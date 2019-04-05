Implantable Auditory Devices, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678179

Implantable Auditory Devices, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-2

1st Edition

Editors: Darius Kohan Sujana Chandrasekhar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678179
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2019
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Medical and Audiological Indications for Implantable Auditory Devices

Limitations of Conventional Hearing Aids

Non-implantables: Deep Canal Hearing Aids

Physiology of Osseointegration

Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Baha and Ponto

Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Sophono

Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Bonebridge

Ossicle Coupling Active Implantable Auditory Devices: Magnetic Driven System

Ossicle Coupling Active IAD: Vibrant Soundbridge

Totally Implantable Auditory Devices

Electro-acoustic Stimulation

Special Populations in IADs: Pediatric

Special Populations in IADs: Geriatric

Special Populations in IADs: Developmentally Challenged

Special Populations in IADs: Musicians

Implantable Auditory Devices: Financial Considerations and Office-Based Implantation

Future of Implantable Auditory Devices

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Darius Kohan and Sujana S. Chandrasekhar, is devoted to Implantable Auditory Devices. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Medical and Audiological Indications for Implantable Auditory Devices; Limitations of Conventional Hearing Aids; Non-implantables: Deep Canal Hearing Aids; Physiology of Osseointegration; Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Baha and Ponto; Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Sophono; Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Bonebridge; Ossicle Coupling Active Implantable Auditory Devices: Magnetic Driven System; Ossicle Coupling Active IAD: Vibrant Soundbridge; Totally Implantable Auditory Devices; Electro-acoustic Stimulation; Special Populations in IADs: Pediatric; Special Populations in IADs: Geriatric; Special Populations in IADs: Developmentally Challenged; Special Populations in IADs: Musicians; Implantable Auditory Devices: Financial Considerations and Office-Based Implantation; and Future of Implantable Auditory Devices.

Details

240
English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
9780323678179

About the Editors

Darius Kohan Editor

Sujana Chandrasekhar Editor

