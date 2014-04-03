Aminoff's Neurology and General Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780124077102, 9780124077386

Aminoff's Neurology and General Medicine

5th Edition

Editors: Michael J. Aminoff S.Andrew Josephson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124077102
eBook ISBN: 9780124077386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd April 2014
Page Count: 1392
Online Companion Materials
Description

Aminoff's Neurology and General Medicine is the standard and classic reference providing comprehensive coverage of the relationship between neurologic practice and general medicine. As neurologists are asked to consult on general medical conditions, this reference provides an authoritative tool linking general medical conditions to specific neurologic issues and disorders. This is also a valuable tool for the general practitioner seeking to understand the neurologic aspects of their medical practice.

Completely revised with new chapters covering metastatic disease, bladder disease, psychogenic disorders, dementia, and pre-operative and post-operative care of patients with neurologic disorders, this new edition will again be the go-to reference for both neurologists and general practitioners.

Key Features

  • The standard authoritative reference detailing the relationship between neurology and general medicine
  • 100% revised and updated with several new chapters
  • Well illustrated, with most illustrations in full color

Readership

Clinical neurologists and general medical practitioners

Table of Contents

Dedication

Contributors

Preface to the Fifth Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Section I: Respiratory and Cardiovascular Disorders

Chapter 1. Breathing and the Nervous System

Control of Breathing

Evaluation of Pulmonary Function

Patterns of Respiratory Dysfunction

Respiratory Dysfunction from Neurologic Disorders

Disorders of Breathing Associated with Sleep

Neurologic Effects of Respiratory Dysfunction

References

Chapter 2. Neurologic Complications of Aortic Disease and Surgery

Clinical Neurologic Syndromes Due to Aortic Pathology

Aortic Diseases and Surgery

References

Chapter 3. Neurologic Complications of Cardiac Surgery

Extracorporeal Circulation

Neurologic Sequelae of Cardiac Surgery

Neurocognitive Decline

Risk Factors for Stroke

Prevention of Neurologic Complications

Cardiac Transplantation

References

Chapter 4. Neurologic Complications of Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiac Surgery in Children

Neurologic Abnormalities before Cardiac Surgery

Neurologic Injury During Cardiac Surgery

Neurologic Abnormalities in the Postoperative Period

References

Chapter 5. Neurologic Manifestations of Acquired Cardiac Disease, Arrhythmias, and Interventional Cardiology

Cardiogenic Embolism

Syncope

Interventional Procedures

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Neurologic Manifestations of Infective Endocarditis

Epidemiology of Neurologic Complications

Pathophysiology of Neurologic Complications

Risk Factors for Neurologic Complications

Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke

Cerebral Infection

Other Neurologic Complications

Suggested Management Algorithm

Prognosis

Concluding Comments

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 7. Neurologic Complications of Hypertension

Epidemiology

Pathophysiology

Evaluation and Treatment

Stroke

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Lacunar Infarct

Periventricular White Matter Disease

CADASIL

Carotid Artery Stenosis

Intracranial Atherosclerosis

Aortic Arch Atherosclerosis

Cardiac Embolus

Dementia

Hypertensive Encephalopathy

Eclampsia

Immunosuppression

References

Chapter 8. Postural Hypotension and Syncope

Non-Neurologic Causes of Postural Hypotension

Autonomic Regulation of the Heart and Blood Vessels

Neurologic Causes of Postural Hypotension

Symptoms of Dysautonomia

Evaluation of Autonomic Function

Patient Management

References

Chapter 9. Neurologic Complications of Cardiac Arrest

Introduction

Anoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy

Therapeutic Hypothermia

Prognostic Determination

Ethical Considerations

References

Chapter 10. Cardiac Manifestations of Acute Neurologic Lesions

Historical Perspective

Anatomy and Physiology

Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke

Epilepsy, Trauma, and other Neurologic Injuries

Cardiac Evaluation

Clinical Management

Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 11. Stroke as a Complication of General Medical Disorders

Protein C, Protein S, and Antithrombin III Deficiency

Activated Protein C Resistance and Factor V Leiden Deficiency

Antiphospholipid Antibodies: Lupus Anticoagulant and Anticardiolipin Antibodies

Homocysteine

Lipoprotein (a)

