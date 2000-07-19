Food Biotechnology, Volume 17

(J. Tramper).

New properties of transgenic plants (K. Niemirowicz-Szczytt).

Modulation of carbohydrate metabolism in transgenic potato through genetic engineering and analysis of rabbits fed on wild type and transgenic potato tubers (A. Kulma, G. Wilczynski, M. Milcarz, A. Prescha, J. Szopa).

Transgenic plants as a potential source of an oral vaccine against Helicobacter pylori (R. Brodzik, D. Gaganidze, J. Hennig, G. Muszynska, H. Koprowski, A. Sirko).

Transgenic cucumber plants expressing the thaumatin gene (M. Szwacka, M. Krzymowska, M. Kowalczyk, A. Osuch).

Diploidization of cucumber (Cucumis sativus L.) haploids by in vitro culture of leaf explants (M.N. Faris, M. Rakoczy-Trojanowska, S. Malepszy, K. Niemirowicz-Szczytt).

Tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum Mill.) transformants carrying ipt gene fused to heat-shock (hsp 70) promoter (O. Fedorowicz, G. Bartoszewski, A. Smigocki, R. Malinowski, K. Niemirowicz-Szczytt).

Regulation of carbon catabolism in Lactococcus lactis (T. Aleksandrzak, M. Kowalczyk, J. Kok, J. Bardowski).

Production and genetic regulation of an amylase in Lactococcus lactis (M. Doman, E. Czerniec, Z. Targonski, J. Bardowski).

Introducing the killer factor into industrial strains of S. cerevisiae as a marker (M. Gniewosz, A. Bugajewska, A. Raczynska-Cabaj, W. Duszkiewicz-Reinhard, M. Primik).

The development of a non-foaming mutant of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (E. Kordialik-Bogacka, I. Campbell).

Genetic transformation of mutant Aureobasidium pullulans a.p.-3 strain (J. Kuthan-Styczen, M. Gniewosz, K. Strzezek, E. Sobczak).

Enzymes in food and feed: past, present and future (G.S.P. Groot, M.A. Herweijer, A.L.M. Simonetti, G.C.M. Selten, O. Misset).

Functional foods with lactic acid bacteria: probiotics - prebiotics - nutraceuticals (W. Kneifel).

Microbial production of clavan, an L-fucose rich exopolysaccharide (P.T. Vanhooren, E.J. Vandamme).

Glucansucrases: efficient tools for the synthesis of oligosaccharides of nutritional interest (P. Monsan, G. Potocki de Montalk, P. Sarçabal, M. Remaud-Siméon, R.M. Willemot).

Oligosaccharide synthesis by dextransurase-kinetics and reaction engineering (K. Buchholz, K. Demuth, H.J. Jördening).

Pyranose oxidase for the production of carbohydrate-based food ingredients (D. Haltrich, C. Leitner, B. Nidetzky, K. D. Kulbe). Biotransformation of sucrose to fructooligosaccharides: the choice of microorganisms and optimization of process conditions (A. Madlová, M. Antošová, M. Baráthová, M. Polakovic, V. Štefuca, V. Báleš).

Enzymatic isomaltooligosaccharides production (C. Kubik, E. Galas, B. Sikora, D. Hiler).

Oligosaccharide synthesis by endo-b-1,3-glucanase GA from Cellulomonas cellulans (A. Buchowiecka, S. Bielecki).

Use of native and immobilized b-galactosidase in the food industry (A. Miezeliene, A. Zubriene, S. Budriene, G. Dienys, J. Sereikaite).

Protein hydrolysis by immobilised Bacillus subtilis cells (M. Szczesna, E. Galas).

Degradation of raw potato starch by an amylolytic strain of Lactobacillus plantarum C (K.J. Zielinska, K.M. Stecka, A.H. Miecznikowski, A.M. Suterska).

Removal of raffinose galactooligosaccharides from lentil (Lens culinaris med.) by the Mortierella vinacea IBT-3 a-galactosidase (H. Miszkiewicz, E. Galas).

Optimisation of physical and chemical properties of wheat starch hydrolyzates (E. Nebesny, J. Rosicka, M. Tkaczyk).

Kinetics of olive oil hydrolysis by Candida cylindracea lipase (I. Sokolovská, M. Polakovic, V. Báleš).

Enzymatic resolution of some racemic alcohols and diols using commercial lipases (J. Kaminska, J. Góra).

