Chapter 4. Prioritizing Risk Mitigation
4.1 Prioritizing Prevention
4.2 Piloting New Security
4.3 Integration
4.4 Galvanizing Resources
4.5 Documenting Pilot Results
Chapter 5. Estimating Return on Security Investment
5.1 Charting a Course for Prevention and Mitigation Investment
5.2 Communicating the Big Picture
5.3 Charter Summary: The Elevator Speech
5.4 Costs, Losses, and Benefits Determine Return on Investment
5.5 Measure Twice, Cut Once, and Report
5.6 Exception Detection Enables the Core Business
5.7 Estimating Net Return on Investment
Chapter 6. Leveraging Data to Lead with Good Practices
6.1 Surveys and Benchmarks
6.2 Case Study: Using Benchmarks to Support a Security Proposal
6.3 Leadership Courage and Collaboration
6.4 Identifying Good Practices
6.5 A Converged Approach
Chapter 7. Governance for Sustainability
Chapter 8. Resilience
8.1 Responsibility Ensures Resilience
8.2 Resilience Requires Preparedness
8.3 Learning Our Way
8.4 The Value Opportunity
8.5 Evolving Individual and Organizational Behavior
Epilogue
How Do We Make Sure this Never Happens Again, Globally?
About the Author
About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 18th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124172432
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124172333
About the Author
Francis D'Addario
Francis is a seasoned all-hazards risk mitigation leader for multinational convenience, food and beverage, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, and supply chain operators. He has served as chief security officer for Starbucks Coffee, Hardees Food Systems, and Jerrico Inc. His expertise includes risk diligence, loss prevention and mitigation systems design, as well as contribution analytics.
Francis was named as one of the top 25 "Most Influential People in Security" of 2009 by Security magazine, and was a CSO magazine 2007 Compass Award honoree.
He is also the critically acclaimed author of Not a Moment to Lose…Influencing Global Security One Community at a Time (2010), The Manager’s Violence Survival Guide (1995), and Loss Prevention through Crime Analysis (1989).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Security Executive Council; former Vice President, Partner and Asset Protection, Starbucks Coffee