Sickle Cell Anemia

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Cryoglobulins

Stroke and Malignancy

Medication Use and the Risk of Stroke

Genetics and Stroke

References

Section II: Gastrointestinal Tract and Related Disorders

Chapter 12. Hepatic and Pancreatic Encephalopathy

Hepatic Encephalopathy

Pancreatic Encephalopathy

References

Chapter 13. Other Neurologic Disorders Associated with Gastrointestinal Disease

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Hepatic Disorders

References

Chapter 14. Disturbances of Gastrointestinal Motility and the Nervous System

Interactions Between Extrinsic Nervous System and the Gut

Common Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Neurologic Disorders

Extrinsic Neurologic Disorders Causing Gut Dysmotility

General Muscle Diseases Causing Gut Dysmotility

Identification of Extrinsic Neurologic Disease with Gastrointestinal Symptoms of Dysmotility

Management of Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders

Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 15. Neurologic Manifestations of Nutritional Disorders

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Folate Deficiency

Copper Deficiency

Vitamin E Deficiency

Thiamine (Vitamin B1) Deficiency

Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) Deficiency

Niacin (Vitamin B3) Deficiency

Vitamin A Deficiency

Vitamin D Deficiency

Lathyrism

Konzo

References

Section III: Renal and Electrolyte Disorders

Chapter 16. Neurologic Dysfunction and Kidney Disease

Uremic Encephalopathy

Uremic Neuropathy

Restless Legs Syndrome

Uremic Myopathy

Stroke

Optic Neuropathy

Neurologic Complications of Nephrotic Syndrome

Neurologic Complications of Dialysis

Complications of Transplantation

Hereditary Disorders of the Nervous SysTem and Kidneys

References

Chapter 17. Neurologic Complications of Electrolyte Disturbances

Sodium

Potassium

Calcium

Magnesium

References

Section IV: Endocrine Disorders

Chapter 18. Thyroid Disease and the Nervous System

Neurologic Complications of Hypothyroidism

Neurologic Complications of Hyperthyroidism and Graves Disease

Miscellaneous Associations Between Neurologic Disorders and Thyroid Dysfunction

References

Chapter 19. Diabetes and the Nervous System

Acute Neurologic Features

Peripheral Neuropathies

Central Nervous System Complications

Neuropathic Pain

References

Chapter 20. Sex Hormone, Pituitary, Parathyroid, and Adrenal Disorders and the Nervous System

Sex Hormones and the Nervous System

Pituitary Gland

Parathyroid Glands

Adrenal Glands

Acknowledgments

References

Section V: Cutaneous Disorders

Chapter 21. The Skin and Neurologic Disease

Tumors

Stroke

Meningitis and Meningoencephalitis

Intermittent Encephalopathies

Dementia

Seizure Disorders

Ataxia

Myelopathy

Peripheral Neuropathy

Myopathy

References

Section VI: Bone and Joint Disease

Chapter 22. Neurologic Disorders Associated with Bone and Joint Disease

Degenerative Disease of the Spine

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis and Neurogenic Claudication

Osteoporosis

Osteomalacia

Osteopetrosis

Paget Disease of Bone

Vertebral Osteomyelitis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Relapsing Polychondritis

References

Section VII: Ears, Eyes, and Related Systems

Chapter 23. Otoneurologic Manifestations of Otologic and Systemic Disease

Neurologic Manifestations of Otologic Disease

Otoneurologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease

Neuro-Otologic Manifestations of Aging

References

Chapter 24. Neuro-ophthalmology in Medicine

Afferent Visual Disturbances

Efferent Visual Disturbances

The Pupil

References

Section VIII: Hematologic and Neoplastic Disease

Chapter 25. Neurologic Manifestations of Hematologic Disorders

Anemia

Rare Neurologic Syndromes and Red Cell Abnormalities

Proliferative Disorders

Hemorrhagic Disorders

Coagulation Disorders

References

Chapter 26. Metastatic Disease and the Nervous System

Metastases to the Central Nervous System and Related Structures

Metastases to the Peripheral Nervous System

Metastases to Muscles

Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 27. Paraneoplastic Syndromes Involving the Nervous System

