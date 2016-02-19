Excited States V5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122272059, 9780323159982

Excited States V5

1st Edition

Editors: Edward Lim
Description

Excited States, Volume 5 consists of three concise and detailed chapters. These chapters cover the topics of excited-state potential surfaces of polyatomic molecules; vibronic spectroscopy of benzene; and quantum statistical mechanical (QSM) theory for molecular relaxation processes. Chapter 1 discusses excited-state potential surfaces with focus on ab initio calculations. Simple methods of computational schemes are also presented in this chapter. Chapter 2 reviews the excited electronic states of benzene. This chapter also includes the basic theory of benzene electronic excitations and the various types of spectroscopy (absorption, vibrational Raman, and electron-impact). Lastly, Chapter 3 presents a unified QSM theory, phenomenological theory of irreversible thermodynamics, and kinetics. The focus of QSM theory is on the nonlinear domain and is used to construct a nonlinear theory for the relaxation of excited molecules that are electric, vibrating, and rotating. This volume is a good reference for students and researchers studying in the field of chemistry and physics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Ab Initio Calculations of Excited-State Potential Surfaces of Polyatomic Molecules

I . Introduction

II. Simple Methods

III. Configuration Interaction

IV. Examples

References

The Vibronic Spectroscopy of Benzene: Old Problems and New Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Basic Theory of Benzene Electronic Excitations

III. Properties of the Ground State of Benzene

IV. A Survey of the Known Excited States of Benzene

V. A Brief Survey of Experimental Techniques

VI. Two-Photon Absorption Studies

VII. 1B2u Absorption Spectroscopy

VIII. Vibrational Raman Spectroscopy

IX. Electron-Impact Spectroscopy

X. The Theory of Benzene Spectroscopy

XI. Conclusions: Outstanding Problems

References

QSM Theory: A Time-Dependent Quantum Statistical Mechanical Theory for Molecular Relaxation Processes

I. Introduction

II. Basic Foundations of QSM Theory

III. Phenomenological Theory of Irreversible Processes

IV. Master Equations

V. Kinetics

VI. Linear QSM Theory

VII. Rate Expressions

VIII. Electronic Energy Disposal and Nonradiative Decay Rates

IX. Application to "Proximity Effects"

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Index


