Treatise on Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519283, 9780444527486

Treatise on Geophysics

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Gerald Schubert
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519283
eBook ISBN: 9780444527486
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th September 2007
Page Count: 6054
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
465200.00
8615.00
5225.00
6480.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The keys to the success of an enterprise such as the Treatise on Geophysics are the editors of the individual volumes and the authors who have contributed chapters. The editors are leaders in their fields of expertise, as distinguished a group of geophysicists as could be assembled on the planet. They know well the topics that had to be covered to achieve the breadth and depth required by the Treatise, and they know who were the best of their colleagues to write on each subject. The list of chapter authors is an impressive one, consisting of geophysicists who have made major contributions to their fields of study. The quality and coverage achieved by this group of editors and authors has insured that the Treatise will be the definitive major reference work and textbook in geophysics.

Each volume of the Treatise begins with an Overview chapter by the volume editor. The Overviews provide the editors' perspectives of their fields, views of the past, present, and future. They also summarize the contents of their volumes and discuss important topics not addressed elsewhere in the chapters. The Overview chapters are excellent introductions to their volumes. The volumes of the Treatise are:

  • Volume 1: Seismology and Structure of the Earth
  • Volume 2: Mineral Physics
  • Volume 3: Geodesy
  • Volume 4: Earthquake Seismology
  • Volume 5: Geomagnetism
  • Volume 6: Crustal and Lithosphere Dynamics
  • Volume 7: Mantle Dynamics
  • Volume 8: Core Dynamics
  • Volume 9: Evolution of the Earth
  • Volume 10: Planets and Moons

An eleventh volume of the Treatise provides a comprehensive index.

Key Features

  • Self-contained volumes start with an overview of the subject then explores each topic with in depth detail
  • Extensive reference lists and cross references with other volumes to facilitate further research
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
  • Content suited for both the expert and non-expert

Readership

Professionals, researchers, professors, and advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in the fields of Geophysics, Earth system science, geology, geomagnetism, ocean science, planetary and aerospace science, environmental science, seismology, petrology, mining and construction, urban planning, plus more

Table of Contents

Volume 1 - Seismology and Structure of the Earth

Overview
Barbara Romanowicz
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Adam Dziewonski
Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Theory and Observations
Normal Modes and Surface Waves Theory
John Woodhouse
University of Oxford, UK
Arwen Deuss
Cambridge University, UK

Normal Modes and Surface Waves Measurements
Gabi Laske
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA
Rudolph Widmer-Schnidrig
Stuttgart University, Germany

Body Waves: Ray Methods and Finite
Frequency Effects
Gilles Lambaré
École des Mines de Paris, France
Jean Virieux
Universite Nice, Sophia Antipolis, France

Forward Modeling/Synthetic Body Wave Seismograms
Vernon Cormier
University of Connecticut, Storrs, USA

Forward Modeling/Synthetic Seismograms: 3D Numerical Methods
Jeroen Tromp
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

Regional Methods
Michael Bostock
University of British Columbia, Canada
Active Source Studies of Crust and Lithospheric Structure
Alan Levander
Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA

Wave Propagation in Anisotropic Media
Jeffrey Park
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
Valerie Maupin
University of Oslo, Norway

Inverse Methods and Seismic Tomography
Cliff Thurber
University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
Jeroen Ritsema
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA

Crust and Lithospheric Structure
Global Crustal Structure
Walter D. Mooney
United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, California, USA

Mid Ocean Ridge Structure
Donald W. Forsyth
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Hotspot Swells
Marcia K. McNutt and David Caress
Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, California, USA

Passive Experiments, Portable Arrays
David E. James
Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA

Long Range Active Experiments in Europe
Aleksander Guterch
Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland
George R. Keller
University of Texas, El Paso, USA

Deep Earth Structure
Upper Mantle (Isotropic and Anistropic)
Jean-Paul Montagner
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France

Transition Zone and Mantle Discontinuities
Rainer Kind
University of Potsdam, Germany

Lower Mantle and D"
Thorne Lay
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

