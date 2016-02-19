A Short History of France comprises brief accounts of significant events in the history of France. Some of the topics discussed in this book include the origins of France; Capetians to St. Louis; Joan of Arc and the restoration of France at the end of the Middle Ages; France from Charles VIII to the rise of Catherine de' Medici; end of the Valois line and the reign of Henry IV; and Mazarin and the years of the Fronde. Louis XIV and the establishment of absolutism; Waterloo to the revolution of 1848; The Second Empire and its collapse; and events in the last 50 years in France are also described in this text. This publication is valuable to French language and literature students who wish to gain general knowledge on French history.