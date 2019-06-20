Encyclopedia of Pharmacy Practice and Clinical Pharmacy

Articles (tentative)

102. Becoming a pharmacist: education and training

103. Becoming a pharmacy assistant and technician: education and training

104. Certification, credentialing and privileging in clinical pharmacy

105. Clinical pharmacy professional standards in Australia and New Zealand

106. Clinical pharmacy professional standards in European Union

107. Clinical pharmacy professional standards in low and middle income countries

109. Clinical pharmacy professional standards in United Kingdom

110. Clinical pharmacy professional standards in United States of America and Canada

111. Competency standards for clinical pharmacists

112. Continuing professional development for clinical pharmacists

114. Developing and evaluating clinical skills

115. Dymanic relationship between education, regulation and practice

116. Experiental education for clinical pharmacists

118. Indicators of quality in community settings

119. Indicators of quality in hospital settings

120. Interprofessional clinical education

121. Leadership in Pharmacy

122. Learning and teaching methods to develop clinical skills

123. Needs based education

124. Patient safety standards

125. Professional standards defining quality services

126. Professionalism as the core competency in pharmacy

127. Quality assurance and quality advancement of pharmacy education

128. Pharmacy Education and Practice in Jordan

129. Using patients and simulation in teaching clinical skills

130. Service learning and competence development for pharmacist

131. Pharmacist workforce issues

201. Definitions and principles, and concepts of pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacovigilance

202. Descriptive and drug utilisation studies

203. Case-control studies

204. Cohort studies

205. Methodological challenges in epidemiological studies

206. Sources of data used in pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacovigilance studies

207. Special population studies to inform medication safety – paediatrics

208. Special population studies to inform medication safety – geriatrics

209. Comparative effectiveness studies

210. Economic evaluation of pharmaceuticals studies

211. Methodological considerations in pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacovigilance studies

212. Application of pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacovigilance studies

301. Access to biosimilars

302. Access to high cost medicines

303. Adherence, compliance and concordance

304. Advertising of prescription medicines

305. Ageing populations and medicine use: A sociological approach

306. Pharmacists in general practice - an ethnographic perspective

307. Changing Behaviour

308. Changing nature/status of pharmacy as a profession and occupation

309. Community pharmacy operations and management

312. Counterfeit medicines

313. The Impact of Culture and Religion on Medicine USe

314. Disease mongering

315. Factors influencing pharmaceutical policy implementation

316. Funding mechanisms for Community Pharmacy service provision

318. Gender trends in pharmacy (global, feminsation, masculinisation…)

319. Generic drug policies

320. Health & Illness beliefs

321. Health literacy

322. Health psychology and pharmacy practice

323. Managing cultural diversity in pharmacy practice

325. Marketing of pharmaceutical services

326. Medication narratives

328. National medicine policies impacting on pharmacy practice

329. Pharmaceutical company sponsored medication assistance programs

330. Pharmaceutical pricing policies

331. Pharmaceuticalisation of people

332. Pharmaceuticals and national health insurance programmes

335. Prescribing behaviours

336. Prescription dispensing through online pharmacies

337. Public and patient engagement

338. Public perceptions of pharmacy services

341. Social Pharmacy: concept, development and theories

342. Sociology for pharmacists

344. World Health Organization essential medicines list and its impact on improving the use of medicines

345. Implementation of change in pharmacy practice

346. Professional Boundaries (IPE)

347. Social Perspectives in Addiction

348. Corporatisation

349. Stigma surrounding medicine use - HIV exemplar

350. External reference pricing and medicines

355. Human Factors

356. Goal Setting

357. Personal Experiences

401. Clinical Governance Principles

402. Clinical pharmacokinetics principles and therapeutic drug monitoring

403. Clinical pharmacy practice: concepts, history and development

405. Developing therapeutic guidelines

406. Poison Information Sources and Typical Guidance & Management of Acute Drug Toxicity

407. End of life care including pharmaceuticals in palliative care

408. Fundementals of Pharmaceutical Care planning

409. Health Outcomes and Quality of Life

412. Role of pharmacist in provision of clinical services in Military

413. Role of pharmacist in provision of clinical services in prisons

416. Long term care

417. Pharmacogenetics

418. Pharmacotherapy and deprescribing

501. Management of cardiovascular disorders and the pharmacist's role: Acute Coronary Syndrome

502. Management of cardiovascular disorders and the pharmacist's role: Arrhythmias

503. Management of cardiovascular disorders and the pharmacist's role: Coronary artery disease & dyslipidemia

504. Management of cardiovascular disorders and the pharmacist's role: Heart Failure

505. Management of cardiovascular disorders and the pharmacist's role: Hypertension

506. Management of cardiovascular disorders and the pharmacist's role: Stroke

507. Management of cardiovascular disorders and the pharmacist's role: Venous thromboembolism and coagulation diso

508. Management of respiratory disorders and the pharmacist's role: Asthma

509. Management of respiratory disorders and the pharmacist's role: COPD

510. Management of respiratory disorders and the pharmacist's role: Cough, colds and Sore throats and allergies (including eyes)

