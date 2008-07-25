Understanding Forensic Digital Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123704511, 9780080569956

Understanding Forensic Digital Imaging

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Blitzer Karen Stein-Ferguson Jeffrey Huang
eBook ISBN: 9780080569956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123704511
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th July 2008
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
118.18
100.45
116.00
98.60
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
83.95
71.36
66.99
56.94
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understanding Forensic Digital Imaging offers the principles of forensic digital imaging and photography in a manner that is straightforward and easy to digest for the professional and student. It provides information on how to photograph any setting that may have forensic value, details how to follow practices that are acceptable in court, and recommends what variety of hardware and software are most valuable to a practitioner.

In addition to chapters on basic topics such as light and lenses, resolution, and file formats, the book contains forensic-science-specific information on SWGIT and the use of photography in investigations and in court. Of particular note is Chapter 17, Establishing Quality Requirements, which offers information on how to create a good digital image, and is more comprehensive than any other source currently available.

Key Features

  • Covers topics that are of vital importance to the practicing professional
  • Serves as an up-to-date reference in the rapidly evolving world of digital imaging
  • Uses clear and concise language so that any reader can understand the technology and science behind digital imaging

Readership

law enforcement officers and training centers, evidence technicians, professional investigators, crime scene examiners, students in forensic science programs, forensic consultants; forensic scientists

Table of Contents

Why Take Pictures; Dynamic Range; Light and Lenses; Photometry; Setting Exposures; Resolution; Color Space; Showing Images; Photo Techniques; Image Processing; Scanners; Digital Circuits and Numbers; File Formats; Sensor Chips; Storage and Media; Computer Images; Quality Requirements; SWGIT; Investigations; Use in Court

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080569956
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123704511

About the Author

Herbert Blitzer

Herbert Blitzer is the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Forensic Imaging in Indianapolis. Previously he served as a special assistant to the Mayor of Indianapolis, where he was assigned to work with the Indianapolis Police Department. Prior to that, he spent 33 years working for the Eastman Kodak Company, where he served as an engineer and strategic manager. At one point he managed the Company's Law Enforcement Marketing program. He has published numerous articles in trade journals and, with Jack Jacobia, authored Forensic Digital Imaging and Photography.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Forensic Imaging, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Karen Stein-Ferguson

Karen Stein-Ferguson is president of Digital Data Forensics, LLC in Clearwater, Florida. She is a native of Indiana where she graduated from Purdue University with a BS in mathematics and earned her MBA with honors from Indiana University. After graduation, Ms. Stein-Ferguson worked in industry as a systems analyst, business engineer, partner in a software development firm, and other executive management roles. She spent 20 years managing technology departments for several Indiana businesses and Indiana state government agencies. After 15 challenging years in technology, Ms. Stein-Ferguson earned her law degree from Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis and was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1994. She accomplished this milestone while working fulltime as the Chief Information Officer at Indianapolis’ largest law firm. In 2004 Ms. Stein-Ferguson added computer forensics to her skill set and is a certified computer examiner through International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE). Computer forensics compliments all her experiences and background perfectly.

Ms. Stein-Ferguson is licensed to practice law in the state of Indiana. She is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, the St. Petersburg Bar Association, the Clearwater Bar Association, International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners, and the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. She is a board member of the Indiana Forensic Science Initiative and Vice-Chair of the General Practice Section of the Indiana State Bar Association. Additionally, Ms. Stein-Ferguson is active in several business organizations and does speaking engagements on computer forensics and legal technology issues in business and the practice of law.

Affiliations and Expertise

Digital Data Forensics, LLC

Jeffrey Huang

Dr. Jeffrey Huang recently joined Raytheon Company IIS/RIS in supporting the Department of Homeland Security US-VISIT program.

Before Dr. Huang joined Raytheon, he was an assistant professor of Computer Science at Purdue School of Science with joint appointment at the Indiana University School of Informatics, Bioinformatics Program at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.

Dr. Huang's research areas include computer vision, pattern recognition, and machine learning on the applications of biometrics, video surveillance, and bioinformatics. During Huang's academic appointment, he received several research grants as a PI or co-PI from National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and National Institute of Health (NIH). His funded projects are related to facial biometrics, video surveillance, and forensic applications. For past 8 years, Dr. Huang taught various computer science courses in the university, including graduate level courses of Data Mining, Biometric Computing, and Bioinformatics. He received Indiana University Trustee Teaching Award in 2003 and was elected as the favorite professor of Computer Science in 2005. Dr. Huang published more than 40 articles in biometric research field. He is a member of IEEE, ACM, and Biometrics Consortium.

Affiliations and Expertise

Raytheon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.