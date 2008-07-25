Understanding Forensic Digital Imaging

Karen Stein-Ferguson is president of Digital Data Forensics, LLC in Clearwater, Florida. She is a native of Indiana where she graduated from Purdue University with a BS in mathematics and earned her MBA with honors from Indiana University. After graduation, Ms. Stein-Ferguson worked in industry as a systems analyst, business engineer, partner in a software development firm, and other executive management roles. She spent 20 years managing technology departments for several Indiana businesses and Indiana state government agencies. After 15 challenging years in technology, Ms. Stein-Ferguson earned her law degree from Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis and was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1994. She accomplished this milestone while working fulltime as the Chief Information Officer at Indianapolis’ largest law firm. In 2004 Ms. Stein-Ferguson added computer forensics to her skill set and is a certified computer examiner through International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE). Computer forensics compliments all her experiences and background perfectly.

Ms. Stein-Ferguson is licensed to practice law in the state of Indiana. She is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, the St. Petersburg Bar Association, the Clearwater Bar Association, International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners, and the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. She is a board member of the Indiana Forensic Science Initiative and Vice-Chair of the General Practice Section of the Indiana State Bar Association. Additionally, Ms. Stein-Ferguson is active in several business organizations and does speaking engagements on computer forensics and legal technology issues in business and the practice of law.