General Considerations

Specific Syndromes

References

Chapter 28. Neurologic Complications of Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

References

Section IX: Genitourinary System and Pregnancy

Chapter 29. Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction and the Nervous System

Neurologic Control of the Bladder

Neurogenic Bladder Dysfunction

Diagnostic Evaluation

Investigations

Complications of Neurogenic Bladder Dysfunction

Management of Neurogenic Bladder Dysfunction

References

Chapter 30. Sexual Dysfunction in Patients with Neurologic Disorders

Sexual Function and the Nervous System

Evaluation of Patients with Sexual Dysfunction and Neurologic Disorders

Sexual Dysfunction in Patients with Neurologic Disease

Therapy

Neurologic Problems Associated with Sexual Activity

Concluding Comments

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 31. Pregnancy and Disorders of the Nervous System

Epilepsy

Migraine

Tumors

Pseudotumor Cerebri

Cerebrovascular Disease

Infections

Metabolic and Toxic Disorders

Movement Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Optic Neuritis

Traumatic Paraplegia

Root and Plexus Lesions

Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Myasthenia Gravis

Myotonic Dystrophy

Eclampsia and Pre-Eclampsia

References

Section X: Toxic, Environmental, and Traumatic Disorders

Chapter 32. Drug-Induced Disorders of the Nervous System

Headache

Stroke

Seizures

Coma

Encephalopathy

Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Movement Disorders

Cerebellar Syndromes

Ototoxicity

Visual Disorders

Disorders of taste and smell

Spinal Disorders

Autonomic Disorders

Neuromuscular Disorders

References

Chapter 33. Alcohol and the Nervous System

Alcohol Intoxication and Withdrawal

Disorders of Cognition

Wernicke Encephalopathy

Korsakoff Syndrome

Alcoholic Cerebellar Degeneration

Central Pontine Myelinolysis

Alcoholic Neuropathy

Alcoholic Myopathy

Alcohol and Stroke

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 34. Neurologic Complications of Recreational Drugs

Cocaine

Methamphetamines

Bath Salts

MDMA (Ecstasy)

Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

Sedative-Hypnotics

Opiates

Hallucinogens

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Antagonists

Dextromethorphan

Nitrous Oxide

Marijuana and Related Compounds

Infectious Complications of Injection Drug USE

Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 35. Neurotoxin Exposure in the Workplace

Manifestations of Occupational Neurotoxic Disorders

Screening AT-Risk Workers

Selected Neurotoxic Disorders

Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 36. Neurologic Complications of Thermal and Electric Burns

Thermal Burns

Electricity and Lightning

References

Chapter 37. Abnormalities of Thermal Regulation and the Nervous System

Thermoregulatory System

Neurologic Causes of Abnormal Thermoregulation

Neurologic Consequences of Abnormal Thermoregulation

Hyperthermia

Hypothermia

References

Chapter 38. Postconcussion Syndrome

Traditional Diagnosis

Clinical Diagnosis

Evaluation

Differential diagnosis

Treatment and prognosis

Return to participation

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy

References

Section XI: Infectious, Inflammatory, and Immunologic Disorders

Chapter 39. Acute Bacterial Infections of the Central Nervous System

Acute Bacterial Meningitis

Brain Abscess

Subdural Empyema and Epidural Abscess

Spinal Epidural Abscess

Septic Intracranial Thrombophlebitis

References

Chapter 40. Spirochetal Infections of the Nervous System

Syphilis

Lyme Disease

References

Chapter 41. Tuberculosis of the Central Nervous System

Meningitis

Tuberculoma

Spinal Tuberculous Arachnoiditis

Therapy

Prognosis and Outcome

Concluding CommentS

References

Chapter 42. Neurologic Complications of Leprosy

General Manifestations

Neuropathology

Leprous Neuritis

Lepromatous Leprosy

Tuberculoid Leprosy

Borderline Leprosy

Treatment

References

Chapter 43. Nervous System Complications of Systemic Viral Infections

Pathogenesis of Viral CNS Infections

Viral Meningitis

Viral Encephalitis

Prion Diseases

Postinfectious Complications of CNS Viral Infection

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 44. HIV and other Retroviral Infections of the Nervous System

