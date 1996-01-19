Categorical Variables in Developmental Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127249650, 9780080528717

Categorical Variables in Developmental Research

1st Edition

Methods of Analysis

Editors: Alexander von Eye Clifford Clogg
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127249650
eBook ISBN: 9780080528717
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th January 1996
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
166.36
116.45
116.45
116.45
133.09
116.45
116.45
133.09
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
95.00
66.50
66.50
66.50
76.00
66.50
66.50
76.00
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
13300.00
9975.00
9310.00
9975.00
10640.00
9975.00
9975.00
10640.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
112.00
78.40
78.40
78.40
89.60
78.40
78.40
89.60
146.95
102.86
102.86
102.86
117.56
102.86
102.86
117.56
90.00
63.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
142.00
99.40
99.40
99.40
113.60
99.40
99.40
113.60
13300.00
9975.00
9310.00
9975.00
10640.00
9975.00
9975.00
10640.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Categorical Variables in Developmental Research provides developmental researchers with the basic tools for understanding how to utilize categorical variables in their data analysis. Covering the measurement of individual differences in growth rates, the measurement of stage transitions, latent class and log-linear models, chi-square, and more, the book provides a means for developmental researchers to make use of categorical data.

Key Features

  • Measurement and repeated observations of categorical data
  • Catastrophe theory
  • Latent class and log-linear models
  • Applications

Readership

Research scientists, academics, and graduate students in developmental psychology, gerontology, and statistics

Table of Contents

Preface.

Measurement and Repeated Observations of Categorical Data:

D. Andrich, Measurement Criteria for Choosing Among Models with Graded Responses.

B.O. Muthn, Growth Modeling with Binary Responses.

G. Arminger, Probit Models for the Analysis of Limited-Dependent Panel Data.

Catastrophe Theory:

H.L.J. van der Maas and P.C.M. Molenaar, Catastrophe Analysis of Discontinuous Development.

P.C.M. Molenaar and P. Hartelman, Catastrophe Theory of Stage Transitions in Metrical and Discrete Stochastic Systems.

Latent Class and Log-Linear Models:

L.M. Collins, P.L. Fidler, and S.E. Wugalter, Some Practical Issues Related to Estimation of Latent Class and Latent Transition Parameters.

T.D. Wickens, Contingency Tables and Between-Subject Variability.

C.C. Clogg and W. Manning, Assessing Reliability of Categorical Measurements Using Latent Class Models.

D. Rindskopf, Partitioning Chi-square: Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, but Nothing BLUE (Just ML).

A. von Eye and C. Spiel, Nonstandard Log-Linear Models for Measuring Change in Categorical Variables.

H.J. Khamis, Application of the Multigraph Representation of Hierarchical Log-Linear Models.

Applications:

M.J. Rovine and A. von Eye, Correlation and Categorization under a Matching Hypothesis.

S.L. Hershberger, Residualized Categorical Phenotypes and Behavioral Genetic Modeling. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127249650
eBook ISBN:
9780080528717

About the Editor

Alexander von Eye

Affiliations and Expertise

Michigan State University, East Lansing, U.S.A.

Clifford Clogg

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.