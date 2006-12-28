Veterinary Medicine
10th Edition
A textbook of the diseases of cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and goats
Description
The new 10th edition of this well-respected reference includes thoroughly revised and reviewed information with content on new diseases for the most up-to-date information on diseases effecting sheep, pigs, goats, horses, and cattle. Divided into two sections, General Medicine and Special Medicine, the book covers topics ranging from the clinical examination and manifestation of disease in organ systems to specific diseases of the large animal species.
Key Features
- Includes important information essential to any large-animal veterinarian, especially those working with horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, or goats.
- User-friendly format allows the reader to quickly absorb key information.
- Quick review/synopsis sections for complex diseases make important information easy to find.
- Features content on major diseases of all countries, including foreign animal and emerging diseases.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: GENERAL MEDICINE
1. Clinical examination and making a diagnosis
2. General systemic states
3. Diseases of the newborn
4. Practical antimicrobial therapeutics
5. Diseases of the alimentary tract – I
6. Diseases of the alimentary tract – II
7. Diseases of the liver and pancreas
8. Diseases of the cardiovascular system
9. Diseases of the hemolymphatic system
10. Diseases of the respiratory system
11. Diseases of the urinary system
12. Diseases of the nervous system
13. Diseases of the musculoskeletal system
14. Diseases of the skin, conjunctivae and external ear
15. Diseases of the mammary gland
PART TWO: SPECIAL MEDICINE
16. Diseases associated with bacteria I
17. Diseases associated with bacteria II
18. Diseases associated with bacteria IV
19. Diseases associated with bacteria V
20. Disease associated with viruses and chlamydia
21. Diseases associated with viruses and chlamydia II
22. Diseases associated with prions
23. Diseases associated with rickettsiales
24. Diseases associated with algae and fungi
25. Diseases associated with protozoa
26. Diseases associated with helminth parasites
27. Diseases associated with arthropod parasites
28. Metabolic diseases
29. Diseases associated with nutritional deficiencies
30. Diseases associated with physical agents
31. Diseases associated with inorganic and farm chemicals
32. Diseases associated with toxins in plants, fungi, cyanobacteria, clavibacteria, insects and animals
33. Diseases associated with allergy
34. Diseases associated with the inheritance of undesirable characters
35. Specific diseases of uncertain etiology
APPENDICES
Conversion Tables
Reference Laboratory Values
Drug doses and intervals for horses and ruminants
Drug doses and intervals for swine
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2065
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 28th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039911
About the Editor
Otto Radostits
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Canada
Clive Gay
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Washington State University, Washington, USA
Kenneth Hinchcliff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Equine Medicine, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
Peter Constable
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Head, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Reviews
Edgar F Garrett, DVM MS(University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine)
**Description**
This time-proven reference covers essentially all infectious and metabolic diseases of livestock. The previous edition was published in 2001.
**Purpose**
It is intended as a comprehensive resource for the etiology, epidemiology, pathogenesis, treatment, and control of diseases encountered in large animal veterinary medicine. A book like this is critical to the functioning of large animal veterinarians who deal with all aspects of medicine and surgery in a variety of species. This is a "go to" reference for cases that are not routine.
It is very thorough and provides adequate detail in each area to allow practitioners to make informed decisions about medical care.
**Audience**
It is suitable as a learning or teaching guide for students and a general reference for practicing veterinarians.
**Features**
This well balanced book reviews the etiology/pathogenesis, clinical signs, treatment and prevention of infectious and metabolic diseases affecting livestock in appropriate detail for a general reference. The discussions of relevant physiology and pathogenesis are helpful. The summary section that precedes each topic is a good addition to the organization of the material. The list of differential diagnoses in each section is a great help. The only shortcoming of this book is the decision to organize it on an organ system basis and on an etiologic agent basis. The first half of the book, which discusses topics by organ system, is an intuitive structure for a clinician and works well. The second half of the book has worthwhile information but it should be melded into the organ system structure of the first half of the book.
For example, the information on Johne's disease should be included under diseases of the intestines, since it is a common cause of diarrhea in cattle.
**Assessment**
This is a very good book. It is thorough in its scope and strikes a good balance between providing pertinent information in a concise manner and providing sufficient detail on physiology and pathogenesis to provide readers a proper understanding of the subject.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Weighted Numerical Score: 89 - 3 Stars