Thirty Years Later: HIV Beyond the Immune System

HIV in the Nervous System

Neurologic Dysfunction in the Setting of Antiretroviral Therapy

Neurologic Dysfunction in Antiretroviral-Naive Patients

Spinal Cord Disease Associated with HIV Infection

HIV-Associated Peripheral Neuropathies

Muscle Disorders and HIV Infection

Infection with Human T-Lymphocytic Virus Type I

References

Chapter 45. Neurologic Complications of Organ Transplantation and Immunosuppressive Agents

Neurologic Complications Common to All Transplantation Types

Neurologic Complications Associated with Specific Transplantation Types

References

Chapter 46. Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous System

Pathogens

Host Factors

Cryptococcus Neoformans and Gattii

Coccidioides Immitis and Posadasii

Histoplasma Capsulatum

Blastomyces Dermatitidis

Paracoccidioides Brasiliensis

Sporothrix Schenckii

Penicillium Marneffei

Candida Species

Aspergillus Species

Mucormycosis

Pseudallescheria Boydii

Phaeohyphomycosis

Hyalohyphomycosis

Diagnosis

Treatment

References

Chapter 47. Parasitic Infections of the Central Nervous System

Protozoan Infections

Helminthic Infection

References

Chapter 48. Neurologic Complications of Vaccination

History of Vaccines

Types of Vaccines

Complications of Vaccination

Detection of Vaccine Adverse Events

Emerging Viruses

Therapeutic Vaccination

References

Chapter 49. Sarcoidosis of the Nervous System

Sarcoidosis

Pathophysiology

Epidemiology

Neurologic Manifestations

Differential Diagnosis

Treatment

General Supportive Care

Alternative Treatments

Prognosis

References

Chapter 50. Connective Tissue Diseases, Vasculitis, and the Nervous System

Connective Tissue Diseases

Vasculitis

Differential Diagnosis

Therapeutic Choices

Acknowledgment

References

Section XII: Sleep and Its Disorders

Chapter 51. Neurologic Aspects of Sleep Medicine

Sleep Physiology

Circadian Neurobiology

Neuroanatomy of Sleep

Approach to the Patient with Sleep Disorders

Insomnia

Hypersomnias

Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Sleep-Related Movement Disorders

Parasomnias

Sleep Disorders in Patients with Neurologic Disorders

References

Section XIII: Psychogenic Disorders

Chapter 52. Functional Neurologic Symptom Disorders

Clinical Assessment Principles

Specific Functional Disorders

Ethical Dilemmas in Functional Neurologic Symptom Disorders

References

Section XIV: Imaging and Perioperative Care

Chapter 53. Neurologic Complications of Imaging Procedures

Complications of Intravenous Injection of Contrast Material

Noninvasive Imaging Procedures

Spinal Procedures

Angiography

Embolization and Stenting Procedures

References

Chapter 54. Preoperative and Postoperative Care of Patients with Neurologic Disorders

Introduction

Movement Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Delirium and Dementia

