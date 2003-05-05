Writing a History and Physical - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560536024

Writing a History and Physical

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Greenwald
Paperback ISBN: 9781560536024
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 5th May 2003
Page Count: 80
Description

Central to providing excellent patient care is excellent communication, for which a well-written History and Physical is crucial. This book is a step-by-step guide to help medical students, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, etc. write a comprehensive, clear, and useful History and Physical. Writing an effective History and Physical is as much an art as science, and this handy guide provides a roadmap for organizing facts in a logical and well-constructed fashion. The text also presents an abridged version for quick reference and a valuable section on how to write daily progress notes.

Key Features

  • The author's tips pearls, and advice help the reader navigate the principles and goals of the History and Physical
  • Contains more explanations, tips and advice than existing books for what to include and why
  • Memorable good and bad examples reinforce themes in the text

Table of Contents

  1. Source
    2. Chief Complaint (CC)
    3. History of the Present Illness (HPI)
    4. Past Medical History (PMH)
    5. Medications (Meds)
    6. Allergies (All)
    7. Family History (FHx)
    8. Social History (SHx)
    9. Review of Systems (ROS)
    10. Physical Exam (PE)
    11. Laboratories/Data
    12. Assessment/Impression/Summary
    13. The Plan
    14. Problem List
    15. Organ System Approach
    16. Writing a History and Physical: The Abridged Guide
    17. Writing a Daily Progress

Details

No. of pages:
80
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
Paperback ISBN:
9781560536024

About the Author

Jeffrey Greenwald

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA

