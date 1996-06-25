Advances in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559389693, 9780080876801

Advances in Developmental Biology, Volume 4a

1st Edition

Editors: Paul Wassarman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559389693
eBook ISBN: 9780080876801
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th June 1996
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (P.M. Wassarman). The In Vivo Function of Müllerian-Inhibiting Substance During Mammalian Sexual Development (Y. Mishina and R.R. Behringer). The Role of the dpp-Group Genes in Dorsoventral Patterning of the Drosophila Embryo (C.Rushlow and S. Roth). The Terminal Gene Hierarchy of Drosophila and the Genetic Control of Tissue Specification and Morphogenesis (M.L.R. Yip and H.D. Lipshitz). Anterior-Posterior Polarization and Mesoderm Inducing Factors in the Pregastrula Mouse Embryo: Comparison to Chick and Frog Embryos (R.F. Bachvarova). Human Y Chromosome Function in Male Germ Cell Development (P.H. Vogt). Index.

Description

Volume 4 of Advances in Developmental Biology and Biochemistry consists of five chapters that review specific aspects of fly and mammalian development. In Chapter 1, Y. Mishina and R. Behringer discuss various aspects of Müllerian-inhibiting substance (MIS) in mammals, from a brief history of its discovery to recent studies of the MIS gene in transgenic and knock-out animals. In Chapter 2, C. Rushlow and S. Roth discuss the role of the dpp-group genes in dorsoventral patterning of the Drosophila embryo. In Chapter 3, M. Yip and H. Lipshitz discuss the terminal (asegmental termini) gene hierarchy of Drosophila and the genetic control of tissue specification and morphogenesis. In Chapter 4, R. Bachvarova discusses induction of mesoderm and the origin of anterior-posterior polarity in the mouse embryo, using the frog embryo as a paradigm. In Chapter 5, P. Vogt discusses human Y chromosome function in male germ cell development.

