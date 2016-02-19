Excited States V5

Excited States, Volume 5 consists of three concise and detailed chapters. These chapters cover the topics of excited-state potential surfaces of polyatomic molecules; vibronic spectroscopy of benzene; and quantum statistical mechanical (QSM) theory for molecular relaxation processes. Chapter 1 discusses excited-state potential surfaces with focus on ab initio calculations. Simple methods of computational schemes are also presented in this chapter. Chapter 2 reviews the excited electronic states of benzene. This chapter also includes the basic theory of benzene electronic excitations and the various types of spectroscopy (absorption, vibrational Raman, and electron-impact). Lastly, Chapter 3 presents a unified QSM theory, phenomenological theory of irreversible thermodynamics, and kinetics. The focus of QSM theory is on the nonlinear domain and is used to construct a nonlinear theory for the relaxation of excited molecules that are electric, vibrating, and rotating. This volume is a good reference for students and researchers studying in the field of chemistry and physics.