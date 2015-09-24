Wills' Mineral Processing Technology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780080970530, 9780080970547

Wills' Mineral Processing Technology

8th Edition

An Introduction to the Practical Aspects of Ore Treatment and Mineral Recovery

Authors: Barry A. Wills James Finch
Paperback ISBN: 9780080970530
eBook ISBN: 9780080970547
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th September 2015
Page Count: 512
Description

Wills' Mineral Processing Technology: An Introduction to the Practical Aspects of Ore Treatment and Mineral Recovery has been the definitive reference for the mineral processing industry for over thirty years. This industry standard reference provides practicing engineers and students of mineral processing, metallurgy, and mining with practical information on all the common techniques used in modern processing installations.

Each chapter is dedicated to a major processing procedure—from underlying principles and technologies to the latest developments in strategies and equipment for processing increasingly complex refractory ores. The eighth edition of this classic reference enhances coverage of practical applications via the inclusion of new material focused on meeting the pressing demand for ever greater operational efficiency, while addressing the pivotal challenges of waste disposal and environmental remediation.

Advances in automated mineralogy and analysis and high-pressure grinding rolls are given dedicated coverage. The new edition also contains more detailed discussions of comminution efficiency, classification, modeling, flocculation, reagents, liquid-solid separations, and beneficiation of phosphate, and industrial materials. Finally, the addition of new examples and solved problems further facilitates the book’s pedagogical role in the classroom.

Key Features

  • Connects fundamentals with practical applications to benefit students and practitioners alike
  • Ensures relevance internationally with new material and updates from renowned authorities in the UK, Australia, and Canada
  • Introduces the latest technologies and incorporates environmental issues to place the subject of mineral processing in a contemporary context, addressing concerns of sustainability and cost effectiveness
  • Provides new case studies, examples, and figures to bring a fresh perspective to the field

Readership

Practitioners in the fields of chemical, metallurgical and materials engineering, working in the areas of mining and mineralogy and students in one and two semester courses in minerals processing, as well as courses in metallurgy and chemical processing materials

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

  • 1.1 Minerals
  • 1.2 Abundance of Minerals
  • 1.3 Deposits and Ores
  • 1.4 Metallic and Nonmetallic Ores
  • 1.5 The Need for Mineral Processing
  • 1.6 Liberation
  • 1.7 Concentration
  • 1.8 Representing Mineral Processing Systems: The Flowsheet
  • 1.9 Measures of Separation
  • 1.10 Economic Considerations
  • 1.11 Sustainability
  • References

Chapter 2. Ore Handling

  • 2.1 Introduction
  • 2.2 The Removal of Harmful Materials
  • 2.3 Ore Transportation
  • 2.4 Ore Storage
  • 2.5 Feeding
  • 2.6 Self-Heating of Sulfide Minerals
  • References

Chapter 3. Sampling, Control, and Mass Balancing

  • 3.1 Introduction
  • 3.2 Sampling
  • 3.3 On-line Analysis
  • 3.4 Slurry Streams: Some Typical Calculations
  • 3.5 Automatic Control in Mineral Processing
  • 3.6 Mass Balancing Methods
  • 3.7 Example Mass Balance Calculations
  • References

Chapter 4. Particle Size Analysis

  • 4.1 Introduction
  • 4.2 Particle Size and Shape
  • 4.3 Sieve Analysis
  • 4.4 Sub-sieve Techniques
  • 4.5 On-line Particle Size Analysis
  • References

Chapter 5. Comminution

  • 5.1 Introduction
  • 5.2 Principles of Comminution
  • 5.3 Comminution Modeling
  • 5.4 Comminution Efficiency
  • References

Chapter 6. Crushers

  • 6.1 Introduction
  • 6.2 Primary Crushers
  • 6.3 Secondary/tertiary Crushers
  • 6.4 High Pressure Grinding Rolls
  • 6.5 Impact Crushers
  • 6.6 Rotary Breakers
  • 6.7 Crushing Circuits and Control
  • References

Chapter 7. Grinding Mills

  • 7.1 Introduction
  • 7.2 Tumbling Mills
  • 7.3 Stirred Mills
  • 7.4 Other Grinding Mill Types
  • 7.5 Grinding Circuits
  • References

