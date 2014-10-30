Clinical Lipidology: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

Section 1 Basic Mechanisms

1. Human Plasma Lipoprotien Metabolism

2. Regulation and Clearance of Apolipoprotein B–Containing Lipoproteins

3. Absorption and Excretion of Intestinal Cholesterol and Other Sterols

4. High-Density Lipoprotein Metabolism

5. Lipoproteins: Mechanisms for Atherogenesis and Progression of Atherothrombotic Disease

6. Impact of Rare and Common Genetic Variants on Lipoprotein Metabolism

7. Lipoprotein Oxidation: Mechanisms and Biotheranostic Applications

Section 2 Risk Assessment

8. Cholesterol: Concentration, Ratio, and Particle Number

9. High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol and Triglycerides in Coronary Heart Disease Risk Assessment

10. Lipoprotein(a)

11. Clinical Evaluation for Genetic and Secondary Causes of Dyslipidemia

12. Use of High Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein for Risk Assessment

13. Role of Lipoprotein-Associated Phospholipase A2 in Vascular Disease

14. Emerging Assays

15. Imaging Atherosclerosis for Risk Stratification by Cardiac Computed Tomography or Carotid Ultrasound

Section 3 Therapy

16. Overview of General Approach to Management of Elevated Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol and Mixed Dyslipidemia, High Triglycerides, and Low High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol

17. Treatment Guidelines Overview

18. Dietary Patterns for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

19. Exercise and Lipids

20. Weight Loss

21. Statins

22. Bile Acid Sequestrants

23. Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

24. Niacin (Nicotinic Acid)

25. Fibrates

26. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

27. Combination Therapy for Dyslipidemia

28. Nutriceuticals and Functional Foods for Cholesterol Reduction

29. Evolving Targets of Therapy: Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein Inhibition

30. Evolving Targets of Therapy: Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin 9 Inhibition

31. Evolving Targets of Therapy: Inflammation as a Method to Predict and Prevent Cardiovascular Events

32. Invasive Imaging Modalities and Atherosclerosis: Intravascular Ultrasound

33. Noninvasive Imaging Modalities and Atherosclerosis: The Role of Ultrasound

34. Noninvasive Imaging Modalities and Atherosclerosis: The Role of Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Positron Emission Tomography Imaging

35. Special Patient Populations: Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome

36. Special Patient Populations: Women and Elderly

37. Special Patient Populations: Children and Adolescents

38. Special Patient Populations: Familial Hypercholesterolemia and other Severe Hypercholesterolemias

39. Special Patient Populations: Acute Coronary Syndromes

40. Special Patient Populations: Transplant Recipients

41. Special Patient Populations: Chronic Kidney Disease

42. Special Patient Populations: Lipid Abnormalities in High-Risk Ethnic Groups

43. Special Patient Populations: Human Immunodeficiency Patients

44. Therapeutic Targeting of High-Density Lipoprotein Metabolism