The Earth's Cores
Annie Souriau
Observatoire Mini-Pyrénées, France

Scattering in the Earth
Peter M. Shearer
University of California, San Diego, USA

Attenuation in the Earth
Brian J. Mitchell
St. Louis University, Missouri, USA
Barbara Romanowicz
University of California, Berkeley, USA

Constraints on Seismic Models from
Other Disciplines
Constraints from Mineral Physics on
Seismological Models
Lars Stixrude
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Raymond Jeanloz
University of California, Berkeley, USA


Constraints from Geodynamics on
Seismological Models
Alessandro M. Forte
University of Western Ontario, Canada


Volume 2 - Mineral Physics

Overview - Mineral Physics: Past, Present and Future
G. David Price
University College London, UK

Mineralogy of the Earth
The Mineralogy and Chemistry of the Lower Mantle and the Core-Mantle Boundary
Tetsuo Irifune and Taku Tsuchiya
Ehime University, Matsuyama, Japan

Seismic Properties of Rocks and Minerals, and Structure of the Earth
Lars Stixrude
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA

Trace Elements and Volatiles in the Deep Earth
Bernard J. Wood
University of Bristol, UK

The Core and the Behavior of Iron, Iron Alloys in Planetary Interiors
Lidunka Vocadlo
University College London, UK

High P/T Thermodynamics, Phase Transitions, Equations of State and Elasticity
Artem R. Oganov
ETH Hönggerberg, Switzerland

Lattice Vibrations and Spectroscopy of Mantle Phases
Paul F. McMillan
University College London, UK

Multi Anvil Cells and High Pressure
Experimental Methods
Eiji Ito
Okayama University, Japan
Diamond Anvil Cells and Ultra-High P/T
Experimental Methods
Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao
Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA

Techniques for Measuring High P/T Elasticity
Jay D. Bass
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA

Measuring High P Electronic and Magnetic Properties
Russell J. Hemley
Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA

Methods for the Study of High P/T Deformation and Rheology
Donald J. Weidner and Li Li
State University of New York, Stony Brook, USA

The Ab Initio Treatment of High Pressure and Temperature Mineral Properties and Behavior
Dario Alfè
University College London, UK

Properties of Rocks and Minerals
Constitutive Equations, Rock Rheology and Viscosity of Solids
David L. Kohlstedt
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, USA

Diffusion, Viscosity and Flow of Melts
Don Dingwell
University of Munich, Germany

Anisotropy in the Earth
David Mainprice
Universite de Montpellier II, France

Physical Origins of Anelasticity and Attenuation in Rock
Ian Jackson
Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

High P Melting
Reinhard Boehler
Max-Planck-Institut für Chemie, Mainz, Germany

Thermal Conductivity of the Earth
Anne M. Hofmeister and Joy Branlund
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Malik Pertermann
Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA

Magnetic Properties of Rocks and Minerals
Richard J. Harrison
University of Cambridge, UK

The Electrical Conductivity of Rocks, Minerals, and the Earth
James A. Tyburczy
Arizona State University, Tempe, USA


Volume 3 - Geodesy

Overview
Thomas Herring
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA

Potential Theory and Static Gravity Field
of the Earth
Christopher Jekeli
Ohio State University, Columbus, USA

Gravimetric Methods
Absolute Gravimeter: Instruments, Concepts and Implementation
Tim Niebauer
Migro-g Solutions, Inc., Erie, Colorado, USA

Superconducting Gravimetry
Jacques Hinderer
Institut de Physique du Globe Strasbourg, France
David J. Crossley
St. Louis University, Missouri, USA
Richard Warburton
G.W.R. Instruments, Inc., San Diego, California, USA

Spacecraft Altimeter Measurements
Don Chambers
University of Texas at Austin, USA

Time Variable Gravity
Earth Tides
Duncan Agnew
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA

Glacial Isostatic Adjustment
J.X. Mitrovica and K. Latchev
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
M.E. Tamisiea
Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Time-Variable Gravity from Satellites
John Wahr
University of Colorado, Boulder, USA

