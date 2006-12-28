Veterinary Medicine - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780702027772, 9780702039911

Veterinary Medicine

10th Edition

A textbook of the diseases of cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and goats

Editors: Otto Radostits Clive Gay Kenneth Hinchcliff Peter Constable
eBook ISBN: 9780702039911
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 28th December 2006
Page Count: 2065
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The new 10th edition of this well-respected reference includes thoroughly revised and reviewed information with content on new diseases for the most up-to-date information on diseases effecting sheep, pigs, goats, horses, and cattle. Divided into two sections, General Medicine and Special Medicine, the book covers topics ranging from the clinical examination and manifestation of disease in organ systems to specific diseases of the large animal species.

Key Features

  • Includes important information essential to any large-animal veterinarian, especially those working with horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, or goats.
  • User-friendly format allows the reader to quickly absorb key information.
  • Quick review/synopsis sections for complex diseases make important information easy to find.
  • Features content on major diseases of all countries, including foreign animal and emerging diseases.

Table of Contents

PART ONE: GENERAL MEDICINE

1. Clinical examination and making a diagnosis

2. General systemic states

3. Diseases of the newborn

4. Practical antimicrobial therapeutics

5. Diseases of the alimentary tract – I

6. Diseases of the alimentary tract – II

7. Diseases of the liver and pancreas

8. Diseases of the cardiovascular system

9. Diseases of the hemolymphatic system

10. Diseases of the respiratory system

11. Diseases of the urinary system

12. Diseases of the nervous system

13. Diseases of the musculoskeletal system

14. Diseases of the skin, conjunctivae and external ear

15. Diseases of the mammary gland

PART TWO: SPECIAL MEDICINE

16. Diseases associated with bacteria I

17. Diseases associated with bacteria II

18. Diseases associated with bacteria IV

19. Diseases associated with bacteria V

20. Disease associated with viruses and chlamydia

21. Diseases associated with viruses and chlamydia II

22. Diseases associated with prions

23. Diseases associated with rickettsiales

24. Diseases associated with algae and fungi

25. Diseases associated with protozoa

26. Diseases associated with helminth parasites

27. Diseases associated with arthropod parasites

28. Metabolic diseases

29. Diseases associated with nutritional deficiencies

30. Diseases associated with physical agents

31. Diseases associated with inorganic and farm chemicals

32. Diseases associated with toxins in plants, fungi, cyanobacteria, clavibacteria, insects and animals

33. Diseases associated with allergy

34. Diseases associated with the inheritance of undesirable characters

35. Specific diseases of uncertain etiology

APPENDICES

Conversion Tables

Reference Laboratory Values

Drug doses and intervals for horses and ruminants

Drug doses and intervals for swine


Index

Details

No. of pages:
2065
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702039911

About the Editor

Otto Radostits

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Canada

Clive Gay

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Washington State University, Washington, USA

Kenneth Hinchcliff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Equine Medicine, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

Peter Constable

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Head, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Reviews

Edgar F Garrett, DVM MS(University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine)

**Description**
This time-proven reference covers essentially all infectious and metabolic diseases of livestock. The previous edition was published in 2001.

**Purpose**
It is intended as a comprehensive resource for the etiology, epidemiology, pathogenesis, treatment, and control of diseases encountered in large animal veterinary medicine. A book like this is critical to the functioning of large animal veterinarians who deal with all aspects of medicine and surgery in a variety of species. This is a "go to" reference for cases that are not routine.
It is very thorough and provides adequate detail in each area to allow practitioners to make informed decisions about medical care.

**Audience**
It is suitable as a learning or teaching guide for students and a general reference for practicing veterinarians.

**Features**
This well balanced book reviews the etiology/pathogenesis, clinical signs, treatment and prevention of infectious and metabolic diseases affecting livestock in appropriate detail for a general reference. The discussions of relevant physiology and pathogenesis are helpful. The summary section that precedes each topic is a good addition to the organization of the material. The list of differential diagnoses in each section is a great help. The only shortcoming of this book is the decision to organize it on an organ system basis and on an etiologic agent basis. The first half of the book, which discusses topics by organ system, is an intuitive structure for a clinician and works well. The second half of the book has worthwhile information but it should be melded into the organ system structure of the first half of the book.
For example, the information on Johne's disease should be included under diseases of the intestines, since it is a common cause of diarrhea in cattle.

**Assessment**
This is a very good book. It is thorough in its scope and strikes a good balance between providing pertinent information in a concise manner and providing sufficient detail on physiology and pathogenesis to provide readers a proper understanding of the subject.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Weighted Numerical Score: 89 - 3 Stars

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.