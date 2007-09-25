Treatise on Geophysics

Volume 1 - Seismology and Structure of the Earth



Overview

Barbara Romanowicz

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Adam Dziewonski

Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA



Theory and Observations

Normal Modes and Surface Waves Theory

John Woodhouse

University of Oxford, UK

Arwen Deuss

Cambridge University, UK



Normal Modes and Surface Waves Measurements

Gabi Laske

Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA

Rudolph Widmer-Schnidrig

Stuttgart University, Germany



Body Waves: Ray Methods and Finite

Frequency Effects

Gilles Lambaré

École des Mines de Paris, France

Jean Virieux

Universite Nice, Sophia Antipolis, France



Forward Modeling/Synthetic Body Wave Seismograms

Vernon Cormier

University of Connecticut, Storrs, USA



Forward Modeling/Synthetic Seismograms: 3D Numerical Methods

Jeroen Tromp

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA



Regional Methods

Michael Bostock

University of British Columbia, Canada

Active Source Studies of Crust and Lithospheric Structure

Alan Levander

Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA



Wave Propagation in Anisotropic Media

Jeffrey Park

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

Valerie Maupin

University of Oslo, Norway



Inverse Methods and Seismic Tomography

Cliff Thurber

University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA

Jeroen Ritsema

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA



Crust and Lithospheric Structure

Global Crustal Structure

Walter D. Mooney

United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, California, USA



Mid Ocean Ridge Structure

Donald W. Forsyth

Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA



Hotspot Swells

Marcia K. McNutt and David Caress

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, California, USA



Passive Experiments, Portable Arrays

David E. James

Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA



Long Range Active Experiments in Europe

Aleksander Guterch

Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland

George R. Keller

University of Texas, El Paso, USA



Deep Earth Structure

Upper Mantle (Isotropic and Anistropic)

Jean-Paul Montagner

Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France



Transition Zone and Mantle Discontinuities

Rainer Kind

University of Potsdam, Germany



Lower Mantle and D"

Thorne Lay

University of California, Santa Cruz, USA



The Earth's Cores

Annie Souriau

Observatoire Mini-Pyrénées, France



Scattering in the Earth

Peter M. Shearer

University of California, San Diego, USA



Attenuation in the Earth

Brian J. Mitchell

St. Louis University, Missouri, USA

Barbara Romanowicz

University of California, Berkeley, USA



Constraints on Seismic Models from

Other Disciplines

Constraints from Mineral Physics on

Seismological Models

Lars Stixrude

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA

Raymond Jeanloz

University of California, Berkeley, USA





Constraints from Geodynamics on

Seismological Models

Alessandro M. Forte

University of Western Ontario, Canada





Volume 2 - Mineral Physics



Overview - Mineral Physics: Past, Present and Future

G. David Price

University College London, UK



Mineralogy of the Earth

The Mineralogy and Chemistry of the Lower Mantle and the Core-Mantle Boundary

Tetsuo Irifune and Taku Tsuchiya

Ehime University, Matsuyama, Japan



Seismic Properties of Rocks and Minerals, and Structure of the Earth

Lars Stixrude

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA



Trace Elements and Volatiles in the Deep Earth

Bernard J. Wood

University of Bristol, UK



The Core and the Behavior of Iron, Iron Alloys in Planetary Interiors

Lidunka Vocadlo

University College London, UK



High P/T Thermodynamics, Phase Transitions, Equations of State and Elasticity

Artem R. Oganov

ETH Hönggerberg, Switzerland



Lattice Vibrations and Spectroscopy of Mantle Phases

Paul F. McMillan

University College London, UK



Multi Anvil Cells and High Pressure

Experimental Methods

Eiji Ito

Okayama University, Japan

Diamond Anvil Cells and Ultra-High P/T

Experimental Methods

Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao

Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA



Techniques for Measuring High P/T Elasticity

Jay D. Bass

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA



Measuring High P Electronic and Magnetic Properties

Russell J. Hemley

Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA



Methods for the Study of High P/T Deformation and Rheology

Donald J. Weidner and Li Li

State University of New York, Stony Brook, USA



The Ab Initio Treatment of High Pressure and Temperature Mineral Properties and Behavior