Chapter 8. Industrial Screening

  • 8.1 Introduction
  • 8.2 Screen Performance
  • 8.3 Factors Affecting Screen Performance
  • 8.4 Mathematical Models of Screens
  • 8.5 Screen Types
  • References

Chapter 9. Classification

  • 9.1 Introduction
  • 9.2 Principles of Classification
  • 9.3 Types of Classifiers
  • 9.4 Centrifugal Classifiersâ€”The Hydrocyclone
  • 9.5 Gravitational Classifiers
  • References

Chapter 10. Gravity Concentration

  • 10.1 Introduction
  • 10.2 Principles of Gravity Concentration
  • 10.3 Gravitational Concentrators
  • 10.4 Centrifugal Concentrators
  • 10.5 Sluices and Cones
  • 10.6 Fluidized Bed Separators
  • 10.7 Dry Processing
  • 10.8 Single-Stage Units and Circuits
  • References

Chapter 11. Dense Medium Separation (DMS)

  • 11.1 Introduction
  • 11.2 The Dense Medium
  • 11.3 Separating Vessels
  • 11.4 DMS Circuits
  • 11.5 Example DMS Applications
  • 11.6 Laboratory Heavy Liquid Tests
  • 11.7 Efficiency of DMS
  • References

Chapter 12. Froth Flotation

  • 12.1 Introduction
  • 12.2 Principles of Flotation
  • 12.3 Classification of Minerals
  • 12.4 Collectors
  • 12.5 Frothers
  • 12.6 Regulators
  • 12.7 The Importance of pH
  • 12.8 The Importance of Pulp Potential
  • 12.9 Flotation Kinetics
  • 12.10 The Role of Particle Size and Liberation
  • 12.11 Cells, Banks, and Circuits
  • 12.12 Flotation Testing
  • 12.13 Flotation Machines
  • 12.14 Flotation Cell and Gas Dispersion Characterization
  • 12.15 Control of Flotation Plants
  • 12.16 Reagent Addition and Conditioning
  • 12.17 Flotation Flowsheets and Plant Practice
  • 12.18 Other Surface Chemistry and Flotation-Based Separation Systems
  • References

Chapter 13. Magnetic and Electrical Separation

  • 13.1 Introduction
  • 13.2 Magnetism in Minerals
  • 13.3 Equations of Magnetism
  • 13.4 Magnetic Separator Design
  • 13.5 Types of Magnetic Separator
  • 13.6 Electrical Separation
  • References

Chapter 14. Sensor-based Ore Sorting

  • 14.1 Introduction
  • 14.2 Sensor-based Sorting Principles
  • 14.3 Historical Development
  • 14.4 Example Flowsheet and Economic Drivers
  • References

Chapter 15. Dewatering

  • 15.1 Introduction
  • 15.2 Gravitational Sedimentation
  • 15.3 Centrifugal Sedimentation
  • 15.4 Filtration
  • 15.5 Drying
  • References

Chapter 16. Tailings Disposal

  • 16.1 Introduction
  • 16.2 Methods of Disposal of Tailings
  • 16.3 Environmental Issues
  • References

Chapter 17. Modeling and Characterization

  • 17.1 Introduction
  • 17.2 Circuit Design and Optimization by Computer Simulation
  • 17.3 Machine Design
  • 17.4 Design of Experiments
  • 17.5 Geometallurgy
  • 17.6 Applied Mineralogy
  • References

Appendix I. Metallic Ore Minerals

Appendix II. Common Nonmetallic Ores

Appendix III. Technical Separation Efficiency: Definition and Derivation

Appendix IV. Data Used in Figure 4.7

Appendix V. Derivation of Fully Mixed Recovery Equation (Chapter 12, Equation 12.28)

Appendix VI. Data and Computations to Determine Time Corresponding to Maximum Separation Efficiency (Figure 12.58), and to Determine Flotation Rate Constant (Figure 12.59)

Barry A. Wills

Reviews

"Mineral Processing Technology will continue to be a key reference book for mineral engineering professionals and a recommended textbook for mineral processing students." --Mark S. Klima, Mineral Processing and Geo-Environmental Engineering, Pennsylvania State University