Earth Rotation Variations
Long Period Variations
Richard Gross
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

Nearly Diurnal Variations
Veronique Dehant
Observatoire Royal de Belgique, Belgium
Piravonu Mathews
Nungambakkam, India

GPS and Space Based Geodetic Methods
Geoffrey Blewitt
University of Nevada, Reno, USA

Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar Geodesy
Mark Simons and Paul A. Rosen
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA


Volume 4 - Earthquake Seismology

Overview
Gregory C. Beroza
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA
Hiroo Kanamori
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

Seismic Source Theory
Raúl Madariaga
École Normal Supérieure, Paris, France

Fracture and Frictional Mechanics
Theory
Yuri Fialko
University of California, San Diego, USA

Dynamic Shear Rupture in Frictional Interfaces
Speeds, Directionality and Modes
Ares J. Rosakis, George Lykotrafitis and Hiroo Kanamori California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Kaiwen Xia
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Friction of Rock at Earthquake Slip Rates
Terry E. Tullis
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Applications of Rate-and-State-Dependent Friction to Models of Fault Slip and Earthquake Occurrence
James H. Dieterich
University of California, Riverside, USA

Slip Inversion
Satoshi Ide
University of Tokyo, Japan

Fault Interaction, Earthquake Stress Changes and the Evolution of Seismicity
Geoffrey King
Institute de Physique du Globe, Paris, France

Dynamic Triggering
David Hill
United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, USA
Stephanie Prejean
United States Geological Survey, Anchorage, USA

Deep Earthquakes
Heidi Houston
University of Washington, Seattle, USA

Volcanology 101 for Seismologists
Christopher Newhall
United States Geological Survey, USA

Volcano Seismology
Hitoshi Kawakatsu
University of Tokyo, Japan

Earthquake Hydrology
Michael Manga
University of California, Berkeley, USA

Interaction of Solid Earth, Atmosphere and Ionosphere
Toshiro Tanimoto
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Juliette Artru-Lambin
Centre National d'Études Spatiales, Toulouse, France

Episodic Aseismic Slip at Plate Boundaries
Susan Schwartz
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

Global Seismicity
Results from Systematic Waveform Analyses, 1976-2005
Göran Ekström
Columbia University, Palisades, New York, USA

Tsunami
Kenji Satake
Geological Survey of Japan, Tsukuba, Japan

Physical Processes that Control Strong Ground Motion
John Anderson
University of Nevada, Reno, USA

Paleo-Seismology
Lisa Grant
University of California, Irvine, USA

Archaeo-Seismology
Amos M. Nur
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA

Earthquake Hazard Mitigation
New Directions and Opportunities
Richard Allen
University of California, Berkeley, USA

The Role of Fault Zone Drilling
Mark Zoback
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA
William Ellsworth and Stephen Hickman
United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, USA

Complexity and Earthquakes
Donald Turcotte, Robert Shchebakov and John Rundle
University of California, Davis, USA


Volume 5 - Geomagnetism

Overview - Geomagnetism in Perspective
Masaru Kono
Okayama University, Misasa, Japan

The Present Field
Gauthier Hulot
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France
Terrence Sabaka
NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, USA
Nils Olsen
Danish National Space Center, Copenhagen, Denmark

Magnetospheric Contributions to the Terrestrial Magnetic Field
Wolfgang Baumjohann and Rumi Nakamura
Space Research Institute, Graz, Austria

Observation and Measurement Techniques
Gillian M. Turner
Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand
Jean L. J. Rasson
Institute Royale Meteorologique de Belgique, Belgium
Colin Reeves
Earthworks, Delft, the Netherlands

Geomagnetic Secular Variation and its Applications to the Core
Andrew Jackson and Christopher Finlay
Institute for Geophysics, ETH Zürich, Switzerland

Crustal Magnetism
Michael Purucker
NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, USA
Kathryn A. Whaler
Edinburgh University, UK

Geomagnetic Induction Studies
Steven Constable
Scripps Institute of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA

Magnetizations of Rocks and Minerals
David J. Dunlop and Ozden Ozdemir
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Archaeomagnetic and Paleomagnetic Studies of Centennial to Millennial-Scale Geomagnetic Field Variations
Catherine Constable
Scripps Institute of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA
Geomagnetic Excursions
Carlo Laj
Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l'Environment,
Gif-sur-Yvette, France
James E. T. Channell
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

The Time-Averaged Field and Paleosecular Variation
Catherine L. Johnson
Earth and Ocean Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Phillip L. McFadden
Geoscience Australia, Canberra, Australia

Source of Oceanic Magnetic Anomalies and the Geomagnetic Polarity Time Scale
Jeffrey S. Gee
University of California, San Diego, USA
Dennis V. Kent
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University, Palisades, New York, USA

Palaeointensities
Lisa Tauxe
University of California, San Diego, USA
Toshitugu Yamazaki
Geological Survey of Japan, Tsukuba, Japan

True Polar Wander: Linking Deep and Shallow Geodynamics to Hydro- and
Bio-spheric Hypotheses
T. D. Raub
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
J. L. Kirschvink
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
D.A.D. Evans
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

Volume 6 - Crustal and Lithosphere Dynamics

Overview
Anthony B. Watts
University of Oxford, UK

Plate Tectonics
Paul Wessel
University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
R. Dietmar Müller
University of Sydney, Australia

Plate Rheology and Mechanics
Evgenii Burov
Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France

Plate Deformation
Roberto Sabadini
University of Milan, France

Heat Flow and Thermal Structure
Claude Jaupart
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France
Jean-Claude Mareschal
GEOTOP-UQAM-McGill, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Lithosphere Stress and Deformation
Mary-Lou Zoback
United States Geological Survey, Reston, Virginia, USA
Mark Zoback
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA

Magmatism, Magma, and Magma Chambers
Bruce D. Marsh
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

The Dynamics of Continental Break-up
and Extension
W. Roger Buck
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University,
New York, USA

Fault Dynamics
Christopher H. Scholz
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University,
New York, USA

Mountain Building
Jean-Philippe Avouac
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

Tectonic Models for the Evolution of Sedimentary Basins
Sierd Cloetingh
Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Peter Ziegler
Geological-Paleontological Institute, Basel, Switzerland


Volume 7 - Mantle Dynamics

Overview
David Bercovici
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

Physics and Theory
Yanick Ricard
École normale supérieure de Lyon, France

Laboratory Methods
Anne Davaille and Angela Limare
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France

Analytical Methods
Neil Ribe
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France

Computational Methods
Shijie Zhong
University of Colorado at Boulder, USA
David A. Yuen
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA
Louis Moresi
Monash University, Victoria, Australia

Heat and Energy Budget of the Mantle
The Mantle Geotherm
Claude Jaupart and Stéphane Labrosse
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France
Jean-Claude Mareschal
Université du Québec à Montréal, Canada

The Shallow Mantle and Upwellings Beneath
Mid-Ocean Ridges
Edgar Marc Parmentier
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Mantle Downwelling and the Fate of Subducting Slabs
Scott D. King
Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA

Mantle Plumes and Hotspots
Garret Ito
University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
Peter van Keken
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA

Mantle Chemistry and Convective Mixing
Paul Tackley
ETH, Institut für Geophysik, Zürich, Switzerland


Volume 8 - Core Dynamics

Overview
Peter Olson
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Energetics of the Core
Francis Nimmo
University of California, Los Angeles, USA

Theory of the Geodynamo
Paul Roberts
University of California, Los Angeles, USA

Large Scale Flow in the Core
Richard Holme
University of Liverpool, UK

Thermal and Compositional Convection in the Outer Core
Christopher A. Jones
University of Leeds, UK

Turbulence and Small-Scale Dynamics in the Outer Core
David E. Loper
Florida State University, Tallahassee, USA

Rotational Dynamics of the Core
Andreas Tilgner
University of Göttingen, Germany

Numerical Dynamo Simulations
Ulrich R. Christensen and Johannes Wicht
Max Planck Institute for Solar Research, Katlenburg-Lindau, Germany

