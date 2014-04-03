Aminoff's Neurology and General Medicine
5th Edition
Description
Aminoff's Neurology and General Medicine is the standard and classic reference providing comprehensive coverage of the relationship between neurologic practice and general medicine. As neurologists are asked to consult on general medical conditions, this reference provides an authoritative tool linking general medical conditions to specific neurologic issues and disorders. This is also a valuable tool for the general practitioner seeking to understand the neurologic aspects of their medical practice.
Completely revised with new chapters covering metastatic disease, bladder disease, psychogenic disorders, dementia, and pre-operative and post-operative care of patients with neurologic disorders, this new edition will again be the go-to reference for both neurologists and general practitioners.
Key Features
- The standard authoritative reference detailing the relationship between neurology and general medicine
- 100% revised and updated with several new chapters
- Well illustrated, with most illustrations in full color
Readership
Clinical neurologists and general medical practitioners
Table of Contents
Dedication
Contributors
Preface to the Fifth Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Section I: Respiratory and Cardiovascular Disorders
Chapter 1. Breathing and the Nervous System
Control of Breathing
Evaluation of Pulmonary Function
Patterns of Respiratory Dysfunction
Respiratory Dysfunction from Neurologic Disorders
Disorders of Breathing Associated with Sleep
Neurologic Effects of Respiratory Dysfunction
References
Chapter 2. Neurologic Complications of Aortic Disease and Surgery
Clinical Neurologic Syndromes Due to Aortic Pathology
Aortic Diseases and Surgery
References
Chapter 3. Neurologic Complications of Cardiac Surgery
Extracorporeal Circulation
Neurologic Sequelae of Cardiac Surgery
Neurocognitive Decline
Risk Factors for Stroke
Prevention of Neurologic Complications
Cardiac Transplantation
References
Chapter 4. Neurologic Complications of Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiac Surgery in Children
Neurologic Abnormalities before Cardiac Surgery
Neurologic Injury During Cardiac Surgery
Neurologic Abnormalities in the Postoperative Period
References
Chapter 5. Neurologic Manifestations of Acquired Cardiac Disease, Arrhythmias, and Interventional Cardiology
Cardiogenic Embolism
Syncope
Interventional Procedures
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. Neurologic Manifestations of Infective Endocarditis
Epidemiology of Neurologic Complications
Pathophysiology of Neurologic Complications
Risk Factors for Neurologic Complications
Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke
Cerebral Infection
Other Neurologic Complications
Suggested Management Algorithm
Prognosis
Concluding Comments
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 7. Neurologic Complications of Hypertension
Epidemiology
Pathophysiology
Evaluation and Treatment
Stroke
Cerebral Aneurysms
Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Lacunar Infarct
Periventricular White Matter Disease
CADASIL
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Intracranial Atherosclerosis
Aortic Arch Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Embolus
Dementia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Eclampsia
Immunosuppression
References
Chapter 8. Postural Hypotension and Syncope
Non-Neurologic Causes of Postural Hypotension
Autonomic Regulation of the Heart and Blood Vessels
Neurologic Causes of Postural Hypotension
Symptoms of Dysautonomia
Evaluation of Autonomic Function
Patient Management
References
Chapter 9. Neurologic Complications of Cardiac Arrest
Introduction
Anoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy
Therapeutic Hypothermia
Prognostic Determination
Ethical Considerations
References
Chapter 10. Cardiac Manifestations of Acute Neurologic Lesions
Historical Perspective
Anatomy and Physiology
Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke
Epilepsy, Trauma, and other Neurologic Injuries
Cardiac Evaluation
Clinical Management
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 11. Stroke as a Complication of General Medical Disorders
Protein C, Protein S, and Antithrombin III Deficiency
Activated Protein C Resistance and Factor V Leiden Deficiency
Antiphospholipid Antibodies: Lupus Anticoagulant and Anticardiolipin Antibodies
Homocysteine
Lipoprotein (a)
Sickle Cell Anemia
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Cryoglobulins
Stroke and Malignancy
Medication Use and the Risk of Stroke
Genetics and Stroke
References
Section II: Gastrointestinal Tract and Related Disorders
Chapter 12. Hepatic and Pancreatic Encephalopathy
Hepatic Encephalopathy
Pancreatic Encephalopathy
References
Chapter 13. Other Neurologic Disorders Associated with Gastrointestinal Disease
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Hepatic Disorders
References
Chapter 14. Disturbances of Gastrointestinal Motility and the Nervous System
Interactions Between Extrinsic Nervous System and the Gut
Common Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Neurologic Disorders
Extrinsic Neurologic Disorders Causing Gut Dysmotility
General Muscle Diseases Causing Gut Dysmotility
Identification of Extrinsic Neurologic Disease with Gastrointestinal Symptoms of Dysmotility
Management of Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 15. Neurologic Manifestations of Nutritional Disorders
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Folate Deficiency
Copper Deficiency
Vitamin E Deficiency
Thiamine (Vitamin B1) Deficiency
Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) Deficiency
Niacin (Vitamin B3) Deficiency
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lathyrism
Konzo
References
Section III: Renal and Electrolyte Disorders
Chapter 16. Neurologic Dysfunction and Kidney Disease
Uremic Encephalopathy
Uremic Neuropathy
Restless Legs Syndrome
Uremic Myopathy
Stroke
Optic Neuropathy
Neurologic Complications of Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurologic Complications of Dialysis
Complications of Transplantation
Hereditary Disorders of the Nervous SysTem and Kidneys
References
Chapter 17. Neurologic Complications of Electrolyte Disturbances
Sodium
Potassium
Calcium
Magnesium
References
Section IV: Endocrine Disorders
Chapter 18. Thyroid Disease and the Nervous System
Neurologic Complications of Hypothyroidism
Neurologic Complications of Hyperthyroidism and Graves Disease
Miscellaneous Associations Between Neurologic Disorders and Thyroid Dysfunction
References
Chapter 19. Diabetes and the Nervous System
Acute Neurologic Features
Peripheral Neuropathies
Central Nervous System Complications
Neuropathic Pain
References
Chapter 20. Sex Hormone, Pituitary, Parathyroid, and Adrenal Disorders and the Nervous System
Sex Hormones and the Nervous System
Pituitary Gland
Parathyroid Glands
Adrenal Glands
Acknowledgments
References
Section V: Cutaneous Disorders
Chapter 21. The Skin and Neurologic Disease
Tumors
Stroke
Meningitis and Meningoencephalitis
Intermittent Encephalopathies
Dementia
Seizure Disorders
Ataxia
Myelopathy
Peripheral Neuropathy
Myopathy
References
Section VI: Bone and Joint Disease
Chapter 22. Neurologic Disorders Associated with Bone and Joint Disease
Degenerative Disease of the Spine
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis and Neurogenic Claudication
Osteoporosis
Osteomalacia
Osteopetrosis
Paget Disease of Bone
Vertebral Osteomyelitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Relapsing Polychondritis
References
Section VII: Ears, Eyes, and Related Systems
Chapter 23. Otoneurologic Manifestations of Otologic and Systemic Disease
Neurologic Manifestations of Otologic Disease
Otoneurologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease
Neuro-Otologic Manifestations of Aging
References
Chapter 24. Neuro-ophthalmology in Medicine
Afferent Visual Disturbances
Efferent Visual Disturbances
The Pupil
References
Section VIII: Hematologic and Neoplastic Disease
Chapter 25. Neurologic Manifestations of Hematologic Disorders
Anemia
Rare Neurologic Syndromes and Red Cell Abnormalities
Proliferative Disorders
Hemorrhagic Disorders
Coagulation Disorders
References
Chapter 26. Metastatic Disease and the Nervous System
Metastases to the Central Nervous System and Related Structures
Metastases to the Peripheral Nervous System
Metastases to Muscles
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 27. Paraneoplastic Syndromes Involving the Nervous System
General Considerations
Specific Syndromes
References
Chapter 28. Neurologic Complications of Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy
Chemotherapy
Radiation Therapy
References
Section IX: Genitourinary System and Pregnancy
Chapter 29. Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction and the Nervous System
Neurologic Control of the Bladder
Neurogenic Bladder Dysfunction
Diagnostic Evaluation
Investigations
Complications of Neurogenic Bladder Dysfunction
Management of Neurogenic Bladder Dysfunction
References
Chapter 30. Sexual Dysfunction in Patients with Neurologic Disorders
Sexual Function and the Nervous System
Evaluation of Patients with Sexual Dysfunction and Neurologic Disorders
Sexual Dysfunction in Patients with Neurologic Disease
Therapy
Neurologic Problems Associated with Sexual Activity
Concluding Comments
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 31. Pregnancy and Disorders of the Nervous System
Epilepsy
Migraine
Tumors
Pseudotumor Cerebri
Cerebrovascular Disease
Infections
Metabolic and Toxic Disorders
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis
Optic Neuritis
Traumatic Paraplegia
Root and Plexus Lesions
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Myotonic Dystrophy
Eclampsia and Pre-Eclampsia
References
Section X: Toxic, Environmental, and Traumatic Disorders
Chapter 32. Drug-Induced Disorders of the Nervous System
Headache
Stroke
Seizures
Coma
Encephalopathy
Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Movement Disorders
Cerebellar Syndromes
Ototoxicity
Visual Disorders
Disorders of taste and smell
Spinal Disorders
Autonomic Disorders
Neuromuscular Disorders
References
Chapter 33. Alcohol and the Nervous System
Alcohol Intoxication and Withdrawal
Disorders of Cognition
Wernicke Encephalopathy
Korsakoff Syndrome
Alcoholic Cerebellar Degeneration
Central Pontine Myelinolysis
Alcoholic Neuropathy
Alcoholic Myopathy
Alcohol and Stroke
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 34. Neurologic Complications of Recreational Drugs
Cocaine
Methamphetamines
Bath Salts
MDMA (Ecstasy)
Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
Sedative-Hypnotics
Opiates
Hallucinogens
N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Antagonists
Dextromethorphan
Nitrous Oxide
Marijuana and Related Compounds
Infectious Complications of Injection Drug USE
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 35. Neurotoxin Exposure in the Workplace
Manifestations of Occupational Neurotoxic Disorders
Screening AT-Risk Workers
Selected Neurotoxic Disorders
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 36. Neurologic Complications of Thermal and Electric Burns
Thermal Burns
Electricity and Lightning
References
Chapter 37. Abnormalities of Thermal Regulation and the Nervous System
Thermoregulatory System
Neurologic Causes of Abnormal Thermoregulation
Neurologic Consequences of Abnormal Thermoregulation
Hyperthermia
Hypothermia
References
Chapter 38. Postconcussion Syndrome
Traditional Diagnosis
Clinical Diagnosis
Evaluation
Differential diagnosis
Treatment and prognosis
Return to participation
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy
References
Section XI: Infectious, Inflammatory, and Immunologic Disorders
Chapter 39. Acute Bacterial Infections of the Central Nervous System
Acute Bacterial Meningitis
Brain Abscess
Subdural Empyema and Epidural Abscess
Spinal Epidural Abscess
Septic Intracranial Thrombophlebitis
References
Chapter 40. Spirochetal Infections of the Nervous System
Syphilis
Lyme Disease
References
Chapter 41. Tuberculosis of the Central Nervous System
Meningitis
Tuberculoma
Spinal Tuberculous Arachnoiditis
Therapy
Prognosis and Outcome
Concluding CommentS
References
Chapter 42. Neurologic Complications of Leprosy
General Manifestations
Neuropathology
Leprous Neuritis
Lepromatous Leprosy
Tuberculoid Leprosy
Borderline Leprosy
Treatment
References
Chapter 43. Nervous System Complications of Systemic Viral Infections
Pathogenesis of Viral CNS Infections
Viral Meningitis
Viral Encephalitis
Prion Diseases
Postinfectious Complications of CNS Viral Infection
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 44. HIV and other Retroviral Infections of the Nervous System
Thirty Years Later: HIV Beyond the Immune System
HIV in the Nervous System
Neurologic Dysfunction in the Setting of Antiretroviral Therapy
Neurologic Dysfunction in Antiretroviral-Naive Patients
Spinal Cord Disease Associated with HIV Infection
HIV-Associated Peripheral Neuropathies
