Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Metal Complexes of Stable Carbenes
- I INTRODUCTION
- II METAL COMPLEXES
- III APPLICATIONS IN HOMOGENEOUS CATALYSIS
- IV OTHER APPLICATIONS
- V SUMMARY
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Transition Metal Chemistry of 1,3-Diynes, Poly-ynes, and Related Compounds
- I INTRODUCTION
- II DIYNYL COMPLEXES, M{(C≡C)2R}n (n = 1,2)
- III Dl- AND POLY-YNE π COMPLEXES WITH ONE OR TWO METAL CENTERS
- IV METAL CLUSTER COMPLEXES DERIVED FROM 1,3-DIYNES OR POLY-YNES
- V σ,π-DIYNYL COMPLEXES
- VI σ,π-DIYNE COMPLEXES OF GROUPS 3, 4, AND 5
- VII OTHER REACTIONS OF DIYNES WITH METAL COMPLEXES
- VIII FORMATION OF FREE Dl- AND POLY-YNES BY REACTIONS AT METAL CENTERS
- IX LIGANDS CONTAINING DIYNE GROUPS
- X SPECTROSCOPIC PROPERTIES, ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE, AND REDOX BEHAVIOR
- XI METALLADIYNES AND RELATED COMPLEXES
- XII POLYMER AND MATERIALS CHEMISTRY
- XIII PROGNOSIS
- XIV APPENDIX: ABBREVIATIONS
- XV ADDENDUM
- Organoelement Chemistry of Main-Group Porphyrin Complexes
- I INTRODUCTION
- II BORON
- III ALUMINUM
- IV GALLIUM, INDIUM, AND THALLIUM
- V SILICON, GERMANIUM, AND TIN
- VI PHOSPHORUS, ARSENIC, AND ANTIMONY
- VII MAIN-GROUP PORPHYRIN COMPLEXES CONTAINING METAL–METAL BONDS
- Index
- Cumulative list of contributors for volumes 1–36
- Cumulative index for volumes 37–48
Description
Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry-the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.
Readership
Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 29th November 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490359
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120311484
Reviews
"This volume continues the series' exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." @source:--JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY @qu:"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA
About the Authors
Robert West Author
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Author
Australian National University, Canberra