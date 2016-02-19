Anodic Oxidation of Aluminium and Its Alloys
1st Edition
The Pergamon Materials Engineering Practice Series
Description
Anodic Oxidation of Aluminium and Its Alloys focuses on the basic principles of anodic oxidation, choice of materials, pretreatment, design, properties of the anodic film, testing, and maintenance. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with the principles of anodizing; applications of anodized aluminum; factors influencing the choice of grade of aluminum for anodizing; and factors influencing the choice of anodizing process. Subsequent chapters explain designing for anodizing; anodizing equipment; jigging (racking) methods for anodizing; chemical treatment processes before anodizing; and the anodizing process. The coloring, sealing, and stripping of the anodic coating; testing anodized aluminum; properties of anodized aluminum; maintenance of anodized aluminum; and effluent treatment for anodizing plants are also described. This text will be useful to students, technicians, product designers, architects, and engineers in the aluminum industry.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter
1 Principles of Anodizing
2 Applications of Anodized Aluminum
3 Factors Influencing the Choice of Grade of Aluminum for Anodizing
4 Factors Influencing the Choice of Anodizing Process
5 Designing for Anodizing
6 Anodizing Equipment
7 Jigging (Racking) Methods for Anodizing
8 Chemical Treatment Processes before Anodizing
9 Anodizing Processes
10 Coloring the Anodic Coating
11 Sealing the Anodic Coating
12 Stripping Anodic Coatings and Dyes
13 Testing Anodized Aluminum
14 The Properties of Anodized Aluminum
15 Maintenance of Anodized Aluminum
16 Effluent Treatment for Anodizing Plants
Appendix
I Approximate Equivalent Concentrations of Sulphuric Acid in Different Units
II Bath Analysis Methods
III Selected Books—Information Sources
IV Specifications Applicable to Anodic Oxide Coatings on Aluminum
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147338