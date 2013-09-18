In Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation, author Francis J. D’Addario draws on his many years of impressive security experience to describe business risk prevention and mitigation strategies. D’Addario, former security manager at Starbucks, Hardee’s, and Jerrico, shares stories of risk mitigation successes and failures—including natural disasters, a triple murder, and multimillion dollar fraud schemes—to help explain the need for an all-hazard risk mitigation approach.

In this book, the author discusses the psychology of security, the geography of risk, and baseline identity authentication and access control measures. He also talks through the steps for making security a priority for the business, estimating return on investment for security services, and leveraging data to learn from the mistakes and successes of those who came before us. The ability to quantify the benefits of risk mitigation will influence business investment in prevention and response preparedness.

Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation teaches us that both hazards and mitigation opportunities in the enterprise start at the individual and community level, and that recovery from a catastrophe hinges on individual and community resiliency.

Influencing Enterprise Risk Mitigation is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.