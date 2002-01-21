Trends in High Pressure Bioscience and Biotechnology, Volume 19

Introduction. High pressure bioscience and biotechnology: a century and a decade perspective (K. Heremans).

Protein and macromolecules. Structural features and dynamics of protein unfolding (R. Lange, et al.).

A discussion of the physical basis for the pressure unfolding of proteins (C.A. Royer).

Thermal and pressure stability of Phe46 mutants of ribonuclease A (E. Chatani, R. Hayashi, R. Lange, C. Balny).

Pressure and temperature-induced denaturation of carboxypeptidase Y and procarboxypeptidase Y (M. Kato, R. Hayashi, R. Lange, C. Balny).

Compression and expansion of biomatter: predicting the unpredictable? (K. Heremans, et al.).

Fluctuation of apomyoglobin monitored from H/D exchange and proteolysis under high pressure (N. Tanaka, et al.).

Effect of pressure treatment on hydrophobicity and SH groups interactions of myofibrillar proteins (N. Chapleau, S. Delépine, M. de Lamballerie-Anton).

Effects of mutation and ligand binding on the compressibility of a protein (K. Gekko, T. Kamiyama, E. Ohmae, K. Katayanagi).

Effect of glycosylation on the mechanism of renaturation of carboxypeptidase Y (M. Dumoulin, et al.).

Pressure studies on protein folding, misfolding, protein-DNA interactions and amyloidogenesis (D. Ishimaru, et al.).

High pressure gel mobility shift analysis and molecular dynamics: investigating specific protein-nucleic acid recognition (T.W. Lynch, et al.).

Aggregation and gel formation of proteins after combined pressure-temperature treatment (L. Smeller, F. Meersman, J. Fidy, K. Heremans).

Behavior of actin under high pressure (Y. Ikeuchi, et al.).

Effect of pressure and pressure-denaturation on fast molecular motions of solvated myoglobin (W. Doster, et al.).

Structural changes in chicken myosin subfragment-1 induced by high hydrostatic pressure (T. Iwasaki, K. Yamamoto).

In situ measurements of the solubility of protein crystals under high pressure (Y. Suzuki, et al.).

Effects of pressure on growth kinetics of protein crystals (Y. Suzuki, et al.).

Lipid bilayer membrane and lipid protein interaction. Pressure effects on the structure and phase behavior of phospholipid-gramicidin bilayer membranes (J. Eisenbläetter, M. Zein, R. Winter).

Effect of pressure on the bilayer phase transition of diacylphosphatidylethanolamine (S. Kaneshina, S. Endo, H. Matsuki, H. Ichimori).

Effect of deuterium oxide on the phase transitions of phospholipid bilayer membranes under high pressure (H. Ichimori, F. Sakano, H. Matsuki, S. Kaneshina).

Effect of pressure on the bilayer phase transitions of N-methylated dipalmitoylphosphatidylethanolamines (H. Matsuki, M. Kusube, H. Ichimori, S. Kaneshina).

Enzymes in membrane-like surfactant-based media: perspectives for pressure regulation (N.L. Klyachko, et al.). High-pressure-induced hemolysis is characterized by release of membrane vesicles from human erythrocytes (T. Yamaguchi, S. Terada).

Protein aggregation in the system "Aerosol-OT-water-octane" and its regulation by pressure application (N.L. Klyachko, S.V. Shipovskov, F. Meersman, K. Heremans).

Enzyme and enzyme reaction. Hydration and conformation changes during enzyme catalysis: from molecular enzymology to enzyme engineering and biotechnology (P. Masson).

Enzyme-substrate specific interactions: in situ assessments under high pressure (A. Fernández García, P. Butz, R. Lindauer, B. Tauscher).

High-pressure enhancement of cellulase activities (T. Yamanobe, K. Obuchi).

Kinetics of lipoxygenase inactivation in soybean and green beans (Indrawati, A.M. Van Loey, L.R. Ludikhuyze, M.E. Hendrickx).

Effects of high pressure treatment on rabbit muscle proteasome (S. Yamamoto, et al.).

Cell physiology and molecular biology. Molecular mechanisms of pressure-regulation at transcription level in piezophilic bacteria (C. Kato, et al.).