Muscle Disorders and HIV Infection
Infection with Human T-Lymphocytic Virus Type I
References
Chapter 45. Neurologic Complications of Organ Transplantation and Immunosuppressive Agents
Neurologic Complications Common to All Transplantation Types
Neurologic Complications Associated with Specific Transplantation Types
References
Chapter 46. Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous System
Pathogens
Host Factors
Cryptococcus Neoformans and Gattii
Coccidioides Immitis and Posadasii
Histoplasma Capsulatum
Blastomyces Dermatitidis
Paracoccidioides Brasiliensis
Sporothrix Schenckii
Penicillium Marneffei
Candida Species
Aspergillus Species
Mucormycosis
Pseudallescheria Boydii
Phaeohyphomycosis
Hyalohyphomycosis
Diagnosis
Treatment
References
Chapter 47. Parasitic Infections of the Central Nervous System
Protozoan Infections
Helminthic Infection
References
Chapter 48. Neurologic Complications of Vaccination
History of Vaccines
Types of Vaccines
Complications of Vaccination
Detection of Vaccine Adverse Events
Emerging Viruses
Therapeutic Vaccination
References
Chapter 49. Sarcoidosis of the Nervous System
Sarcoidosis
Pathophysiology
Epidemiology
Neurologic Manifestations
Differential Diagnosis
Treatment
General Supportive Care
Alternative Treatments
Prognosis
References
Chapter 50. Connective Tissue Diseases, Vasculitis, and the Nervous System
Connective Tissue Diseases
Vasculitis
Differential Diagnosis
Therapeutic Choices
Acknowledgment
References
Section XII: Sleep and Its Disorders
Chapter 51. Neurologic Aspects of Sleep Medicine
Sleep Physiology
Circadian Neurobiology
Neuroanatomy of Sleep
Approach to the Patient with Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
Hypersomnias
Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
Circadian Rhythm Disorders
Sleep-Related Movement Disorders
Parasomnias
Sleep Disorders in Patients with Neurologic Disorders
References
Section XIII: Psychogenic Disorders
Chapter 52. Functional Neurologic Symptom Disorders
Clinical Assessment Principles
Specific Functional Disorders
Ethical Dilemmas in Functional Neurologic Symptom Disorders
References
Section XIV: Imaging and Perioperative Care
Chapter 53. Neurologic Complications of Imaging Procedures
Complications of Intravenous Injection of Contrast Material
Noninvasive Imaging Procedures
Spinal Procedures
Angiography
Embolization and Stenting Procedures
References
Chapter 54. Preoperative and Postoperative Care of Patients with Neurologic Disorders
Introduction
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis
Delirium and Dementia
Headache
Seizures and Epilepsy
Neuromuscular Disorders
Perioperative Stroke
References
Chapter 55. Neurologic Disorders and Anesthesia
Perioperative Mental Status Changes
Postoperative Neurologic Deficits
Perioperative Rigidity
Perioperative Seizures
Perioperative Headache
Anesthesia in Patients with Neurologic Disease
Anesthesia in the Neurocritical Care Unit
References
Section XV: Critical Illness and General Medical Disorders
Chapter 56. Neurologic Complications in Critically Ill Patients
Septic Encephalopathy
Neuromuscular Conditions in Critically Ill Patients
References
Chapter 57. Seizures and General Medical Disorders
Renal Failure
Hepatic Disease
Cardiac Disease
Seizures in Critically Ill Patients
Connective Tissue Diseases
Inflammatory and Autoimmune Diseases
Hepatic Porphyrias
Seizures in Transplant Recipients
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Seizures
Seizures Associated with Systemic Cancer
Endocrine or Metabolic Disorders
Seizures Related to Alcohol, Medications, and Recreational Drug use
Cerebral Trauma, Seizures, and Epilepsy
References
Chapter 58. Movement Disorders Associated with General Medical Diseases
Chorea and Dystonia
Myoclonus
Tremor
Parkinsonism
References
Chapter 59. Neuromuscular Complications of General Medical Disorders
Disorders of the Motor Neuron
Radiculopathy
Disorders of Posterior Root Ganglia
Plexopathy
Peripheral Neuropathy
Neuromuscular Junction Disorders
Myopathy
Rhabdomyolysis and Myoglobinuria
References
Chapter 60. Disorders of Consciousness in Systemic Diseases
Consciousness
Mechanisms of Impaired Consciousness in Specific Diseases
Approach to Patients with Disordered Consciousness
Prognosis
Brain Death
Persistent Vegetative and Minimally Conscious States
References
Chapter 61. Dementia and Systemic Disease
Causes of Dementia
Systemic Complications of Dementia
