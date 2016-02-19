Excited States V5
1st Edition
Description
Excited States, Volume 5 consists of three concise and detailed chapters. These chapters cover the topics of excited-state potential surfaces of polyatomic molecules; vibronic spectroscopy of benzene; and quantum statistical mechanical (QSM) theory for molecular relaxation processes. Chapter 1 discusses excited-state potential surfaces with focus on ab initio calculations. Simple methods of computational schemes are also presented in this chapter. Chapter 2 reviews the excited electronic states of benzene. This chapter also includes the basic theory of benzene electronic excitations and the various types of spectroscopy (absorption, vibrational Raman, and electron-impact). Lastly, Chapter 3 presents a unified QSM theory, phenomenological theory of irreversible thermodynamics, and kinetics. The focus of QSM theory is on the nonlinear domain and is used to construct a nonlinear theory for the relaxation of excited molecules that are electric, vibrating, and rotating. This volume is a good reference for students and researchers studying in the field of chemistry and physics.
Table of Contents
Ab Initio Calculations of Excited-State Potential Surfaces of Polyatomic Molecules
I . Introduction
II. Simple Methods
III. Configuration Interaction
IV. Examples
The Vibronic Spectroscopy of Benzene: Old Problems and New Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Basic Theory of Benzene Electronic Excitations
III. Properties of the Ground State of Benzene
IV. A Survey of the Known Excited States of Benzene
V. A Brief Survey of Experimental Techniques
VI. Two-Photon Absorption Studies
VII. 1B2u Absorption Spectroscopy
VIII. Vibrational Raman Spectroscopy
IX. Electron-Impact Spectroscopy
X. The Theory of Benzene Spectroscopy
XI. Conclusions: Outstanding Problems
QSM Theory: A Time-Dependent Quantum Statistical Mechanical Theory for Molecular Relaxation Processes
I. Introduction
II. Basic Foundations of QSM Theory
III. Phenomenological Theory of Irreversible Processes
IV. Master Equations
V. Kinetics
VI. Linear QSM Theory
VII. Rate Expressions
VIII. Electronic Energy Disposal and Nonradiative Decay Rates
IX. Application to "Proximity Effects"
X. Concluding Remarks
