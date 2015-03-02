Guide to Research Techniques in Neuroscience

Neuroscience is, by definition, a multidisciplinary field: some scientists study genes and proteins at the molecular level while others study neural circuitry using electrophysiology and high-resolution optics. A single topic can be studied using techniques from genetics, imaging, biochemistry, or electrophysiology. Therefore, it can be daunting for young scientists or anyone new to neuroscience to learn how to read the primary literature and develop their own experiments.

This volume addresses that gap, gathering multidisciplinary knowledge and providing tools for understanding the neuroscience techniques that are essential to the field, and allowing the reader to design experiments in a variety of neuroscience disciplines.