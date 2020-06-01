Combination Therapy Against Multidrug Resistance explores the potential of combination therapy as an efficient strategy to combat multi-drug resistance. Multidrug resistance (MDR) occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites are excessively exposed to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antifungals or antivirals and in response the microorganism undergoes mutations or develops different resistance mechanisms to combat the drug for its survival. MDR is becoming an increasingly serious problem in both developed and developing nations. Bacterial resistance to antibiotics has developed faster than the production of new antibiotics, making bacterial infections increasingly difficult to treat. Combination therapy proves to be a promising strategy as it offers potential benefits like broad spectrum of efficacy, greater potency than the drugs used in monotherapy, improved safety and tolerability, and reduction in the number of resistant organisms. This book considers how combination therapy can apply in multiple situations including cancer, HIV, tuberculosis, fungal infections, and more. Combination Therapy Against Multidrug Resistance gathers the most relevant information about prospects of combination therapy as a strategy to combat multidrug resistance and second it will help motivating the industrial sector and government agencies to invest more in the research and development of this strategy as a weapon to tackle the multidrug resistance problem. It will be useful to academics and researchers involved in the development of new antimicrobial or anti-infective agents and treatment strategies to combat multidrug resistance. Clinicians and medical nurses working in the field of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) will also find the book relevant.