Dario Alfè

University College London, UK



Properties of Rocks and Minerals

Constitutive Equations, Rock Rheology and Viscosity of Solids

David L. Kohlstedt

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, USA



Diffusion, Viscosity and Flow of Melts

Don Dingwell

University of Munich, Germany



Anisotropy in the Earth

David Mainprice

Universite de Montpellier II, France



Physical Origins of Anelasticity and Attenuation in Rock

Ian Jackson

Australian National University, Canberra, Australia



High P Melting

Reinhard Boehler

Max-Planck-Institut für Chemie, Mainz, Germany



Thermal Conductivity of the Earth

Anne M. Hofmeister and Joy Branlund

Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Malik Pertermann

Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA



Magnetic Properties of Rocks and Minerals

Richard J. Harrison

University of Cambridge, UK



The Electrical Conductivity of Rocks, Minerals, and the Earth

James A. Tyburczy

Arizona State University, Tempe, USA





Volume 3 - Geodesy



Overview

Thomas Herring

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA



Potential Theory and Static Gravity Field

of the Earth

Christopher Jekeli

Ohio State University, Columbus, USA



Gravimetric Methods

Absolute Gravimeter: Instruments, Concepts and Implementation

Tim Niebauer

Migro-g Solutions, Inc., Erie, Colorado, USA



Superconducting Gravimetry

Jacques Hinderer

Institut de Physique du Globe Strasbourg, France

David J. Crossley

St. Louis University, Missouri, USA

Richard Warburton

G.W.R. Instruments, Inc., San Diego, California, USA



Spacecraft Altimeter Measurements

Don Chambers

University of Texas at Austin, USA



Time Variable Gravity

Earth Tides

Duncan Agnew

Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA



Glacial Isostatic Adjustment

J.X. Mitrovica and K. Latchev

University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

M.E. Tamisiea

Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA



Time-Variable Gravity from Satellites

John Wahr

University of Colorado, Boulder, USA



Earth Rotation Variations

Long Period Variations

Richard Gross

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA



Nearly Diurnal Variations

Veronique Dehant

Observatoire Royal de Belgique, Belgium

Piravonu Mathews

Nungambakkam, India



GPS and Space Based Geodetic Methods

Geoffrey Blewitt

University of Nevada, Reno, USA



Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar Geodesy

Mark Simons and Paul A. Rosen

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA





Volume 4 - Earthquake Seismology



Overview

Gregory C. Beroza

Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA

Hiroo Kanamori

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA



Seismic Source Theory

Raúl Madariaga

École Normal Supérieure, Paris, France



Fracture and Frictional Mechanics

Theory

Yuri Fialko

University of California, San Diego, USA



Dynamic Shear Rupture in Frictional Interfaces

Speeds, Directionality and Modes

Ares J. Rosakis, George Lykotrafitis and Hiroo Kanamori California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

Kaiwen Xia

University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Friction of Rock at Earthquake Slip Rates

Terry E. Tullis

Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA



Applications of Rate-and-State-Dependent Friction to Models of Fault Slip and Earthquake Occurrence