The biological significance of tryptophan availability on high-pressure growth in yeast (F. Abe, K. Horikoshi).

Restoration of Escherichia coli from high hydrostatic pressure-A study of the FtsZ-ring formation using confocal laser microscopy (T. Miwa, et al.).

The dynamism of Escherichia coli under high hydrostatic pressure-Repression of the FtsZ-ring formation and chromosomal DNA condensation (T. Sato, et al.).

Barophysiology of Saccharomyces cerevisiae from the aspect of 6000 gene-expression levels (H. Iwahashi, H. Shimizu, M. Odani, Y. Komatsu).

Responses of growing yeast cells in the hydrostatic pressure status monitoring by DNA microarray (M. Odani, H. Shimizu, Y. Komatsu, H. Iwahashi). Response of actin cytoskeleton on Schizosaccharomyces pombe to high pressure-stress (M. Sato, R. Kobayashi, S. Shimada, M. Osumi).

Cytoskeletal adaptation of living mammalian cells surviving under extremely high hydrostatic pressure (M. Sohirad, T. Miwa, F. Abe, M. Aizawa).

The stress response against high hydrostatic pressure in Saccharomyces cerevisiae (H. Shimizu, H. Iwahashi, Y. Komatsu).

The immunoelectron microscopic analysis of Hsp104 under the hydrostatic pressure conditions (R. Matsumoto, H. Iwahashi, K. Obuchi, Y. Komatsu).

Is there an influence of heat shock proteins on the pressure stable fraction of Penicillium digitatum? (E. M. Sternberger, H. Ludwig).

DNA replication is suppressed by high pressure in Xenopus egg cell-free system (H. Takahashi, et al.).

Microbiology. Metabolism of Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis under high pressure: investigations using stable carbon isotopes (M. Korakli, et al.). Effect of sucrose and sodium chloride on the survival and metabolic activity of Lactococcus lactis under high-pressure conditions (A. Molina-Gutierrez, B. Rademacher, M. G. Gänzle, R. F. Vogel).

High pressure induced alterations in morphology and cell characteristics of the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis (H. Ludwig, K.G. Werner, E. Schattmann, M. Schauer).

High pressure experiments with porins from the barophile Photobacterium profundum SS9 (A.G. Macdonald, B. Martinac, D.H. Bartlett).

Effect of compressed gases on the high pressure inactivation of Lactobacillus plantarum TMW 1.460 (H. M. Ulmer, et al.). Thermotolerance and barotolerance of alcohol-shocked yeast (K. Hisada, Y. Suzuki, K. Tamura).

Effects of saccharide in medium on stress tolerance of yeast (T. Arao, Y. Suzuki, K. Tamura).

A comparative electron microscopic study of cell growth and ultrastructure from a regular and a HP-changed type of Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. israelensis (K.G. Werner, H. Ludwig).

Effect of high pressures on the antibacterial properties of lactic bacteria (I. Warminska-Radyko, L. Laniewska-Moroz, A. Reps, A. Krzyzewska).

The influence of high hydrostatic pressure on the adduct formation of patulin with cysteine (N. Merkulow, H. Ludwig).

Inactivation of viruses. Inactivation of viruses in plasma by cycled pulses of high pressure (S. Dusing, et al.).

Inactivation of HIV-1 by the freeze pressure generation method (FPGM) (T. Otake, et al.).

Food processing. High pressure-processed foods in Japan and the world (A. Suzuki).

Development and industrialization of pressure-processed foods (A. Sasagawa, A. Yamazaki).

Commercial use of high hydrostatic pressure in sliced cooked ham in Spain (N. Grèbol).

Effect of high-pressure processing on the quality of green beans (B. Krebbers, et al.).

High pressure advantages for brewery processes (S. Fischer, W. Russ, R. Meyer-Pittroff).

Starch-amphiphile complex formed by high pressure (K. Yamamoto, S. Handschin, B. Conde-Petit, F. Escher).

Effect of high-pressure storage on the processing quality of tilapia meat (W.C. Ko, K.C. Hsu). Influence of high pressure treatment on sensorial and nutritional quality of fruit and vegetables (P. Butz, A. Fernández García, B. Tauscher).

