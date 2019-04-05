Implantable Auditory Devices, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Medical and Audiological Indications for Implantable Auditory Devices
Limitations of Conventional Hearing Aids
Non-implantables: Deep Canal Hearing Aids
Physiology of Osseointegration
Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Baha and Ponto
Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Sophono
Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Bonebridge
Ossicle Coupling Active Implantable Auditory Devices: Magnetic Driven System
Ossicle Coupling Active IAD: Vibrant Soundbridge
Totally Implantable Auditory Devices
Electro-acoustic Stimulation
Special Populations in IADs: Pediatric
Special Populations in IADs: Geriatric
Special Populations in IADs: Developmentally Challenged
Special Populations in IADs: Musicians
Implantable Auditory Devices: Financial Considerations and Office-Based Implantation
Future of Implantable Auditory Devices
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Darius Kohan and Sujana S. Chandrasekhar, is devoted to Implantable Auditory Devices. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Medical and Audiological Indications for Implantable Auditory Devices; Limitations of Conventional Hearing Aids; Non-implantables: Deep Canal Hearing Aids; Physiology of Osseointegration; Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Baha and Ponto; Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Sophono; Osseointegrated Auditory Devices: Bonebridge; Ossicle Coupling Active Implantable Auditory Devices: Magnetic Driven System; Ossicle Coupling Active IAD: Vibrant Soundbridge; Totally Implantable Auditory Devices; Electro-acoustic Stimulation; Special Populations in IADs: Pediatric; Special Populations in IADs: Geriatric; Special Populations in IADs: Developmentally Challenged; Special Populations in IADs: Musicians; Implantable Auditory Devices: Financial Considerations and Office-Based Implantation; and Future of Implantable Auditory Devices.
240
- 240
English
- English
© Elsevier 2019
- © Elsevier 2019
5th April 2019
- 5th April 2019
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323678179
- 9780323678179