References
Section XVI: Palliative Care
Chapter 62. Care at the End of Life
Physician–Patient Interactions
Provision of Care
Special Neurologic Circumstances
Concluding Comments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 3rd April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077102
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124077386
About the Editor
Michael J. Aminoff
Dr. Michael Aminoff was born and educated in England, graduating from University College London in 1962 and as a physician from University College Hospital Medical School in 1965. He subsequently trained in neurology and neurophysiology at The National Hospital (Queen Square) in London, and in 1974 moved to UCSF where he has been Professor of Neurology since 1982. He was Director of the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratories at UCSF until 2004, when he became Executive Vice Chair of the department of neurology, and also directs the Parkinson’s Disease Clinic and Research Center, a National Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence.
He is the author of more than 230 published medical or scientific articles, as well as the author or editor of some 29 books. His published scientific contributions led to the award of a Doctorate in Science, an advanced doctorate in the Faculty of Science, by the University of London in 2000. He is the one of the two editors-in-chief of the four-volume Encyclopedia of the Neurological Sciences (2nd Edition, Academic Press, 2014), and one of the series editors of the multi-volume Handbook of Clinical Neurology (Elsevier). He was Editor-in Chief of the journal Muscle & Nerve from 1998 to 2007 and serves on numerous other editorial boards. He was a director of the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology for 8 years, and chair of the board in 2011.
Dr. Aminoff has received numerous prizes including the Lifetime Achievement Award of the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine in 2006 and the A.B. Baker Award of the American Academy of Neurology for life-time achievements and contributions to medical education in 2007. In 2010, he was awarded the title of “Distinguished Professor” at the University of California, San Francisco.
He is married and has three children, one a pediatric rheumatologist, another a federal defense attorney, and the third an assistant district attorney.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
S.Andrew Josephson
Dr. S. Andrew Josephson is a neurologist who specializes in neurovascular and other neurologic disorders. At UCSF, he cares for general neurology and stroke patients in the hospital as well as in clinic. He is the Director and Founder of the UCSF Neurohospitalist Program and Fellowship, and Medical Director of Inpatient Neurology. He holds the Carmen Castro Franceschi and Gladyne K. Mitchell Neurohospitalist Distinguished Professorship.
After graduating from Stanford University, Dr. Josephson earned his medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in neurology at UCSF, where he was chief resident. He also completed fellowships in neurovascular neurology (stroke) and behavioral neurology at UCSF. He is an associate professor of neurology and Vice-Chairman of the Department of Neurology.
Dr. Josephson's research interests include improving models of inpatient neurologic care, quality and safety in hospitalized patients, neurologic education, delirium, and the contribution of stroke to dementia.
Dr. Josephson has won numerous teaching awards from medical students and residents including being selected to present the keynote speech for the School of Medicine Commencement; the Henry J. Kaiser Award for Excellence in Teaching; the Academic Senate Distinction in Teaching Award, and the Robert Layzer Golden Toe Award for resident teaching.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
Awards
BMA Medical Book Awards 2015: Highly Commended in the Neurology, British Medical Association
Reviews
"This is a tremendous contribution to the medical literature. It is well written, comprehensive, and replete with many relevant references. There is much to be learned from this presentation, much that has occurred since the previous edition, and much that may be overlooked in the daily practice of medicine, if one is not consciously looking for it. Rating: 5 Stars" --Doody's.com, September 2014