511. Management of respiratory disorders and the pharmacist's role: Cystic Fibrosis

512. Management of gastrointestinal disorders and the pharmacist's: Coeliac disease

513. Management of gastrointestinal disorders and the pharmacist's: Constipation

577. Management of gastrointestinal orders and the pharmacist's: IBS

514. Management of gastrointestinal disorders and the pharmacist's: GORD

515. Management of gastrointestinal disorders and the pharmacist's: Inflammatory bowel disease

518. Management of renal disorders and the pharmacist's role: Acute Kidney Disease

519. Management of renal disorders and the pharmacist's role: Chronic Kidney Disease

520. Management of renal disorders and the pharmacist's role: Renal transplant specialisation

522. Management of endocrine disorders and the pharmacist's role: Adrenal Insufficiency

523. Management of endocrine disorders and the pharmacist's role: Diabetes

525. Management of endocrine disorders and the pharmacist's role: Thyroid

526. Management of obstetrics and gynaecology disorders and the pharmacist's role: Contraception & ECP

527. Management obstetrics and gynaecology disorders and the pharmacist's Role: Menopause and HRT

528. Management of obstetrics and gynaecology disorders and the pharmacist's role: Menstrual disorders

530. Management of urologic disorders and the pharmacist's role: BPH

531. Management of urologic disorders and the pharmacist's role: Erectile dysfunction

532. Management of urologic disorders and the pharmacist's role: Urinary incontinence

534. Management of rheumatology disorders and the pharmacist's role: Osteoarthritis

535. Management of rheumatology disorders and the pharmacist's role: Osteoporosis

536. Management of rheumatology disorders and the pharmacist's role: Rheumatoid Arthritis

537. Management of eye and ear disorders and the pharmacist's role: Glaucoma

538. Management of eye and ear disorders and the pharmacist's role: Infective

539. Management of eye and ear disorders and the pharmacist's role: Common ear disorders

540. Management of neurological disorders and the pharmacist's role: AD

541. Management of neurological disorders and the pharmacist's role: Epilepsy

543. Management of neurological disorders and the pharmacist's role: Pain incl headache

544. Management of Neurological Disorders and the Pharmacist's Role: Parkinson's Disease

547. Management of mental health disorders and the pharmacist's role: Anxiety disorders

548. Management of mental health disorders and the pharmacist's role: Bipolar

549. Management of mental health disorders and the pharmacist's role: Depression

550. Management of mental health disorders and the pharmacist's role: Schizophrenia

551. Management of mental health disorders and the pharmacist's role: Sleep disorders

552. Management of dermatology disorders and the pharmacist's role: Acne

553. Management of dermatology disorders and the pharmacist's role: Common skin conditions

577. Management of Dermatology Disorders and the Pharmacist's Role: Woundcare

555. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role: Antibiotic stewardship

556. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role: bacterial infections

557. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role: Fungal infections

558. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role: Selection of appropriate regimen

559. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role: Viral Infections

560. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role: Immunisations

561. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role: peri -surgical

563. Management of Infectious diseases and the pharmacist's role

564. Nutritional Anemias

567. Management of oncologic disorders and the pharmacist's role: Cancer treatment and chemotherapy

569. Management of nutrition disorders and the pharmacist's role: Role of nutrition in different conditions incl obesity

570. Management of nutrition disorders and the pharmacist's role: Drugs in sport

571. Clinical Pharmacy considerations in special population: drug dose adjustment in hepatic impairment

572. Clinical Pharmacy considerations in special population: Geriatrics

574. Clinical Pharmacy considerations in special population: Pediatrics

575. Clinical Pharmacy considerations in special population: pregnancy and lactation

576. Clinical Pharmacy considerations in ICU incl TPN

352. Philosophical perspective and theories applied in pharmacy practice research

601. Pharmacy practice research evidence: development and historical narrative

602. Research methodologies related to pharmacy practice

603. Quantitative methods in pharmacy practice research

604. Qualtitative methods in pharmacy practice research

605. Health Economics Research: An Emerging Pharmacy Practice Discipline

606. Action research in pharmacy practice

607. Systematic reviews and meta-analysis in pharmacy practice

608. Meta synthesis of qualitative research in pharmacy practice research

609. Mixed methods research in pharmacy practice

610. Publication bias

611. Discrete choice experiment

613. Survey research in pharmacy practice

614. Challenges in producing and acquiring data to produce evidence based pharmacy practice research

615. Quality of qualitative research

616. Clinical pharmacist as a principal investigator in clinical trials

617. Pharmacy Practice Research Evidence: Gaps in evidence for LMIC

618. Implementation Science

701. Medicines Management: The core of pharmacy practice

702. Historical evolution of pharmacy practice

703. Pharmacy Codes of Ethics

704. Community and Ambulatory Pharmacy Practice

705. Hospital pharmacy practice

706. Expanded and evolving roles for pharmacists

707. Cognitive pharmacy services

708. Prescribing: ethics, standards, practices, behaviours, and competencies

709. Professionalism in pharmacy practice

710. The regulation of pharmacy practice

711. Public health and health promotion in pharmacy practice

712. Collaborative and interprofesional pharmacy practice

713. Interpersonal communication in pharmacy practice

714. Evidence-based pharmacy practice using drug information resources

715. Patient counselling and education: models and methods in pharmacy practice

716. Technology and social media applications in pharmacy practice

717. Pediatric pharmacy practice (including infant feeding)

718. Use of complementary/alternative medicines in pharmacy practice

719. Prevention and management of substance misuse and addiction in pharmacy practice

720. Self care/over the counter drugs/minor ailments in pharmacy practice

721. Extemporaneous compounding in pharmacy practice

722. Global Health and pharmacy practice

723. Pharmacy practice in the United Kingdom

724. Pharmacy practice in Canada and the United States

725. Pharmacy Practice in Western Europe

726. Pharmacy practice in Australia and New Zealand

727. Pharmacy practices in Southern Africa

728. Pharmacy practice in China

729. Pharmacy practice in India

730. Pharmacy practice in the Gulf States

731. Pharmacy: a business, a profession, both, or neither?