A Short History of France - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120911, 9781483160818

A Short History of France

1st Edition

Authors: D. J. Peters
eBook ISBN: 9781483160818
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 280
Description

A Short History of France comprises brief accounts of significant events in the history of France. Some of the topics discussed in this book include the origins of France; Capetians to St. Louis; Joan of Arc and the restoration of France at the end of the Middle Ages; France from Charles VIII to the rise of Catherine de' Medici; end of the Valois line and the reign of Henry IV; and Mazarin and the years of the Fronde. Louis XIV and the establishment of absolutism; Waterloo to the revolution of 1848; The Second Empire and its collapse; and events in the last 50 years in France are also described in this text. This publication is valuable to French language and literature students who wish to gain general knowledge on French history.

Table of Contents


Illustrations

Preface

1. The Origins of France

2. The Capetians to St. Louis

3. The Last Capetians and the Early Valois Kings

4. Joan of Arc and the Restoration of France at the End of the Middle Ages

5. France from Charles VIII to the Rise of Catherine de' Medici

6. Protestant and Catholic — France in the Days of Catherine de' Medici

7. The End of the Valois Line, and the Reign of Henry IV

8. France under Marie de' Medici, and the Creation of French Power by Richelieu

9. Mazarin and the Years of the Fronde

10. Louis XIV and the Establishment of Absolutism

11. Louis XV and the Decline of the French Monarchy, 1715-74

12. The Coming of Revolution

13. The Revolutionary Republic and the Napoleonic Empire

14. From Waterloo to the Revolution of 1848

15. The Second Empire and its Collapse

16. The Third Republic, 1870-1914

17. The Last Fifty Years

Index

About the Author

D. J. Peters

