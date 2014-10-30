Clinical Lipidology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Basic Mechanisms
1. Human Plasma Lipoprotien Metabolism
2. Regulation and Clearance of Apolipoprotein B–Containing Lipoproteins
3. Absorption and Excretion of Intestinal Cholesterol and Other Sterols
4. High-Density Lipoprotein Metabolism
5. Lipoproteins: Mechanisms for Atherogenesis and Progression of Atherothrombotic Disease
6. Impact of Rare and Common Genetic Variants on Lipoprotein Metabolism
7. Lipoprotein Oxidation: Mechanisms and Biotheranostic Applications
Section 2 Risk Assessment
8. Cholesterol: Concentration, Ratio, and Particle Number
9. High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol and Triglycerides in Coronary Heart Disease Risk Assessment
10. Lipoprotein(a)
11. Clinical Evaluation for Genetic and Secondary Causes of Dyslipidemia
12. Use of High Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein for Risk Assessment
13. Role of Lipoprotein-Associated Phospholipase A2 in Vascular Disease
14. Emerging Assays
15. Imaging Atherosclerosis for Risk Stratification by Cardiac Computed Tomography or Carotid Ultrasound
Section 3 Therapy
16. Overview of General Approach to Management of Elevated Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol and Mixed Dyslipidemia, High Triglycerides, and Low High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol
17. Treatment Guidelines Overview
18. Dietary Patterns for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
19. Exercise and Lipids
20. Weight Loss
21. Statins
22. Bile Acid Sequestrants
23. Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors
24. Niacin (Nicotinic Acid)
25. Fibrates
26. Omega-3 Fatty Acids
27. Combination Therapy for Dyslipidemia
28. Nutriceuticals and Functional Foods for Cholesterol Reduction
29. Evolving Targets of Therapy: Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein Inhibition
30. Evolving Targets of Therapy: Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin 9 Inhibition
31. Evolving Targets of Therapy: Inflammation as a Method to Predict and Prevent Cardiovascular Events
32. Invasive Imaging Modalities and Atherosclerosis: Intravascular Ultrasound
33. Noninvasive Imaging Modalities and Atherosclerosis: The Role of Ultrasound
34. Noninvasive Imaging Modalities and Atherosclerosis: The Role of Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Positron Emission Tomography Imaging
35. Special Patient Populations: Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome
36. Special Patient Populations: Women and Elderly
37. Special Patient Populations: Children and Adolescents
38. Special Patient Populations: Familial Hypercholesterolemia and other Severe Hypercholesterolemias
39. Special Patient Populations: Acute Coronary Syndromes
40. Special Patient Populations: Transplant Recipients
41. Special Patient Populations: Chronic Kidney Disease
42. Special Patient Populations: Lipid Abnormalities in High-Risk Ethnic Groups
43. Special Patient Populations: Human Immunodeficiency Patients
44. Therapeutic Targeting of High-Density Lipoprotein Metabolism
Description
Clinical Lipidology, a companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, is designed to guide you through the ever-changing therapeutic management of patients with high cholesterol levels. From basic science to pathogenesis of atherothrombotic disease, to risk assessment and the latest therapy options, this medical reference book offers unparalleled coverage and expert guidance on lipidology in a straightforward, accessible, and user-friendly style.
Key Features
- Get authoritative guidance from some of the foremost experts in the field.
- Easily access key content with help from treatment algorithms.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 30th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313261
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323327138
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323287869
About the Authors
Christie Ballantyne Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Genetics and Physiology, Chief, Section of Cardiovascular Research, Chief, Section of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Baylor of College of Medicine; Director, Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, The Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, Houston, Texas