Magnetic Polarity Reversals in the Core
Gary A. Glatzmaier and Robert S. Coe
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

Inner Core Dynamics
Ikuro Sumita
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Michael I. Bergman
Simon's Rock College of Bard, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, USA

Experiments on Core Dynamics
Philippe Cardin
Université Joseph Fourier, Grenoble, France
Peter Olson
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Core-Mantle Interactions
Bruce A. Buffett
The University of Chicago, Illinois, USA


Volume 9 - Evolution of the Earth

Overview
David Stevenson
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA

Consequences of Accretion for Earth's Initial State
Alexander N. Halliday
University of Oxford, UK
Bernard Wood
Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia

Core Formation
David Rubie
University of Bayreuth, Germany
H. Jay Melosh
The University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Francis Nimmo
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

Magma Oceans and Primordial Mantle Differentiation
Slava Solomatov
Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

History of Oceans and Atmospheres
Quentin Williams
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

Plate Tectonics Through Time
Norman H. Sleep
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA

Origin and Evolution of Continents
Zvi-Ben Avraham
Tel Aviv University, Israel
Mordechai Stein
Geological Survey of Isreal

Thermal Histories
Geoff Davies
The Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

Thermal and Chemical Evolution of the Core
Francis Nimmo
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

History of Earth Rotation
W. Richard Peltier
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Life and Earth Evolution
Gregory Retallack
University of Oregon, Eugene, USA


Volume 10 - Planets and Moons

Overview
Tilman Spohn
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany

Interior Structure, Composition and Mineralogy of the Terrestrial Planets
Frank Sohl
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany
Gerald Schubert
University of California, Los Angeles, USA

Planetary Seismology
Philippe Lognonné
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France
Catherine L. Johnson
University of California, San Diego, USA

Rotation Variations of Terrestrial Planets
Tim Van Hoolst
Royal Observatory of Belgium, Brussels

The Gravity and Topography of the Terrestrial Planets
Mark A. Wieczorek
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France

Exogenic Dynamics, Cratering and Surface Ages
Boris A. Ivanov
Institute for Dynamics of Geospheres, Moscow, Russia
William K. Hartmann
Planetary Science Institute, Tuscon, Arizona, USA

Planetary Magnetism
John E. P. Connerney
NASA, Greenbelt, Maryland

Planetary Dynamos
Friedrich Busse
University of Bayreuth, Germany
Radostin D. Simitev
University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK

Dynamics and Thermal History of the Terrestrial Planets, the Moon, and Io
Doris Breuer
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany
William B. Moore
University of California, Los Angeles, USA

Solid Planet-Atmosphere Interactions
Mikhail Zolotov
Arizona State University, Tempe, USA

Water on the Terrestrial Planets
Joern Helbert, Dennis Reiss and Ernst Hauber
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany

Geology, Life and Habitability
Frances Westall
Centre de Biophysique Molécuar, CNRS, Orléans, France
Gordon Southam
University of Western Ontario, London, Canada

Giant Planets
Tristan Guillot
Boulevard de l'Observatoire, Nice, France
Daniel Gautier
LESIA-CNRS, Paris, France

Origin of the Natural Satellites
Stanton Peale
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Interiors and Evolution of Icy Satellites
Hauke Hussmann
Institut für Planetologie, Muenster, Germany
Christophe Sotin
Universite de Nantes, France
Jonathan I. Lunine
University of Arizona, Tucson, USA

Pluto, Charon and the Kuiper Belt Objects
S. Alan Stern, C.B. Olkin and Joel Wm. Parker
Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA

Mission Analysis Issues for Planetary
Exploration Missions
Yves Langevin
CPCN-CNRS, Paris, France

Instrumentation for Planetary Exploration Missions
Anthony Peacock, Peter Falkner and Rita Schulz
European Space Agency, Paris, France


Volume 11 - Index Volume

Details

No. of pages:
6054
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519283
eBook ISBN:
9780444527486

About the Editor-in-Chief

Gerald Schubert

Gerald Schubert

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.