An investigation into the transient movement of browning front through high pressure treated potatoes (A. Sopanangkul, K. Niranjan, D.A. Ledward). Experimental investigation on thermofluiddynamical processes in pressurized substances (M. Pehl, F. Werner, A. Delgado).

Food gel. A model for the pressure-viscosity behaviour of aqueous solutions of food ingredients (P. Först, F. Werner, A. Delgado).

Pressure induced changes in the gelation of milk protein concentrates (B.J. Briscoe, P.F. Luckham, K.U. Staeritz).

Gel formation of individual milk whey proteins under hydrostatic pressure (C. Kanno, T-H. Mu). Hydrostatic pressure-induced solubilization and gelation of chicken myofibrils (K. Yamamoto, T. Yoshida, T. Iwasaki).

Effects of high pressure and salts on frozen egg custard gel (A. Teramoto, M. Fuchigami).

Textural properties and sensory evaluation of soft surimi gel treated by high pressurization (K. Yoshioka, A. Yamada).

Influence of saccharides on the pressure-induced gels from a whey protein isolate (C. Kanno, J.-S. He, M. Ametani, N. Azuma).

Food sterilization. Physiological aspects of pressure decontamination in building inactivation models (J.P.P.M. Smelt, J.C. Hellemons, S. Brul).

Effect of high pressures on microflora of commercial kefir culture (A. Krzyzewska, et al.).

Effect of high pressure on microflora of kefir (A. Reps, et al.).

Effect of ultra-high pressure on fruit juice contaminant yeasts (A. Rosenthal, B. MacKey, A. Bird).

Food enzyme and protein. The effect of pressure processing on food quality related enzymes: from kinetic information to process engineering (L. Ludikhuyze, et al.). Effect of pressure, temperature, time and storage on peroxidase and polyphenol oxidase from pineapple (A. Rosenthal, et al.).

Numerical simulation of thermofluiddynamics and enzyme inactivation in a fluid food system under high hydrostatic pressure (Chr. Hartmann, A. Delgado).

Effect of high pressure on food enzyme activities: behavior of cathepsin D (S. Jung, N. Chapleau, M. Ghoul, M. de Lamballerie-Anton).

Scanning electron microscopic study of high pressure induced microstructural changes of proteins in turkey and pork meat (M. Scheibenzuber, W. Russ, A. Görg, R. Meyer-Pittroff).

Pressure-induced denaturation of monomer b -Lactoglobulin-B is partially irreversible (Y. Ikeuchi, et al.).

Functional properties of soy proteins as influenced by high pressure: emulsifying activity (E. Molina, A. Papadopoulou, A. Defaye, D.A. Ledward).

Freezing and thawing. High pressure thawing: application to selected sea-foods (A. Le Bail, et al.).

Effects of high hydrostatic pressure-thawing on pork meat (A. Okamoto, A. Suzuki).

Pressure shift freezing of turbot (Scophthalmus maximus) and carp (Cyprinus carpio): effect on ice crystals and drip volumes (D. Chevalier, et al.).

High pressure methodology. Circular dichroism under high pressure (R. Hayashi, et al.).

Microscopic observation of biological substances in near- and supercritical water (S. Deguchi, K. Tsujii, K. Horikoshi).

Differential scanning calorimetry of proteins under high pressure (K. Obuchi, T. Yamanobe).

High pressure calorimetry: application to phase change under pressure (A. Le Bail, D. Chevalier, J.M. Chourot).

The use of a small-angle X-ray scattering technique with a third-generation synchrotron X-ray source in high-pressure biochemistry (T. Fujisawa, Y. Nishikawa, Y. Inoko).

Improvement of a high-pressure vessel for use in a freeze pressure generation method and its application to food sterilization (K. Hayakawa, et al.).

Deep sea phenomena. Thermal stress of deep-sea dive operations (N. Naraki, M. Mohri).

Oligomerization of glycine in supercritical water with special attention to the origin of life in deep-sea hydrothermal system (D.K. Alargov, S. Deguchi, K. Tsujii, K. Horikoshi).

Concluding remark. Some additional remarks on a high pressure conference (J.C. Cheftel).