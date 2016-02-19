Unwanted Effects of Cosmetics and Drugs used in Dermatology

This 3rd edition provides updated information on side effects of cosmetic products, topical and systemic drugs used in dermatology, and other therapeutic modalities used by dermatologists including PUVA therapy and (new in this edition) dermal implants, laser therapy, chemical face peels and cryotherapy.

Because of the explosion of new knowledge since the last edition (the 2nd edition of this book was published 8 years ago), the section on cosmetics has largely been rewritten and extended, the section on side effects of systemic drugs used in dermatology has also been expanded, and the index of drugs has been made comprehensive.

This book will be of great value to the practising physician who is confronted with a (possible) adverse reaction to a cosmetic or drug used in dermatological practice as well as to those who are scientifically interested, by providing access to recent relevant literature.