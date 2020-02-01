Assessing the Environmental Impact of Textiles and the Clothing Supply Chain - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128197837

Assessing the Environmental Impact of Textiles and the Clothing Supply Chain

2nd Edition

Authors: Subramanian Senthilkannan Muthu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197837
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents

  1. The Textile Supply Chain and its Environmental Impact
    2. Ways of Measuring the Environmental Impact of Textile Processing: an Overview
    3, Textile Processing and Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Methods for Calculating the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of Textile Products
    4. Calculating the Water and Energy Footprints of Textile Products
    5. Textile Processing and Resource Depletion: Calculating the Ecological Footprint of Textile Products
    6. Estimating the Overall Environmental Impact of Textile Processing: Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Textile Products
    7. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Modelling of Textile Products
    8. End-of-life Management of Textile Products
    9. Measuring the Environmental Impact of Textiles in Practice: Calculating the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Particular Textile Products
    10. Assessing the Environmental Impact of Textiles: Summary and Conclusions
    11. Recent Advancements in Measuring Environmental Impact of Textiles and Clothing Supply Chain

About the Authors

Subramanian Senthilkannan Muthu Author

Subramanian Senthilkannan Muthu is Eco-Design Consultant at SGS Hong Kong Limited. He completed his doctoral research study at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Head of Sustainability, SgT Group & API, Hong Kong

