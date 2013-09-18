Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124172333, 9780124172432

Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation

2nd Edition

Authors: Francis D'Addario
eBook ISBN: 9780124172432
Paperback ISBN: 9780124172333
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th September 2013
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.95
29.71
21.99
18.69
27.95
23.76
37.23
31.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
34.95
29.71
21.99
18.69
27.95
23.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation, author Francis J. D’Addario draws on his many years of impressive security experience to describe business risk prevention and mitigation strategies. D’Addario, former security manager at Starbucks, Hardee’s, and Jerrico, shares stories of risk mitigation successes and failures—including natural disasters, a triple murder, and multimillion dollar fraud schemes—to help explain the need for an all-hazard risk mitigation approach.

In this book, the author discusses the psychology of security, the geography of risk, and baseline identity authentication and access control measures. He also talks through the steps for making security a priority for the business, estimating return on investment for security services, and leveraging data to learn from the mistakes and successes of those who came before us. The ability to quantify the benefits of risk mitigation will influence business investment in prevention and response preparedness.

Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation teaches us that both hazards and mitigation opportunities in the enterprise start at the individual and community level, and that recovery from a catastrophe hinges on individual and community resiliency.

Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.

Key Features

  • The author intertwines many years of personal experience with research and statistics to create actionable risk mitigation recommendations
  • Covers a broad spectrum of threats—from family and community hazards to global disasters
  • Uses real-world examples to illustrate the return on security investment and influence business management decisions

Readership

Mid- to upper-level security managers; security and risk management practitioners; first responders, law enforcement and protection professionals, or anyone who may be charged with the safety of people during an incident, crisis, or disaster

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Foreword

Interdependent Communities Require Protection

Introduction

What’s Past is Prologue

Chapter 1. The Psychology of Security

1.1 Begin at Home

1.2 People are the Tipping Point

1.3 Brand Reputation

1.4 Safety and Security Sustainability

1.5 We are Survivors

Chapter 2. The Geography of Risk

2.1 Assessing Priorities and the Strategic Game Plan

2.2 All-Hazards Mitigation

2.3 Just-In-Time Preparedness

2.4 Mapping Strategy to Stakeholder Requirements

Chapter 3. Who’s Who in the Zoo?

3.1 Insider and Outsider Risks

3.2 Layered and Integrated Security Solutions

3.3 Inspect Who You Expect

Chapter 4. Prioritizing Risk Mitigation

4.1 Prioritizing Prevention

4.2 Piloting New Security

4.3 Integration

4.4 Galvanizing Resources

4.5 Documenting Pilot Results

Chapter 5. Estimating Return on Security Investment

5.1 Charting a Course for Prevention and Mitigation Investment

5.2 Communicating the Big Picture

5.3 Charter Summary: The Elevator Speech

5.4 Costs, Losses, and Benefits Determine Return on Investment

5.5 Measure Twice, Cut Once, and Report

5.6 Exception Detection Enables the Core Business

5.7 Estimating Net Return on Investment

Chapter 6. Leveraging Data to Lead with Good Practices

6.1 Surveys and Benchmarks

6.2 Case Study: Using Benchmarks to Support a Security Proposal

6.3 Leadership Courage and Collaboration

6.4 Identifying Good Practices

6.5 A Converged Approach

Chapter 7. Governance for Sustainability

Chapter 8. Resilience

8.1 Responsibility Ensures Resilience

8.2 Resilience Requires Preparedness

8.3 Learning Our Way

8.4 The Value Opportunity

8.5 Evolving Individual and Organizational Behavior

Epilogue

How Do We Make Sure this Never Happens Again, Globally?

About the Author

About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124172432
Paperback ISBN:
9780124172333

About the Author

Francis D'Addario

Francis D'Addario

Francis is a seasoned all-hazards risk mitigation leader for multinational convenience, food and beverage, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, and supply chain operators. He has served as chief security officer for Starbucks Coffee, Hardees Food Systems, and Jerrico Inc. His expertise includes risk diligence, loss prevention and mitigation systems design, as well as contribution analytics.

Francis was named as one of the top 25 "Most Influential People in Security" of 2009 by Security magazine, and was a CSO magazine 2007 Compass Award honoree.

He is also the critically acclaimed author of Not a Moment to Lose…Influencing Global Security One Community at a Time (2010), The Manager’s Violence Survival Guide (1995), and Loss Prevention through Crime Analysis (1989).

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Security Executive Council; former Vice President, Partner and Asset Protection, Starbucks Coffee

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.