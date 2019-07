Hormonal and Metabolic Abnormalities in Heart Failure Patients: Pathophysiological Insights and Clinical Relevance, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 15-3

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Pasquale Perrone Filardi, will focus on Hormonal and Metabolic Abnormalities in Heart Failure Patients. This issue is one of four selected for the year by the series Consulting Editor, Eduardo Bossone. Topics include, but are not limited to, Glucose metabolism abnormalities in heart failure patients, Diabetic cardiomyopathy, New oral antidiabetics in chronic heart failure, Metabolic syndrome and heart failure, Eritropoietin anemia and iron vs. exercise capacity in chronic heart failure, Prognostic value of hormonal abnormalities in heart failure patients, Hormonal Replacement Therapy in Heart Failure, The management of thyroid abnormalities in chronic heart failure, Acromegaly and heart failure, Beta-receptor signaling and heart failure, and Evaluation of cardiac metabolism by magnetic resonance spectroscopy in heart failure.