Assessing the Environmental Impact of Textiles and the Clothing Supply Chain
2nd Edition
Authors: Subramanian Senthilkannan Muthu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197837
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents
- The Textile Supply Chain and its Environmental Impact
2. Ways of Measuring the Environmental Impact of Textile Processing: an Overview
3, Textile Processing and Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Methods for Calculating the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of Textile Products
4. Calculating the Water and Energy Footprints of Textile Products
5. Textile Processing and Resource Depletion: Calculating the Ecological Footprint of Textile Products
6. Estimating the Overall Environmental Impact of Textile Processing: Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Textile Products
7. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Modelling of Textile Products
8. End-of-life Management of Textile Products
9. Measuring the Environmental Impact of Textiles in Practice: Calculating the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Particular Textile Products
10. Assessing the Environmental Impact of Textiles: Summary and Conclusions
11. Recent Advancements in Measuring Environmental Impact of Textiles and Clothing Supply Chain
About the Authors
Subramanian Senthilkannan Muthu Author
Subramanian Senthilkannan Muthu is Eco-Design Consultant at SGS Hong Kong Limited. He completed his doctoral research study at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Sustainability, SgT Group & API, Hong Kong
