Tree Rings and Climate deals with the principles of dendrochronology, with emphasis on tree-ring studies involving climate-related problems. This book looks at the spatial and temporal variations in tree-ring growth and how they can be used to reconstruct past climate. Factors and conditions that appear most relevant to tree-ring research are highlighted. Comprised of nine chapters, this book opens with an overview of the basic biological facts and principles of tree growth, as well as the most important terms, principles, and concepts of dendrochronology. The discussion then shifts to the basic biology governing the response of ring width to variation in climate; systematic variations in the width and cell structure of annual tree rings; and the significance of tree growth and structure to dendroclimatology. The movement of materials and internal water relations of trees are also considered, along with photosynthesis, respiration, and the climatic and environmental system. Models of the growth-climate relationships as well as the basic statistics and methods of analysis of these relationships are described. The final chapter includes a general discussion of dendroclimatographic data and presents examples of statistical models that are useful for reconstructing spatial variations in climate. This monograph will be of interest to climatologists, college students, and practitioners in fields such as botany, archaeology, hydrology, oceanography, biology, physiology, forestry, and geophysics.
Chapter 1. Dendrochronology and Dendroclimatology
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Scope of Dendrochronology
IV. Some Basic Principles and Concepts of Dendrochronology
V. Dendroclimatic Procedures and Analyses
VI. Examples of Analysis
VII. Further Definitions and Concepts
VIII. The Climate-Growth System and Its Dendroclimatological Significance
Chapter 2. Growth and Structure
I. Introduction
II. Gross Structure
III. The Vascular Cambium
IV. Growth—A Variable Process
V. Variations in Shoot Growth
VI. Variations in Radial Growth
VII. Phenology and Its Relation to Ring Growth
VIII. Systematic Variations in the Width and Cell Structure of Annual Rings
IX. Growth of Roots
X. Significance of Growth and Structure to Dendroclimatology
Chapter 3. Basic Physiological Processes: Movement of Materials and Water Relations
I. Limiting Factors and Plant Processes
II. Some General Terms and Basic Concepts
III. Cell Water Status
IV. Transpiration
V. Soil Moisture
VI. The Soil System and Factors Affecting Its Development
VII. Absorption of Water
VIII. Internal Water Relations of Trees
IX. Moisture Stress and Tree Form
X. Soil Factors Affecting Root Growth, Ring-Width Sensitivity, and Longevity
XI. Uptake of Mineral Salts
XII. Translocation
Chapter 4. Basic Physiological Processes: Food Synthesis and Assimilation of Cell Constituents
I. Introduction
II. Photosynthesis and Respiration
III. Synthesis of Foods and Assimilation
IV. Measurement of Photosynthesis and Respiration
V. Factors Affecting Photosynthesis and Respiration
VI. The Annual Net Photosynthetic Regime for a Pinus ponderosa on a Semiarid Site
VII. Some Implications of these Physiological Measurements
VIII. The Distribution of Foods and Interactions with Growth
IX. Essential Mineral Salts
X. Growth-Regulating Substances
XI. Physiological Preconditioning and Correlating Systems
XII. Changes in the Physiological Seasons with Varying Elevation of the Tree Sites
Chapter 5. The Climate-Growth System
I. Introduction
II. The Energy and Water Balances
III. Site Factors which can Modify the Energy Balance
IV. Biotic and Other Nonclimatic Factors: Dendrochronological Examples
V. Modeling Relationships in the Ring-Width and Climatic System
VI. A Model for Factors Affecting Cambial Activity and Hence Ring Width
VII. Modeling the Effects of Temperature and Precipitation on Ring Width
VIII. The Concept of the Climatic "Window"
IX. The Concept of the Response Function
X. Suitability and Limitations of the Growth Model
Chapter 6. The Statistics of Ring-Width and Climatic Data
I. Reliability of Measurements
II. General Statistics
III. Standardization
IV. Filtering Techniques
V. Other Methods for Assessing the Growth Curves
VI. Analysis of Variance
VII. Analysis of Chronology Error
VIII. Correlation Analysis
IX. Power Spectrum and Cross-Power Spectrum Analyses
X. Variability in Statistical Characteristics of Ring Widths among Sites
XI. Statistical Characteristics of Ring Widths within a Tree
Chapter 7. Calibration
I. Introduction
II. The Procedure of Calibration
III. The Role of Statistics and Sample Size
IV. Degrees of Freedom and the Effective Sample Size
V. Selecting the Statistical Model
VI. The Diversity in Variable Selection
VII. Testing the Association between Variables
VIII. Multivariate Techniques
Chapter 8. Interpretation of Climatic Calibrations, Reconstruction, and Verification
I. Introduction
II. Response Functions
III. Strengths and Weaknesses of Response Function Analysis
IV. Significance of Response Function Capability
V. Assessing Effects on Growth of Varying Climate
VI. Climatic Reconstruction and Verification
VII. Inferences from Chronologies with Different Growth Responses
VIII. Reconstruction Using Multivariate Transfer Functions
Chapter 9. Reconstructing Spatial Variations in Climate
I. Introduction
II. The General Nature of Dendroclimatographic Analysis
III. The Statistical Model
IV. A Feasibility Study
V. Recalibration
VI. Climatological Studies
VII. Summarization of Reconstructions for Winter Using the Pressure Types
VIII. Verification of Reconstructions for Winter
IX. Summarization of Reconstructions for Summer Using the Pressure Types
X. Verification of Reconstructions for Summer Using Independent Tree-Ring Data
XI. Verification Using Journals, Historical Data, and Various Proxy Records of Climate
XII. Applications to Climatological Problems
XIII. Present and Future Prospects of Dendroclimatology
Appendix—Scientific and Common Names of Trees
Bibliography
Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