Headache

Seizures and Epilepsy

Neuromuscular Disorders

Perioperative Stroke

References

Chapter 55. Neurologic Disorders and Anesthesia

Perioperative Mental Status Changes

Postoperative Neurologic Deficits

Perioperative Rigidity

Perioperative Seizures

Perioperative Headache

Anesthesia in Patients with Neurologic Disease

Anesthesia in the Neurocritical Care Unit

References

Section XV: Critical Illness and General Medical Disorders

Chapter 56. Neurologic Complications in Critically Ill Patients

Septic Encephalopathy

Neuromuscular Conditions in Critically Ill Patients

References

Chapter 57. Seizures and General Medical Disorders

Renal Failure

Hepatic Disease

Cardiac Disease

Seizures in Critically Ill Patients

Connective Tissue Diseases

Inflammatory and Autoimmune Diseases

Hepatic Porphyrias

Seizures in Transplant Recipients

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Seizures

Seizures Associated with Systemic Cancer

Endocrine or Metabolic Disorders

Seizures Related to Alcohol, Medications, and Recreational Drug use

Cerebral Trauma, Seizures, and Epilepsy

References

Chapter 58. Movement Disorders Associated with General Medical Diseases

Chorea and Dystonia

Myoclonus

Tremor

Parkinsonism

References

Chapter 59. Neuromuscular Complications of General Medical Disorders

Disorders of the Motor Neuron

Radiculopathy

Disorders of Posterior Root Ganglia

Plexopathy

Peripheral Neuropathy

Neuromuscular Junction Disorders

Myopathy

Rhabdomyolysis and Myoglobinuria

References

Chapter 60. Disorders of Consciousness in Systemic Diseases

Consciousness

Mechanisms of Impaired Consciousness in Specific Diseases

Approach to Patients with Disordered Consciousness

Prognosis

Brain Death

Persistent Vegetative and Minimally Conscious States

References

Chapter 61. Dementia and Systemic Disease

Causes of Dementia

Systemic Complications of Dementia

References

Section XVI: Palliative Care

Chapter 62. Care at the End of Life

Physician–Patient Interactions

Provision of Care

Special Neurologic Circumstances

Concluding Comments

References

Index

No. of pages:
1392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124077102
eBook ISBN:
9780124077386

About the Editor

Michael J. Aminoff

Michael J. Aminoff

Dr. Michael Aminoff was born and educated in England, graduating from University College London in 1962 and as a physician from University College Hospital Medical School in 1965. He subsequently trained in neurology and neurophysiology at The National Hospital (Queen Square) in London, and in 1974 moved to UCSF where he has been Professor of Neurology since 1982. He was Director of the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratories at UCSF until 2004, when he became Executive Vice Chair of the department of neurology, and also directs the Parkinson’s Disease Clinic and Research Center, a National Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence.

He is the author of more than 230 published medical or scientific articles, as well as the author or editor of some 29 books. His published scientific contributions led to the award of a Doctorate in Science, an advanced doctorate in the Faculty of Science, by the University of London in 2000. He is the one of the two editors-in-chief of the four-volume Encyclopedia of the Neurological Sciences (2nd Edition, Academic Press, 2014), and one of the series editors of the multi-volume Handbook of Clinical Neurology (Elsevier). He was Editor-in Chief of the journal Muscle & Nerve from 1998 to 2007 and serves on numerous other editorial boards. He was a director of the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology for 8 years, and chair of the board in 2011.

Dr. Aminoff has received numerous prizes including the Lifetime Achievement Award of the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine in 2006 and the A.B. Baker Award of the American Academy of Neurology for life-time achievements and contributions to medical education in 2007. In 2010, he was awarded the title of “Distinguished Professor” at the University of California, San Francisco.

He is married and has three children, one a pediatric rheumatologist, another a federal defense attorney, and the third an assistant district attorney.

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA

S.Andrew Josephson

S.Andrew Josephson

Dr. S. Andrew Josephson is a neurologist who specializes in neurovascular and other neurologic disorders. At UCSF, he cares for general neurology and stroke patients in the hospital as well as in clinic. He is the Director and Founder of the UCSF Neurohospitalist Program and Fellowship, and Medical Director of Inpatient Neurology. He holds the Carmen Castro Franceschi and Gladyne K. Mitchell Neurohospitalist Distinguished Professorship.

After graduating from Stanford University, Dr. Josephson earned his medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in neurology at UCSF, where he was chief resident. He also completed fellowships in neurovascular neurology (stroke) and behavioral neurology at UCSF. He is an associate professor of neurology and Vice-Chairman of the Department of Neurology.

Dr. Josephson's research interests include improving models of inpatient neurologic care, quality and safety in hospitalized patients, neurologic education, delirium, and the contribution of stroke to dementia.

Dr. Josephson has won numerous teaching awards from medical students and residents including being selected to present the keynote speech for the School of Medicine Commencement; the Henry J. Kaiser Award for Excellence in Teaching; the Academic Senate Distinction in Teaching Award, and the Robert Layzer Golden Toe Award for resident teaching.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA

BMA Medical Book Awards 2015: Highly Commended in the Neurology, British Medical Association

Reviews

"This is a tremendous contribution to the medical literature. It is well written, comprehensive, and replete with many relevant references. There is much to be learned from this presentation, much that has occurred since the previous edition, and much that may be overlooked in the daily practice of medicine, if one is not consciously looking for it. Rating: 5 Stars" --Doody's.com, September 2014

