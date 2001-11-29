Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311484, 9780080490359

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 48

1st Edition

Authors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080490359
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311484
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th November 2001
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23200.00
19720.00
229.94
195.45
190.00
161.50
150.00
127.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
209.00
177.65
145.00
123.25
235.00
199.75
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Metal Complexes of Stable Carbenes
    • I INTRODUCTION
    • II METAL COMPLEXES
    • III APPLICATIONS IN HOMOGENEOUS CATALYSIS
    • IV OTHER APPLICATIONS
    • V SUMMARY
    • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
  • Transition Metal Chemistry of 1,3-Diynes, Poly-ynes, and Related Compounds
    • I INTRODUCTION
    • II DIYNYL COMPLEXES, M{(C≡C)2R}n (n = 1,2)
    • III Dl- AND POLY-YNE π COMPLEXES WITH ONE OR TWO METAL CENTERS
    • IV METAL CLUSTER COMPLEXES DERIVED FROM 1,3-DIYNES OR POLY-YNES
    • V σ,π-DIYNYL COMPLEXES
    • VI σ,π-DIYNE COMPLEXES OF GROUPS 3, 4, AND 5
    • VII OTHER REACTIONS OF DIYNES WITH METAL COMPLEXES
    • VIII FORMATION OF FREE Dl- AND POLY-YNES BY REACTIONS AT METAL CENTERS
    • IX LIGANDS CONTAINING DIYNE GROUPS
    • X SPECTROSCOPIC PROPERTIES, ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE, AND REDOX BEHAVIOR
    • XI METALLADIYNES AND RELATED COMPLEXES
    • XII POLYMER AND MATERIALS CHEMISTRY
    • XIII PROGNOSIS
    • XIV APPENDIX: ABBREVIATIONS
    • XV ADDENDUM
  • Organoelement Chemistry of Main-Group Porphyrin Complexes
    • I INTRODUCTION
    • II BORON
    • III ALUMINUM
    • IV GALLIUM, INDIUM, AND THALLIUM
    • V SILICON, GERMANIUM, AND TIN
    • VI PHOSPHORUS, ARSENIC, AND ANTIMONY
    • VII MAIN-GROUP PORPHYRIN COMPLEXES CONTAINING METAL–METAL BONDS
  • Index
  • Cumulative list of contributors for volumes 1–36
  • Cumulative index for volumes 37–48

Description

Almost all branches of chemistry and material science now interface with organometallic chemistry-the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964.

Readership

Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490359
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120311484

Reviews

"This volume continues the series' exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." @source:--JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY @qu:"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Robert West Author

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.