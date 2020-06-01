Combination Therapy Against Multidrug Resistance
1st Edition
Description
Combination Therapy Against Multidrug Resistance explores the potential of combination therapy as an efficient strategy to combat multi-drug resistance. Multidrug resistance (MDR) occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites are excessively exposed to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antifungals or antivirals and in response the microorganism undergoes mutations or develops different resistance mechanisms to combat the drug for its survival. MDR is becoming an increasingly serious problem in both developed and developing nations. Bacterial resistance to antibiotics has developed faster than the production of new antibiotics, making bacterial infections increasingly difficult to treat. Combination therapy proves to be a promising strategy as it offers potential benefits like broad spectrum of efficacy, greater potency than the drugs used in monotherapy, improved safety and tolerability, and reduction in the number of resistant organisms. This book considers how combination therapy can apply in multiple situations including cancer, HIV, tuberculosis, fungal infections, and more. Combination Therapy Against Multidrug Resistance gathers the most relevant information about prospects of combination therapy as a strategy to combat multidrug resistance and second it will help motivating the industrial sector and government agencies to invest more in the research and development of this strategy as a weapon to tackle the multidrug resistance problem. It will be useful to academics and researchers involved in the development of new antimicrobial or anti-infective agents and treatment strategies to combat multidrug resistance. Clinicians and medical nurses working in the field of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) will also find the book relevant.
Key Features
- Explores strategic methods with investigation of both short and long term goals to combat multidrug resistance
- Utilizes a broad scope to understand fully the ways to apply combined therapy to multidrug resistance
- Provides an overview of combination therapy, but also includes specific cases such as cancer, tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria
Readership
Professionals in the pharmaceutical industry, scholars in medicinal chemistry and biochemistry and medical doctors, integrated in health institutions. Advanced students in biomedical fields and clinicians will also find this book useful
Table of Contents
1. Potential of Combination therapy to combat multi-drug resistance
Musa Marimani, Aijaz Ahmad and Adriano Duse
2. Combination therapy against human infections caused by Candida species
Indresh Kumar Maurya, RuchiBadoni Semwal and Deepak Kumar Semwal
3. Combination anti-tuberculosis therapy: Opportunities and challenges to combat drug resistant tuberculosis
Sudarkodi Sukumar, Md Zafaryab, Md. Khurshi Alam Khan, Krishnan Hajela, Mohammad Nasiruddin
4. Synergistic effect of drugs against multiple drug resistant swine pathogen - Sterptococcus Suis
Shama Khan
5. Combination Therapy and Drug Resistance in Malaria Parasite
Abdul Hafiz, Mahmood Alam, Othman A. Alghamdi and Arif Mohammed
6. Combination therapy as an effective tool for treatment of drug resistant viral pathogens
Musa Marimani, Aijaz Ahmad
7. Metallodrug Driven Combination Chemotherapy in the Treatment of Cancer
Afzal Hussain, Mohamed Fahad Al-Ajmi, Prince F. Iqbal and Waseem A. Wani
8. Multidrug resistance and the prospects of combination therapy
A. Balakrishna, G. Sravya, C.Suresh Reddy, Grigory V Zyryanov, and N. Bakthavatchala Reddy
9. Phenotype Screenings of Drugs for Combination Therapy against Multi-drug Resistance
Arif Mohammed and Othman A. Alghamdi
10. New Approaches for Targeting Drug Resistance through Drug Combination
Shailesh K. Singh, Arif Mohammed, Othman A. Alghamdi and Syed Masood Husain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205761
About the Editor
Mohmmad Wani
Mohmmad Younus Wani, PhD, Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Sciences, University of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Wani graduated from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, India in 2013. Received a senior research fellowship from CSIR-India in 2012 and FCT postdoctoral fellowship from Portugal in 2013. Worked as a postdoctoral fellow with Prof. A. Sobral group from 2013-2016 on the development of fungal cell wall targeted antifungal therapies. In fall 2016, Dr. Wani moved to the University of Texas, USA, Texas Therapeutics Institute, Brown Foundation Institute of Molecular Medicine, UTHealth on the development of non-traditional antimicrobial agents and strategies combating multi-drug resistance. He has many international publications, book chapters, and a book, besides many international and national honours and awards to his credit. Dr. Wani is working hard to advance the medicinal chemistry and drug discovery field with new questions and pertinent issues of 21st century.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Sciences, University of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Aijaz Ahmad
Aijaz Ahmad, PhD, Lecturer, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa and Medical Scientist, Division of Infection Control, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), Johannesburg, South Africa. Dr. Ahmad has specialties in Infectious Diseases, Clinical Microbiology, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Microbial Pathogenesis. He has been awarded South African National Research Foundation Scientist Rating of Y2 (Promising young researchers) and he is a Lifetime fellow member of Scientific Society of Advanced Research and Social Change, a Fellow member of South African Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and a Committee member of National Health Laboratory Services Research and Development Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa and Medical Scientist, Division of Infection Control, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), Johannesburg, South Africa