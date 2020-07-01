Weed Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128181744

Weed Science

1st Edition

Cannabis Controversies and Challenges

Authors: Godfrey Pearlson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128181744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 350
Description

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT MARIJUANA AND HOW DO WE KNOW IT? Marijuana is the most frequently consumed illicit drug worldwide, with over 158.8 million users, according to the UN. Responding to public pressure, the US federal government is likely to legalize recreational marijuana within the next few years. With increasing numbers of people using cannabis both medically and recreationally there are many looming questions that only science can answer. These include:

  • What's likely to happen, both good and bad, if the US legalizes marijuana?
  • What are some simple, science-based rules to separate fact from fiction and to help guide policy in the highly contentious marijuana debate?
  • Exactly what is cannabis doing in the brain that gets us high? A journey through THC neuroscience
  • Does cannabis really have medical benefits - what's the evidence?
  • To what extent does cannabis impair driving?
  • Can smoking marijuana in adolescence affect IQ or risk for developing schizophrenia?
  • Is marijuana safe to use during pregnancy?

These wide-ranging questions and many more are answered in Weed Science: Cannabis Controversies and Challenges, which presents cutting-edge marijuana research in a concise and understandable format. This is one of those rare books where the author tackles a complex problem yet succeeds in making it an enjoyable, enlightening and entertaining read.

Key Features

  • Introduces readers to the various forms of marijuana: flower, dabs, hash, edibles, shatter, vapes, tinctures, oils and synthetics
  • Includes MRI and PET scans to demonstrate the effects of marijuana
  • Discusses the long-term effects of adolescent and adult cannabis use
  • Examines the evidence for cannabis’s role in increasing the risk for schizophrenia-like illnesses and other acute and chronic pathologically-altered mental states

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in neuroscience and psychology studying addiction and cannabis

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Good Science and Bad Science
3. Holi
4. Archaeology and Ethnobotany
5. Neuroscience
6. Psychology + Human Behavior
7. Epidemiology
8. Toxicology
9. Chemical Analysis and Extraction
10. Medical Marijuana and Clinical Trials
11. Economic/Business
12. Summary/Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st July 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128181744

About the Author

Godfrey Pearlson

Godfrey Pearlson completed his medical degree at Newcastle University in the UK and a graduate philosophy degree at Columbia University in NYC. He trained in psychiatry and was subsequently a psychiatry professor at Johns Hopkins University. He is currently professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at Yale University and directs a brain research center at the Institute of Living in Connecticut. He has published over 700 peer-reviewed scientific articles and his marijuana research is funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. Dr. Pearlson is an expert in the fields of marijuana and of psychosis. He believes that any political platforms regarding cannabis should be based on scientific facts rather than emotion.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, Yale University, New Haven, CT and Director, Olin Neuropsychiatry Research Center, Institute of Living, Hartford, CT, USA

Ratings and Reviews

