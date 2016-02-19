Immunology of Nervous System Infections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444804433, 9780080861845

Immunology of Nervous System Infections, Volume 59

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080861845
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 393
Description

This work brings together a variety of specialists from neurology, immunology, virology and the veterinary sciences, in an attempt to answer the questions raised. The relationship between infection and immunology in the nervous system is discussed fully. The work will appeal to clinicians and laboratory workers who wish to know more of this rapidly developing area, and will be of use to both established investigators and newcomers to the field.

Details

No. of pages:
393
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861845

About the Series Volume Editors

Author Unknown Series Volume Editor

