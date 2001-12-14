Web Caching and Content Delivery
1st Edition
Description
The International Web Content Caching and Distribution Workshop (WCW) is a premiere technical meeting for researchers and practitioners interested in all aspects of content caching, distribution and delivery on the Internet. The 2001 WCW meeting was held on the Boston University Campus. Building on the successes of the five previous WCW meetings, WCW01 featured a strong technical program and record participation from leading researchers and practitioners in the field. This book consists of all the technical papers presented at WCW'01. It includes 20 full papers and four R&D synopses that were presented at the workshop.
The collection reflects the latest research in this important area, including such topics as Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), tools and methodology of performance measurements, Web characterization as relates to caching and content distribution, scalable web server architectures, cache prefetching, emerging new edge services, and delivery of streaming content.
Readership
Technical libraries at Institutions concerned with computer science and technology. Internet Service Providers, Providers of Web hosting or content delivery services, and other organizations concerned with Web scalability. Researchers and graduate students working in the areas around Web scalability.
Table of Contents
A Message from the Workshop Chairs. Credits. List of Contributors.
Content Delivery Networks I
The Trickle-Down Effect: Web Caching and Server Request Distribution (Ronald P. Doyle, Jeffrey S. Chase, Syam Gadde, Amin M. Vahdat).
CDN Brokering (Alexandros Biliris, Chuck Cranor, Fred Douglis, Michael Rabinovich, Sandeep Sibal, Oliver Spatscheck, Walter Sturm).
Content Delivery Networks II
Object Replication Strategies in Content Distribution Networks
(Jussi Kangasharju, James Roberts, Keith W. Ross).
Topology-Informed Internet Replica Placement
(Pavlin Radoslavov, Ramesh Govindan, Deborah Estrin).
A Novel Approach to Managing Consistency in Content Distribution Networks (Zongming Fei).
Edge and Browser Services
Content Services Network: The Architecture and Protocols
(Wei-Ying Ma, Bo Shen, Jack Brassil).
Enabling the Internet to Deliver Content-Oriented Services (André Beck, Markus Hofmann).
Architectures
Instantaneous Offloading of Transient Web Server Load
(Vsevolod V. Panteleenko, Vincent W. Freeh).
The Cyclone Server Architecture: Streamlining Delivery of Popular Content (Stanislav Rost, John Byers, Azer Bestavros).
Prefetching
Provably Efficient Stream Merging (E.G. Coffman, Jr., Predrag Jelenkovic, Petar Momcilovic).
The Potential Costs and Benefits of Long-term Prefetching for Content Distribution (Arun Venkataramani, Praveen Yalagandula, Ravindranath Kokku, Sadia Sharif, Mike Dahlin).
Assertion: Prefetching With GET is Not Good (Brian D. Davison)
Workload Characterization
Thin-Client Web Access Patterns: Measurements from a Cache-Busting Proxy (Terence Kelly).
Analysis of Web Workloads Using the Bootstrap Methodology
(Johnson Lee, William Miniscalco, Meng Li, W. David Shambroom, John Buford)).
Analyzing Web Robots and Their Impact on Caching (Virgílio Almeida, Daniel Menascé, Rudolf Riedi, Flávia Peligrinelli, Rodrigo Fonseca, Wagner Meira Jr.).
Performance Measurement
Using a Proxy to Measure Client-Side Web Performance (Richard Liston, Ellen Zegura).
The Medusa Proxy: A Tool for Exploring User-Perceived Web Performance (Mimika Koletsou, Geoffrey M. Voelker).
Comparative Measurements of Internet Traffic Using Cache-Triangle (Serge A. Krashakov, Lev N. Shchur).
Streaming Media Delivery
An Interactive Video Delivery and Caching System Using Video Summarization (Sung-Ju Lee, Wei-Ying Ma, Bo Shen).
Joint Server Scheduling and Proxy Caching for Video Delivery (Olivier Verscheure, Chitra Venkatramani, Pascal Frossard, Lisa Amini).
Author Index. Keyword Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2001
- Published:
- 14th December 2001
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596048
About the Author
A. Bestavros
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston University, Department of Computer Sciences, Boston, MA, USA
M. Rabinovich
Affiliations and Expertise
AT&T Laboratories, Florham Park, NJ, USA