James H. Dieterich

University of California, Riverside, USA



Slip Inversion

Satoshi Ide

University of Tokyo, Japan



Fault Interaction, Earthquake Stress Changes and the Evolution of Seismicity

Geoffrey King

Institute de Physique du Globe, Paris, France



Dynamic Triggering

David Hill

United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, USA

Stephanie Prejean

United States Geological Survey, Anchorage, USA



Deep Earthquakes

Heidi Houston

University of Washington, Seattle, USA



Volcanology 101 for Seismologists

Christopher Newhall

United States Geological Survey, USA



Volcano Seismology

Hitoshi Kawakatsu

University of Tokyo, Japan



Earthquake Hydrology

Michael Manga

University of California, Berkeley, USA



Interaction of Solid Earth, Atmosphere and Ionosphere

Toshiro Tanimoto

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Juliette Artru-Lambin

Centre National d'Études Spatiales, Toulouse, France



Episodic Aseismic Slip at Plate Boundaries

Susan Schwartz

University of California, Santa Cruz, USA



Global Seismicity

Results from Systematic Waveform Analyses, 1976-2005

Göran Ekström

Columbia University, Palisades, New York, USA



Tsunami

Kenji Satake

Geological Survey of Japan, Tsukuba, Japan



Physical Processes that Control Strong Ground Motion

John Anderson

University of Nevada, Reno, USA



Paleo-Seismology

Lisa Grant

University of California, Irvine, USA



Archaeo-Seismology

Amos M. Nur

Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA



Earthquake Hazard Mitigation

New Directions and Opportunities

Richard Allen

University of California, Berkeley, USA



The Role of Fault Zone Drilling

Mark Zoback

Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA

William Ellsworth and Stephen Hickman

United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, USA



Complexity and Earthquakes

Donald Turcotte, Robert Shchebakov and John Rundle

University of California, Davis, USA





Volume 5 - Geomagnetism



Overview - Geomagnetism in Perspective

Masaru Kono

Okayama University, Misasa, Japan



The Present Field

Gauthier Hulot

Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France

Terrence Sabaka

NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, USA

Nils Olsen

Danish National Space Center, Copenhagen, Denmark



Magnetospheric Contributions to the Terrestrial Magnetic Field

Wolfgang Baumjohann and Rumi Nakamura

Space Research Institute, Graz, Austria



Observation and Measurement Techniques

Gillian M. Turner

Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand

Jean L. J. Rasson

Institute Royale Meteorologique de Belgique, Belgium

Colin Reeves

Earthworks, Delft, the Netherlands



Geomagnetic Secular Variation and its Applications to the Core

Andrew Jackson and Christopher Finlay

Institute for Geophysics, ETH Zürich, Switzerland



Crustal Magnetism

Michael Purucker

NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, USA

Kathryn A. Whaler

Edinburgh University, UK



Geomagnetic Induction Studies

Steven Constable

Scripps Institute of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA



Magnetizations of Rocks and Minerals

David J. Dunlop and Ozden Ozdemir

University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Archaeomagnetic and Paleomagnetic Studies of Centennial to Millennial-Scale Geomagnetic Field Variations

Catherine Constable

Scripps Institute of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA

Geomagnetic Excursions

Carlo Laj

Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l'Environment,

Gif-sur-Yvette, France

James E. T. Channell

University of Florida, Gainesville, USA



The Time-Averaged Field and Paleosecular Variation

Catherine L. Johnson

Earth and Ocean Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Phillip L. McFadden

Geoscience Australia, Canberra, Australia



Source of Oceanic Magnetic Anomalies and the Geomagnetic Polarity Time Scale

Jeffrey S. Gee

University of California, San Diego, USA

Dennis V. Kent

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University, Palisades, New York, USA



