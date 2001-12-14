Web Caching and Content Delivery

The International Web Content Caching and Distribution Workshop (WCW) is a premiere technical meeting for researchers and practitioners interested in all aspects of content caching, distribution and delivery on the Internet. The 2001 WCW meeting was held on the Boston University Campus. Building on the successes of the five previous WCW meetings, WCW01 featured a strong technical program and record participation from leading researchers and practitioners in the field. This book consists of all the technical papers presented at WCW'01. It includes 20 full papers and four R&D synopses that were presented at the workshop.

The collection reflects the latest research in this important area, including such topics as Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), tools and methodology of performance measurements, Web characterization as relates to caching and content distribution, scalable web server architectures, cache prefetching, emerging new edge services, and delivery of streaming content.