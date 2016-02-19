Anodic Oxidation of Aluminium and Its Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267265, 9781483147338

Anodic Oxidation of Aluminium and Its Alloys

1st Edition

The Pergamon Materials Engineering Practice Series

Authors: V F Henley
eBook ISBN: 9781483147338
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 180
Description

Anodic Oxidation of Aluminium and Its Alloys focuses on the basic principles of anodic oxidation, choice of materials, pretreatment, design, properties of the anodic film, testing, and maintenance. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with the principles of anodizing; applications of anodized aluminum; factors influencing the choice of grade of aluminum for anodizing; and factors influencing the choice of anodizing process. Subsequent chapters explain designing for anodizing; anodizing equipment; jigging (racking) methods for anodizing; chemical treatment processes before anodizing; and the anodizing process. The coloring, sealing, and stripping of the anodic coating; testing anodized aluminum; properties of anodized aluminum; maintenance of anodized aluminum; and effluent treatment for anodizing plants are also described. This text will be useful to students, technicians, product designers, architects, and engineers in the aluminum industry.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter

1 Principles of Anodizing

2 Applications of Anodized Aluminum

3 Factors Influencing the Choice of Grade of Aluminum for Anodizing

4 Factors Influencing the Choice of Anodizing Process

5 Designing for Anodizing

6 Anodizing Equipment

7 Jigging (Racking) Methods for Anodizing

8 Chemical Treatment Processes before Anodizing

9 Anodizing Processes

10 Coloring the Anodic Coating

11 Sealing the Anodic Coating

12 Stripping Anodic Coatings and Dyes

13 Testing Anodized Aluminum

14 The Properties of Anodized Aluminum

15 Maintenance of Anodized Aluminum

16 Effluent Treatment for Anodizing Plants

Appendix

I Approximate Equivalent Concentrations of Sulphuric Acid in Different Units

II Bath Analysis Methods

III Selected Books—Information Sources

IV Specifications Applicable to Anodic Oxide Coatings on Aluminum

Index




About the Author

V F Henley