Palaeointensities

Lisa Tauxe

University of California, San Diego, USA

Toshitugu Yamazaki

Geological Survey of Japan, Tsukuba, Japan



True Polar Wander: Linking Deep and Shallow Geodynamics to Hydro- and

Bio-spheric Hypotheses

T. D. Raub

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

J. L. Kirschvink

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

D.A.D. Evans

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA



Volume 6 - Crustal and Lithosphere Dynamics



Overview

Anthony B. Watts

University of Oxford, UK



Plate Tectonics

Paul Wessel

University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA

R. Dietmar Müller

University of Sydney, Australia



Plate Rheology and Mechanics

Evgenii Burov

Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France



Plate Deformation

Roberto Sabadini

University of Milan, France



Heat Flow and Thermal Structure

Claude Jaupart

Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France

Jean-Claude Mareschal

GEOTOP-UQAM-McGill, Montréal, Québec, Canada



Lithosphere Stress and Deformation

Mary-Lou Zoback

United States Geological Survey, Reston, Virginia, USA

Mark Zoback

Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA



Magmatism, Magma, and Magma Chambers

Bruce D. Marsh

Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA



The Dynamics of Continental Break-up

and Extension

W. Roger Buck

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University,

New York, USA



Fault Dynamics

Christopher H. Scholz

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University,

New York, USA



Mountain Building

Jean-Philippe Avouac

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA



Tectonic Models for the Evolution of Sedimentary Basins

Sierd Cloetingh

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Peter Ziegler

Geological-Paleontological Institute, Basel, Switzerland





Volume 7 - Mantle Dynamics



Overview

David Bercovici

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA



Physics and Theory

Yanick Ricard

École normale supérieure de Lyon, France



Laboratory Methods

Anne Davaille and Angela Limare

Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France



Analytical Methods

Neil Ribe

Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France



Computational Methods

Shijie Zhong

University of Colorado at Boulder, USA

David A. Yuen

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA

Louis Moresi

Monash University, Victoria, Australia



Heat and Energy Budget of the Mantle

The Mantle Geotherm

Claude Jaupart and Stéphane Labrosse

Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France

Jean-Claude Mareschal

Université du Québec à Montréal, Canada



The Shallow Mantle and Upwellings Beneath

Mid-Ocean Ridges

Edgar Marc Parmentier

Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA



Mantle Downwelling and the Fate of Subducting Slabs

Scott D. King

Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA



Mantle Plumes and Hotspots

Garret Ito

University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA

Peter van Keken

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA



Mantle Chemistry and Convective Mixing

Paul Tackley

ETH, Institut für Geophysik, Zürich, Switzerland





Volume 8 - Core Dynamics



Overview

Peter Olson

Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA



Energetics of the Core

Francis Nimmo

University of California, Los Angeles, USA



Theory of the Geodynamo

Paul Roberts

University of California, Los Angeles, USA



Large Scale Flow in the Core

Richard Holme

University of Liverpool, UK



Thermal and Compositional Convection in the Outer Core

Christopher A. Jones

University of Leeds, UK



Turbulence and Small-Scale Dynamics in the Outer Core

David E. Loper

Florida State University, Tallahassee, USA



Rotational Dynamics of the Core

Andreas Tilgner

University of Göttingen, Germany



Numerical Dynamo Simulations

Ulrich R. Christensen and Johannes Wicht

Max Planck Institute for Solar Research, Katlenburg-Lindau, Germany



Magnetic Polarity Reversals in the Core

Gary A. Glatzmaier and Robert S. Coe

University of California, Santa Cruz, USA



Inner Core Dynamics

Ikuro Sumita

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Michael I. Bergman

Simon's Rock College of Bard, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, USA



Experiments on Core Dynamics

Philippe Cardin

Université Joseph Fourier, Grenoble, France

Peter Olson

Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA



Core-Mantle Interactions

Bruce A. Buffett

The University of Chicago, Illinois, USA





Volume 9 - Evolution of the Earth



Overview

David Stevenson

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA



Consequences of Accretion for Earth's Initial State

Alexander N. Halliday

University of Oxford, UK

Bernard Wood

Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia



Core Formation

David Rubie

University of Bayreuth, Germany

H. Jay Melosh

The University of Arizona, Tucson, USA

Francis Nimmo

University of California, Santa Cruz, USA



Magma Oceans and Primordial Mantle Differentiation

Slava Solomatov

Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA



History of Oceans and Atmospheres

Quentin Williams

University of California, Santa Cruz, USA



Plate Tectonics Through Time

Norman H. Sleep

Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA



Origin and Evolution of Continents

Zvi-Ben Avraham

Tel Aviv University, Israel

Mordechai Stein

Geological Survey of Isreal



Thermal Histories

Geoff Davies

The Australian National University, Canberra, Australia



Thermal and Chemical Evolution of the Core

Francis Nimmo

University of California, Santa Cruz, USA



History of Earth Rotation

W. Richard Peltier

University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Life and Earth Evolution

Gregory Retallack

University of Oregon, Eugene, USA





Volume 10 - Planets and Moons



Overview

Tilman Spohn

DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany



Interior Structure, Composition and Mineralogy of the Terrestrial Planets

Frank Sohl

DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany

Gerald Schubert

University of California, Los Angeles, USA



Planetary Seismology

Philippe Lognonné

Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France

Catherine L. Johnson

University of California, San Diego, USA



Rotation Variations of Terrestrial Planets

Tim Van Hoolst

Royal Observatory of Belgium, Brussels



The Gravity and Topography of the Terrestrial Planets

Mark A. Wieczorek

Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France



Exogenic Dynamics, Cratering and Surface Ages

Boris A. Ivanov

Institute for Dynamics of Geospheres, Moscow, Russia

William K. Hartmann

Planetary Science Institute, Tuscon, Arizona, USA



Planetary Magnetism

John E. P. Connerney

NASA, Greenbelt, Maryland



Planetary Dynamos

Friedrich Busse

University of Bayreuth, Germany

Radostin D. Simitev

University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK



Dynamics and Thermal History of the Terrestrial Planets, the Moon, and Io

Doris Breuer

DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany

William B. Moore

University of California, Los Angeles, USA



Solid Planet-Atmosphere Interactions

Mikhail Zolotov

Arizona State University, Tempe, USA



Water on the Terrestrial Planets

Joern Helbert, Dennis Reiss and Ernst Hauber

DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany



Geology, Life and Habitability

Frances Westall

Centre de Biophysique Molécuar, CNRS, Orléans, France

Gordon Southam

University of Western Ontario, London, Canada



Giant Planets

Tristan Guillot

Boulevard de l'Observatoire, Nice, France

Daniel Gautier

LESIA-CNRS, Paris, France



Origin of the Natural Satellites

Stanton Peale

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA



Interiors and Evolution of Icy Satellites

Hauke Hussmann

Institut für Planetologie, Muenster, Germany

Christophe Sotin

Universite de Nantes, France

Jonathan I. Lunine

University of Arizona, Tucson, USA



Pluto, Charon and the Kuiper Belt Objects

S. Alan Stern, C.B. Olkin and Joel Wm. Parker

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA



Mission Analysis Issues for Planetary

Exploration Missions

Yves Langevin

CPCN-CNRS, Paris, France



Instrumentation for Planetary Exploration Missions

Anthony Peacock, Peter Falkner and Rita Schulz

European Space Agency, Paris, France





Volume 11 - Index Volume

