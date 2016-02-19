Trophic Regulation of the Basal Ganglia: Focus on Dopamine Neurons examines neurotransmitters. The book first discusses the role of fibroblast growth factor-2 (FGF-2) and ganglioside GM1 and the trophic regulation of the basal ganglia. Biochemical and histochemical studies on the cellular localization of FGF-2; mapping of FGF-2 and its receptors in the basal ganglia postnatally and adulthood; and mapping of the ganglioside GM1 distribution in the basal ganglia are presented. The text also explains glucocorticoid and estrogen effects on the nigrostriatal and mesolimbic dopaminergic systems; factors associated to dopaminergic cell death in Parkinson's disease; and compensatory mechanisms at dopamine D-2 receptors. The book also describes the effects of brain-derived neurotrophic factor on injured dopaminergic neurons; role of gangliosides and trophic factors in brain repair; and features of the trophic action of polyamines. The text also underscores the presence of interleukin-1 in the central nervous system; neuropeptides synthesis in astrocytes; and astrocytic kynurenines as modulators of dopaminergic function in the rat basal ganglia. The selection is a good source of information for readers wanting to study neurotransmitters.

Table of Contents



1. Fibroblast Growth Factor-2, Ganglioside GM1 and the Trophic Regulation of the Basal Ganglia. Focus on the Nigrostriatal Dopamine Neurons

2. DARPP-32/Protein Phosphatase-1/Na+/K+ATPase System: A Mechanism for Bidirectional Control of Cell Function

3. Muscle-Derived Differentiation Factor and its Regulation of the Tyrosine Hydroxylase Gene in the Developing, Adult and Lesioned Rat Brain

4. Glucocorticoid and Estrogen Effects on the Nigrostriatal and Mesolimbic Dopaminergic Systems

5. Factors Associated to Dopaminergic Cell Death in Parkinson's Disease

6. Compensatory Mechanisms at Dopamine D-2 Receptors

7. Oxidative Stress and Reduced Receptor Responsiveness in Senescence

8. Expression, Regulation and Receptor Distribution of Neurotrophins in the Mammalian Central Nervous System

9. Localization of Neurotrophins and Their Receptors at the mRNA and Protein Level

10. Effects of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor on Injured Dopaminergic Neurons

11. Fibroblast Growth Factors and Parkinson's Disease

12. Homeobox Peptides as a Novel Class of Neurotrophic Molecules

13. Growth Factors Involved in the Development, Maturation and Neuroplasticity of Midbrain Dopamine Neurons

14. Ganglioside and Growth Factor Interactions Promote Mesencephalic Cell Survival from the Excitotoxic Actions of 2,4,5-Trihydroxyphenylalanine

15. Trophic Factors and GM1 Ganglioside in the Basal Ganglia

16. The Role of Gangliosides and Trophic Factors in Brain Repair

17. Features of the Trophic Action of Polyamines

18. Acidic and Basic Fibroblast Growth Factors are Present in, and Produce Effects upon, Mesencephalic Dopamine Neurons

19. Presence of Interleukin-1 in the Central Nervous System

20. Cellular Immediate-Early Genes in the Nervous System: Genes for All Reasons?

21. Neuropeptide Synthesis in Astrocytes: Possible Trophic Roles

22. Beta-Amyloid Precursor: A Neuronal and Glial-Derived Protein with Trophic-like Activities

23. Neuron-Glia Interactions: Receptor Induced Events in Single Astroglial Cells and their Implications for Neuronal Excitability and for Neurotransmission

24. Astrocytic Kynurenines as Modulators of Dopaminergic Function in the Rat Basal Ganglia

25. Neurochemical and Behavioral Studies on L-dopa Toxicity in the Model of Manganese Lesioned Nigrostriatal Pathway in the Rat: Evidence for a Protective Effect of the GM1 Lactone Siagoside

26. The MPTP Model of Parkinson's Disease in the Mouse. Modafinil - A New Potential Neuroprotective Agent

27. Recovery from MPTP-Induced Parkinsonism in Monkeys and Cats: Similar Mechanisms?

28. The Evaluation of Antiparkinsonian Activities in Primate Models of Parkinsonism

29. The 3-Acetylpyridine Model of Parkinsonism: Use of Cytochrome Oxidase Gene Expression as an Index of Alterations in Basal Ganglia Function

30. Neuronal Plasticity: A Potential Role in Spiny Striatal Neuron Degeneration in Huntington's Disease

31. Plasticity Responses After Neonatal Dopamine Lesions Induced with 6-Hydroxydopamine

32. Compensatory Neurobiological Changes after Partial Lesions with 6-Hydroxydopamine

33. Responses of Neostriatal Dopaminoceptive Cells to the Ischemic Insult

34. Morphological and Functional Adaptation of Basal Ganglia Neurons after Cerebral Ischemia

35. Clearance and Diffusion of Locally Applied Dopamine in Normal and 6-Hydroxydopamine-Lesioned Rat Striatum

36. Target-Specific Outgrowth from Grafted Dopaminergic Neurons

37. The Pharmacotherapy of Parkinson's Disease: Current Status and Future Opportunities

38. Signal Transduction Mechanisms on Striatal Dopaminergic Neurons: Importance in Neurotrophism and Neuropathology

Author Index

Subject Index

