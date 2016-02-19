Unwanted Effects of Cosmetics and Drugs used in Dermatology
3rd Edition
Description
This 3rd edition provides updated information on side effects of cosmetic products, topical and systemic drugs used in dermatology, and other therapeutic modalities used by dermatologists including PUVA therapy and (new in this edition) dermal implants, laser therapy, chemical face peels and cryotherapy.
Because of the explosion of new knowledge since the last edition (the 2nd edition of this book was published 8 years ago), the section on cosmetics has largely been rewritten and extended, the section on side effects of systemic drugs used in dermatology has also been expanded, and the index of drugs has been made comprehensive.
This book will be of great value to the practising physician who is confronted with a (possible) adverse reaction to a cosmetic or drug used in dermatological practice as well as to those who are scientifically interested, by providing access to recent relevant literature.
Table of Contents
Contact dermatitis. Toxic and irritant contact dermatitis. Allergic contact dermatitis (general aspects). Unusual manifestations of allergic contact sensitivity. Allergic contact dermatitis from topical drugs. Phototoxic and photoallergic contact dermatitis. The contact urticaria syndrome. Necrosis of the skin and the mucous membranes due to topical drugs. Acne-folliculitis. Discolouration of the skin and appendages. Stinging sensations due to ingredients of cosmetics and topical pharmaceutical preparations. Miscellaneous side effects. Drugs used on the mucosae. Local side effects of topical corticosteroids. Percutaneous absorption of topically applied drugs. Systemic side effects caused by topically applied drugs and cosmetics: Anaphylactic reactions to topically applied drugs and cosmetics. Toxic action of topically applied drugs and cosmetics. Systemic eczematous contact-type dermatitis medicamentosa. Side effects of photochemotherapy. Side effects of systemic drugs used in dermatology. Other therapeutic modalities. Cosmetics: Introduction. The spectrum of side effects of cosmetics. The frequency of adverse reactions to cosmetics and the products involved. Contact allergy to cosmetics. Patch testing with cosmetic preparations. Hair cosmetics. Face cosmetics. Nail cosmetics. Cosmetics for the body and parts of the body. Tabulation of ingredients of cosmetics: Antimicrobials and antioxidants. Fragrance materials. Colours. Sunscreens. Lipids and surfactants. Botanical ingredients. Miscellaneous cosmetic ingredients. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 25th November 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080934464
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444897756
About the Author
A.C. de Groot
Affiliations and Expertise
Carolus-Liduina Hospital, 's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands
J.W. Weyland
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Inspection Service, Enschede, The Netherlands
J.P. Nater
Affiliations and Expertise
Reviews
@qu:...highly recommended as a reference source for those working in the field of dermatology. @source:Acta Dermato-Venereologica