Activity of immobilised in situ intracellular lipase from Mucor circinelloides and Mucor racemosus in the synthesis of sucrose esters (T. Antczak T, D. Hiler, A. Krystynowicz, M. Szczesna, S. Bielecki, E. Galas).

Properties and yield of synthesis of mannosyloerythritol lipids by Candida antarctica (M. Adamczak, W. Bednarski).

The biosynthesis of Bacillus licheniformis a-amylase in solid state fermentation (A. Jakubowski, E. Kwapisz, J. Polak, E. Galas).

Effect of nitrogen concentration in the fermentation broth on citric acid fermentation by Aspergillus niger (J. Pietkiewicz, M. Janczar).

Induction of citric acid overproduction in Aspergillus niger on beet molasses (W.S. Podgórski, W. Lesniak).

Effect of aminoacids and vitamins on citric acid biosynthesis (W. Lesniak, W. Podgorski).

Suitability of Lactobacillus strains as components of probiotics (J. Moneta, Z. Libudzisz).

Viability of Bifidobacterium strains in fermented and non-fermented milk (I. Motyl, Z. Libudzisz).

Regulation of glycolysis of Lactococcus lactis ssp. cremoris mg 1363 at acidic culture conditions (M. Mercade, M. Cocaign-Bousquet, N.D. Lindley, P. Loubiere).

The influence of pH and oxygen on the growth and probiotic activity of lactic acid bacteria (K.M. Stecka, R.A. Grzybowski).

Microbiological changes in modified yogurts during manufacture and storage (M. Bielecka, A. Majkowska, E. Biedrzycka, El. Biedrzycka). Growth of lactic acid bacteria in alginate/starch capsules (R. Dembczynski, T. Jankowski).

Bacteria/yeast and plant biomass enriched in Se via bioconversion process as a source of Se supplementation in food (A. Diowksz, B. Peczkowska, M. Wlodarczyk, W. Ambroziak).

The new nutritional food supplements from whey (L. Kirillova, I. Chernikiewicz, V. Pestis).

The biodegradation of ochratoxin A in food products by lactic acid bacteria and baker's yeast (M. Piotrowska, Z. Zakowska).

The use of Geotrichum candidum starter cultures in malting of brewery barley (E. Dziuba, M. Wojtatowicz, R. Stempniewicz, B. Foszczynska).

Enzymes as a phosphorus management tool in poultry nutrition (K. Zyla, J. Koreleski, D.R. Ledoux).

Application of bacterial cellulose for clarification of fruit juices (A. Krystynowicz, S. Bielecki, W. Czaja, M. Rzyska).

The effect of culture medium sterilisation methods on divercin production yield in continuous fermentation (A. Sip, W. Grajek).

Production of Carnobacterium divergens biomass (A. Sip, W. Grajek).

Towards a new type of electrochemical sensor system for process control (B.G.D. Haggett, A. Bell, B.J. Birch, J.W. Dilleen, S.J. Edwards, D. Law, S. McIntyre, S. Palmer).

The use of enzyme flow microcalorimetry for determination of soluble enzyme activity (V. Štefuca, M. Polakovic).

Study of an ELISA method for the detection of E. coli O157 in food (P. Arbault, V. Buecher, S. Poumerol, M.-L. Sorin).

Application of solid phase microextraction (SPME) for the determination of fungal volatile metabolites (H. Jelen, E. Wasowicz).

The HPLC analysis of 6-acyl glucono-1,5-lactone (K. Kolodziejczyk, B. Król).

Kinetics of activation and destruction of Bacillus stearothermophilus spores (J. Iciek, A. Jaworska).

Dielectric permittivity as a method for the monitoring of fungal growth during a solid substrate food fermentation of quinoa grains (P. Kaminski, J. Hedger, J. Williams, C. Bucke, I. Swadling).

Method of Lactobacillus acidophilus viable cell enumeration in the presence of thermophilic lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria (M. Bielecka, E. Biedrzycka, A. Majkowska, El. Biedrzycka).

Session D LEGAL AND SOCIAL ASPECTS OF FOOD BIOTECHNOLOGY. Some aspects of plant and food biotechnology (S. Malepszy).

Animal biotechnology - methods, practical application and potential risks (Z. Smorag, J. Jura).

Public perception and legislation of biotechnology in Poland (T. Twardowski).