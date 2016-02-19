Heterogeneous Catalysis and Fine Chemicals II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444885142, 9780080887098

Heterogeneous Catalysis and Fine Chemicals II, Volume 59

1st Edition

Editors: M. Guisnet J. Barrault C. Bouchoule D. Duprez G. Pérot R. Maurel C. Montassier
eBook ISBN: 9780080887098
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th April 1991
Page Count: 607
Table of Contents

Plenary Lectures and Invited Papers. Gas-liquid-solid reactors for hydrogenation in fine chemicals synthesis (J.F. Jenck). Structure-reactivity in the hydrogenation of alkenes. Comparisons with reductions by diimide and the formation of a Ni(O) complex (S. Siegel). Heterogeneous catalytic oxidation and fine chemicals (R.A. Sheldon). Solids for catalysis and control in organic synthesis (K. Smith). Enantioselective catalysis by chiral solids: approaches and results (H.U. Blaser and M. Müller). Catalysis with immobilized enzymes: hydrolysis and esterification by Rhizopus arrhizus (C. Gancet). Research Papers. I. Hydrogenation and Related Reactions. (34 papers). II. Oxidation. (11 papers). III. Acid-Base Catalysis. (15 papers).

Description

The recession in the traditional heavy industries along with the development of advanced technologies in all the industrial countries has meant that the impact of heterogeneous catalysis in the synthesis of fine chemicals is becoming increasingly noticeable. The second International Symposium on Heterogeneous Catalysis and Fine Chemicals is to be seen in this perspective. Organised by the Laboratory of Catalysis in Organic Chemistry of the University of Poitiers within the framework of the International Symposia of the `Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique' (CNRS), the symposium provided an opportunity for contact between academic researchers and manufacturers, users (or potential users) of solid catalysts for fine chemical synthesis. The book gives an overall view of the problems encountered by academic and industrial researchers. A large variety of reactions are described, the emphasis being on selectivity: chemo-, regio-, stereoselectivity (even enantioselectivity) and on the change of these selectivities as a function of the characteristics of the surface sites (nature, distribution, etc.).

The three themes of the symposium, hydrogenation, oxidation and acid-base catalysis were introduced in four plenary lectures and two invited communications, maintaining a balance between the industrial and the academic points of view. Some 60 research papers selected by the Scientific Committee were presented. All are reproduced in full in this proceedings volume.

Details

No. of pages:
607
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080887098

@qu:For someone active in the field of heterogeneous catalysis, this book should be necessary reading. Even those who just like to browse the literature to keep up to date will find something of interest here. @source:INFORM

About the Editors

M. Guisnet Editor

J. Barrault Editor

C. Bouchoule Editor

D. Duprez Editor

G. Pérot Editor

R. Maurel Editor

C. Montassier Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Poitiers, Poitiers, France

