Understanding Forensic Digital Imaging
1st Edition
Description
Understanding Forensic Digital Imaging offers the principles of forensic digital imaging and photography in a manner that is straightforward and easy to digest for the professional and student. It provides information on how to photograph any setting that may have forensic value, details how to follow practices that are acceptable in court, and recommends what variety of hardware and software are most valuable to a practitioner.
In addition to chapters on basic topics such as light and lenses, resolution, and file formats, the book contains forensic-science-specific information on SWGIT and the use of photography in investigations and in court. Of particular note is Chapter 17, Establishing Quality Requirements, which offers information on how to create a good digital image, and is more comprehensive than any other source currently available.
Key Features
- Covers topics that are of vital importance to the practicing professional
- Serves as an up-to-date reference in the rapidly evolving world of digital imaging
- Uses clear and concise language so that any reader can understand the technology and science behind digital imaging
Readership
law enforcement officers and training centers, evidence technicians, professional investigators, crime scene examiners, students in forensic science programs, forensic consultants; forensic scientists
Table of Contents
Why Take Pictures; Dynamic Range; Light and Lenses; Photometry; Setting Exposures; Resolution; Color Space; Showing Images; Photo Techniques; Image Processing; Scanners; Digital Circuits and Numbers; File Formats; Sensor Chips; Storage and Media; Computer Images; Quality Requirements; SWGIT; Investigations; Use in Court
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 25th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569956
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123704511
About the Author
Herbert Blitzer
Herbert Blitzer is the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Forensic Imaging in Indianapolis. Previously he served as a special assistant to the Mayor of Indianapolis, where he was assigned to work with the Indianapolis Police Department. Prior to that, he spent 33 years working for the Eastman Kodak Company, where he served as an engineer and strategic manager. At one point he managed the Company's Law Enforcement Marketing program. He has published numerous articles in trade journals and, with Jack Jacobia, authored Forensic Digital Imaging and Photography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Forensic Imaging, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Karen Stein-Ferguson
Karen Stein-Ferguson is president of Digital Data Forensics, LLC in Clearwater, Florida. She is a native of Indiana where she graduated from Purdue University with a BS in mathematics and earned her MBA with honors from Indiana University. After graduation, Ms. Stein-Ferguson worked in industry as a systems analyst, business engineer, partner in a software development firm, and other executive management roles. She spent 20 years managing technology departments for several Indiana businesses and Indiana state government agencies. After 15 challenging years in technology, Ms. Stein-Ferguson earned her law degree from Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis and was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1994. She accomplished this milestone while working fulltime as the Chief Information Officer at Indianapolis’ largest law firm. In 2004 Ms. Stein-Ferguson added computer forensics to her skill set and is a certified computer examiner through International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE). Computer forensics compliments all her experiences and background perfectly.
Ms. Stein-Ferguson is licensed to practice law in the state of Indiana. She is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, the St. Petersburg Bar Association, the Clearwater Bar Association, International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners, and the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. She is a board member of the Indiana Forensic Science Initiative and Vice-Chair of the General Practice Section of the Indiana State Bar Association. Additionally, Ms. Stein-Ferguson is active in several business organizations and does speaking engagements on computer forensics and legal technology issues in business and the practice of law.
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Data Forensics, LLC
Jeffrey Huang
Dr. Jeffrey Huang recently joined Raytheon Company IIS/RIS in supporting the Department of Homeland Security US-VISIT program.
Before Dr. Huang joined Raytheon, he was an assistant professor of Computer Science at Purdue School of Science with joint appointment at the Indiana University School of Informatics, Bioinformatics Program at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.
Dr. Huang's research areas include computer vision, pattern recognition, and machine learning on the applications of biometrics, video surveillance, and bioinformatics. During Huang's academic appointment, he received several research grants as a PI or co-PI from National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and National Institute of Health (NIH). His funded projects are related to facial biometrics, video surveillance, and forensic applications. For past 8 years, Dr. Huang taught various computer science courses in the university, including graduate level courses of Data Mining, Biometric Computing, and Bioinformatics. He received Indiana University Trustee Teaching Award in 2003 and was elected as the favorite professor of Computer Science in 2005. Dr. Huang published more than 40 articles in biometric research field. He is a member of IEEE, ACM, and Biometrics Consortium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Raytheon