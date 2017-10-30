Weighted Residual Methods
1st Edition
Principles, Modifications and Applications
Description
Weighted Residual Methods: Principles, Modifications and Applications introduces a range of WRMs, providing examples that show how they can be used to solve complex engineering problems with greater accuracy and computational efficiency. Examples focus on non-linear problems, including the motion of a spherical particle, nanofluid flow and heat transfer, magnetohydrodynamic flow and heat transfer, and micropolar fluid flow and heat transfer. These are important factors in understanding processes, such as filtration, combustion, air and water pollution and micro contamination. In addition to the applications, the reader is provided with full derivations of equations and summaries of important field research.
Key Features
- Includes the basic code for each method, giving readers a head start in using WRMs for computational modeling
- Provides full derivations of important governing equations in a number of emerging fields of study
- Offers numerous, detailed examples of a range of applications in heat transfer, nanotechnology, medicine, and more
Readership
Researchers/MScs working on projects involving heat transfer, nanotechnology, nanofluid flow, or particle mechanics.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to analytical methods
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Adomian Decomposition Method (ADM)
1.3 Variational Iteration Method (VIM)
1.4 Differential Transformation Method (DTM)
1.5 Homotopy Perturbation Method (HPM)
1.6 Homotopy Analysis Method (HAM)
1.7 Weighted Residual Methods (WRMs)
1.8 Differential Quadrature Method (DQM)
1.9 Optimal Homotopy Asymptotic Method (OHAM)
1.10 References
Chapter 2: Weighted Residual Methods (WRMs) principles and modifications
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Weighted Residual Methods (WRMs) principles
2.2.1 Collocation Method (CM)
2.2.2 Least Square Method (LSM)
2.2.3 Galerkin Method (GM)
2.2.4 Rayleigh–Ritz Method (RRM)
2.3 WRMs for coupled equations
2.4 Optimal WRMs for infinite boundary conditions
2.5 Combined WRMs with other analytical methods
2.6 Modified WRMs for Combined Boundary Conditions
2.7 Hybrid WRMs for partial differential equations
2.8 Multi-step Polynomial WRMs for fractional order differential equations
2.9 Padé Approximation and Other Analytical Methods
2.10 References
Chapter 3: WRMs in Fluid Mechanic Applications
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Nanofluid flow in porous channel
3.3 Nanofluid flow between parallel disks
3.4 Jeffery-Hamel flow
3.5 Condensation flow over inclined disks
3.6 Electro-hydrodynamic (EHD) flow
3.7 Magneto-hydrodynamic (MHD) flow in divergent/convergent channels
3.8 Nanofluid flow in Micro-channel Heat Sink (MCHS)
3.9 Nanofluid flow in expanding and contracting gaps
3.10 References
Chapter 4: WRMs in Heat Transfer and Energy Conversion Applications
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Heat Transfer of Longitudinal Convective-Radiative Porous Fins
4.3 Heat Transfer of Circular Convective-Radiative Porous Fins
4.4 Heat Transfer of Convective–Radiative Semi-Spherical Fins
4.5 Refrigeration of Fully Wet Circular Porous Fins
4.6 Refrigeration of Fully Wet Semi-spherical Porous Fins
4.7 Nanofluids Condensation and Heat transfer
4.8 Nanofluids Heat Transfer in Circular Concentric Heat Pipes
4.9 Nanofluids Heat Transfer in Microchannel Heat Sink (MCHS)
4.10 References
Chapter 5: WRMs in Nano-Engineering Applications
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Natural Convection of Non-Newtonian Nanofluid
5.3 MHD Jeffery–Hamel Nanofluid Flow
5.4 MHD Nanofluids over a Cylindrical Tube
5.5 Forced convection for MHD nanofluid flow over a porous plate
5.6 Non-Newtonian nanofluid in porous media between two coaxial cylinders
5.7 MHD nanofluid flow in a Semi-Porous Channel
5.8 Nanofluid in Microchannel Heat Sink (MCHS) cooling
5.9 Carbon Nano-Tube (CNT)-Water between Rotating Disks
5.10 References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 30th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132197
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132180
About the Author
Mohammad Hatami
Mohammad Hatami (M. Hatami) received his B.Sc. and M.Sc degrees in mechanical engineering from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Mashhad, Iran. He completed his PhD of energy conversion at Babol University of Technology, Babol, Iran while he was a Ph.D. visiting scholar researcher in Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands. Also, he was a post-doctoral researcher of International Research Center for Renewable Energy, State Key Laboratory of Multiphase Flow in Power Engineering, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Xi'an, Shanxi 710049, P.R. China. Dr. Hatami was chosen as the best scientist in North Khorasan province (Iran) in the field of engineering and he published more than 100 ISI and Scientific-research papers in the field of combustion engines, renewable energies, heat recoveries, nanofluids, etc. Mohammad is also editor in chief of Quarterly Journal of Mechanical Engineering and Innovation in Technology (ISSN:2476-7336). (in Persian), and editors of International Journal of Mechanical Engineering (IJME), American Journal of Modeling and Optimization, American Journal of Mechanical Engineering and International Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. More details of him can be found in: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mohammad_Hatami4/info
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Esfarayen University of Technology, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Esfarayen, North Khorasan, Iran