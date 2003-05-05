Writing a History and Physical

Central to providing excellent patient care is excellent communication, for which a well-written History and Physical is crucial. This book is a step-by-step guide to help medical students, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, etc. write a comprehensive, clear, and useful History and Physical. Writing an effective History and Physical is as much an art as science, and this handy guide provides a roadmap for organizing facts in a logical and well-constructed fashion. The text also presents an abridged version for quick reference and a valuable section on how to write daily progress notes.