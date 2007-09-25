Treatise on Geophysics
1st Edition
Description
The keys to the success of an enterprise such as the Treatise on Geophysics are the editors of the individual volumes and the authors who have contributed chapters. The editors are leaders in their fields of expertise, as distinguished a group of geophysicists as could be assembled on the planet. They know well the topics that had to be covered to achieve the breadth and depth required by the Treatise, and they know who were the best of their colleagues to write on each subject. The list of chapter authors is an impressive one, consisting of geophysicists who have made major contributions to their fields of study. The quality and coverage achieved by this group of editors and authors has insured that the Treatise will be the definitive major reference work and textbook in geophysics.
Each volume of the Treatise begins with an Overview chapter by the volume editor. The Overviews provide the editors' perspectives of their fields, views of the past, present, and future. They also summarize the contents of their volumes and discuss important topics not addressed elsewhere in the chapters. The Overview chapters are excellent introductions to their volumes. The volumes of the Treatise are:
- Volume 1: Seismology and Structure of the Earth
- Volume 2: Mineral Physics
- Volume 3: Geodesy
- Volume 4: Earthquake Seismology
- Volume 5: Geomagnetism
- Volume 6: Crustal and Lithosphere Dynamics
- Volume 7: Mantle Dynamics
- Volume 8: Core Dynamics
- Volume 9: Evolution of the Earth
- Volume 10: Planets and Moons
An eleventh volume of the Treatise provides a comprehensive index.
Key Features
- Self-contained volumes start with an overview of the subject then explores each topic with in depth detail
- Extensive reference lists and cross references with other volumes to facilitate further research
- Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
- Content suited for both the expert and non-expert
Readership
Professionals, researchers, professors, and advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in the fields of Geophysics, Earth system science, geology, geomagnetism, ocean science, planetary and aerospace science, environmental science, seismology, petrology, mining and construction, urban planning, plus more
Table of Contents
Volume 1 - Seismology and Structure of the Earth
Overview
Barbara Romanowicz
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Adam Dziewonski
Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA
Theory and Observations
Normal Modes and Surface Waves Theory
John Woodhouse
University of Oxford, UK
Arwen Deuss
Cambridge University, UK
Normal Modes and Surface Waves Measurements
Gabi Laske
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA
Rudolph Widmer-Schnidrig
Stuttgart University, Germany
Body Waves: Ray Methods and Finite
Frequency Effects
Gilles Lambaré
École des Mines de Paris, France
Jean Virieux
Universite Nice, Sophia Antipolis, France
Forward Modeling/Synthetic Body Wave Seismograms
Vernon Cormier
University of Connecticut, Storrs, USA
Forward Modeling/Synthetic Seismograms: 3D Numerical Methods
Jeroen Tromp
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Regional Methods
Michael Bostock
University of British Columbia, Canada
Active Source Studies of Crust and Lithospheric Structure
Alan Levander
Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA
Wave Propagation in Anisotropic Media
Jeffrey Park
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
Valerie Maupin
University of Oslo, Norway
Inverse Methods and Seismic Tomography
Cliff Thurber
University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
Jeroen Ritsema
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Crust and Lithospheric Structure
Global Crustal Structure
Walter D. Mooney
United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, California, USA
Mid Ocean Ridge Structure
Donald W. Forsyth
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Hotspot Swells
Marcia K. McNutt and David Caress
Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, California, USA
Passive Experiments, Portable Arrays
David E. James
Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA
Long Range Active Experiments in Europe
Aleksander Guterch
Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland
George R. Keller
University of Texas, El Paso, USA
Deep Earth Structure
Upper Mantle (Isotropic and Anistropic)
Jean-Paul Montagner
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France
Transition Zone and Mantle Discontinuities
Rainer Kind
University of Potsdam, Germany
Lower Mantle and D"
Thorne Lay
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
The Earth's Cores
Annie Souriau
Observatoire Mini-Pyrénées, France
Scattering in the Earth
Peter M. Shearer
University of California, San Diego, USA
Attenuation in the Earth
Brian J. Mitchell
St. Louis University, Missouri, USA
Barbara Romanowicz
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Constraints on Seismic Models from
Other Disciplines
Constraints from Mineral Physics on
Seismological Models
Lars Stixrude
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Raymond Jeanloz
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Constraints from Geodynamics on
Seismological Models
Alessandro M. Forte
University of Western Ontario, Canada
Volume 2 - Mineral Physics
Overview - Mineral Physics: Past, Present and Future
G. David Price
University College London, UK
Mineralogy of the Earth
The Mineralogy and Chemistry of the Lower Mantle and the Core-Mantle Boundary
Tetsuo Irifune and Taku Tsuchiya
Ehime University, Matsuyama, Japan
Seismic Properties of Rocks and Minerals, and Structure of the Earth
Lars Stixrude
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Trace Elements and Volatiles in the Deep Earth
Bernard J. Wood
University of Bristol, UK
The Core and the Behavior of Iron, Iron Alloys in Planetary Interiors
Lidunka Vocadlo
University College London, UK
High P/T Thermodynamics, Phase Transitions, Equations of State and Elasticity
Artem R. Oganov
ETH Hönggerberg, Switzerland
Lattice Vibrations and Spectroscopy of Mantle Phases
Paul F. McMillan
University College London, UK
Multi Anvil Cells and High Pressure
Experimental Methods
Eiji Ito
Okayama University, Japan
Diamond Anvil Cells and Ultra-High P/T
Experimental Methods
Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao
Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA
Techniques for Measuring High P/T Elasticity
Jay D. Bass
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA
Measuring High P Electronic and Magnetic Properties
Russell J. Hemley
Carnegie Institute of Washington, District of Columbia, USA
Methods for the Study of High P/T Deformation and Rheology
Donald J. Weidner and Li Li
State University of New York, Stony Brook, USA
The Ab Initio Treatment of High Pressure and Temperature Mineral Properties and Behavior
Dario Alfè
University College London, UK
Properties of Rocks and Minerals
Constitutive Equations, Rock Rheology and Viscosity of Solids
David L. Kohlstedt
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, USA
Diffusion, Viscosity and Flow of Melts
Don Dingwell
University of Munich, Germany
Anisotropy in the Earth
David Mainprice
Universite de Montpellier II, France
Physical Origins of Anelasticity and Attenuation in Rock
Ian Jackson
Australian National University, Canberra, Australia
High P Melting
Reinhard Boehler
Max-Planck-Institut für Chemie, Mainz, Germany
Thermal Conductivity of the Earth
Anne M. Hofmeister and Joy Branlund
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Malik Pertermann
Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA
Magnetic Properties of Rocks and Minerals
Richard J. Harrison
University of Cambridge, UK
The Electrical Conductivity of Rocks, Minerals, and the Earth
James A. Tyburczy
Arizona State University, Tempe, USA
Volume 3 - Geodesy
Overview
Thomas Herring
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA
Potential Theory and Static Gravity Field
of the Earth
Christopher Jekeli
Ohio State University, Columbus, USA
Gravimetric Methods
Absolute Gravimeter: Instruments, Concepts and Implementation
Tim Niebauer
Migro-g Solutions, Inc., Erie, Colorado, USA
Superconducting Gravimetry
Jacques Hinderer
Institut de Physique du Globe Strasbourg, France
David J. Crossley
St. Louis University, Missouri, USA
Richard Warburton
G.W.R. Instruments, Inc., San Diego, California, USA
Spacecraft Altimeter Measurements
Don Chambers
University of Texas at Austin, USA
Time Variable Gravity
Earth Tides
Duncan Agnew
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA
Glacial Isostatic Adjustment
J.X. Mitrovica and K. Latchev
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
M.E. Tamisiea
Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA
Time-Variable Gravity from Satellites
John Wahr
University of Colorado, Boulder, USA
Earth Rotation Variations
Long Period Variations
Richard Gross
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Nearly Diurnal Variations
Veronique Dehant
Observatoire Royal de Belgique, Belgium
Piravonu Mathews
Nungambakkam, India
GPS and Space Based Geodetic Methods
Geoffrey Blewitt
University of Nevada, Reno, USA
Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar Geodesy
Mark Simons and Paul A. Rosen
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Volume 4 - Earthquake Seismology
Overview
Gregory C. Beroza
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA
Hiroo Kanamori
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Seismic Source Theory
Raúl Madariaga
École Normal Supérieure, Paris, France
Fracture and Frictional Mechanics
Theory
Yuri Fialko
University of California, San Diego, USA
Dynamic Shear Rupture in Frictional Interfaces
Speeds, Directionality and Modes
Ares J. Rosakis, George Lykotrafitis and Hiroo Kanamori California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Kaiwen Xia
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Friction of Rock at Earthquake Slip Rates
Terry E. Tullis
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Applications of Rate-and-State-Dependent Friction to Models of Fault Slip and Earthquake Occurrence
James H. Dieterich
University of California, Riverside, USA
Slip Inversion
Satoshi Ide
University of Tokyo, Japan
Fault Interaction, Earthquake Stress Changes and the Evolution of Seismicity
Geoffrey King
Institute de Physique du Globe, Paris, France
Dynamic Triggering
David Hill
United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, USA
Stephanie Prejean
United States Geological Survey, Anchorage, USA
Deep Earthquakes
Heidi Houston
University of Washington, Seattle, USA
Volcanology 101 for Seismologists
Christopher Newhall
United States Geological Survey, USA
Volcano Seismology
Hitoshi Kawakatsu
University of Tokyo, Japan
Earthquake Hydrology
Michael Manga
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Interaction of Solid Earth, Atmosphere and Ionosphere
Toshiro Tanimoto
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Juliette Artru-Lambin
Centre National d'Études Spatiales, Toulouse, France
Episodic Aseismic Slip at Plate Boundaries
Susan Schwartz
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Global Seismicity
Results from Systematic Waveform Analyses, 1976-2005
Göran Ekström
Columbia University, Palisades, New York, USA
Tsunami
Kenji Satake
Geological Survey of Japan, Tsukuba, Japan
Physical Processes that Control Strong Ground Motion
John Anderson
University of Nevada, Reno, USA
Paleo-Seismology
Lisa Grant
University of California, Irvine, USA
Archaeo-Seismology
Amos M. Nur
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA
Earthquake Hazard Mitigation
New Directions and Opportunities
Richard Allen
University of California, Berkeley, USA
The Role of Fault Zone Drilling
Mark Zoback
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA
William Ellsworth and Stephen Hickman
United States Geological Survey, Menlo Park, USA
Complexity and Earthquakes
Donald Turcotte, Robert Shchebakov and John Rundle
University of California, Davis, USA
Volume 5 - Geomagnetism
Overview - Geomagnetism in Perspective
Masaru Kono
Okayama University, Misasa, Japan
The Present Field
Gauthier Hulot
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France
Terrence Sabaka
NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, USA
Nils Olsen
Danish National Space Center, Copenhagen, Denmark
Magnetospheric Contributions to the Terrestrial Magnetic Field
Wolfgang Baumjohann and Rumi Nakamura
Space Research Institute, Graz, Austria
Observation and Measurement Techniques
Gillian M. Turner
Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand
Jean L. J. Rasson
Institute Royale Meteorologique de Belgique, Belgium
Colin Reeves
Earthworks, Delft, the Netherlands
Geomagnetic Secular Variation and its Applications to the Core
Andrew Jackson and Christopher Finlay
Institute for Geophysics, ETH Zürich, Switzerland
Crustal Magnetism
Michael Purucker
NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, USA
Kathryn A. Whaler
Edinburgh University, UK
Geomagnetic Induction Studies
Steven Constable
Scripps Institute of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA
Magnetizations of Rocks and Minerals
David J. Dunlop and Ozden Ozdemir
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Archaeomagnetic and Paleomagnetic Studies of Centennial to Millennial-Scale Geomagnetic Field Variations
Catherine Constable
Scripps Institute of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA
Geomagnetic Excursions
Carlo Laj
Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l'Environment,
Gif-sur-Yvette, France
James E. T. Channell
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA
The Time-Averaged Field and Paleosecular Variation
Catherine L. Johnson
Earth and Ocean Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Phillip L. McFadden
Geoscience Australia, Canberra, Australia
Source of Oceanic Magnetic Anomalies and the Geomagnetic Polarity Time Scale
Jeffrey S. Gee
University of California, San Diego, USA
Dennis V. Kent
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University, Palisades, New York, USA
Palaeointensities
Lisa Tauxe
University of California, San Diego, USA
Toshitugu Yamazaki
Geological Survey of Japan, Tsukuba, Japan
True Polar Wander: Linking Deep and Shallow Geodynamics to Hydro- and
Bio-spheric Hypotheses
T. D. Raub
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
J. L. Kirschvink
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
D.A.D. Evans
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
Volume 6 - Crustal and Lithosphere Dynamics
Overview
Anthony B. Watts
University of Oxford, UK
Plate Tectonics
Paul Wessel
University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
R. Dietmar Müller
University of Sydney, Australia
Plate Rheology and Mechanics
Evgenii Burov
Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France
Plate Deformation
Roberto Sabadini
University of Milan, France
Heat Flow and Thermal Structure
Claude Jaupart
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France
Jean-Claude Mareschal
GEOTOP-UQAM-McGill, Montréal, Québec, Canada
Lithosphere Stress and Deformation
Mary-Lou Zoback
United States Geological Survey, Reston, Virginia, USA
Mark Zoback
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA
Magmatism, Magma, and Magma Chambers
Bruce D. Marsh
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
The Dynamics of Continental Break-up
and Extension
W. Roger Buck
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University,
New York, USA
Fault Dynamics
Christopher H. Scholz
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University,
New York, USA
Mountain Building
Jean-Philippe Avouac
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Tectonic Models for the Evolution of Sedimentary Basins
Sierd Cloetingh
Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Peter Ziegler
Geological-Paleontological Institute, Basel, Switzerland
Volume 7 - Mantle Dynamics
Overview
David Bercovici
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
Physics and Theory
Yanick Ricard
École normale supérieure de Lyon, France
Laboratory Methods
Anne Davaille and Angela Limare
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France
Analytical Methods
Neil Ribe
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France
Computational Methods
Shijie Zhong
University of Colorado at Boulder, USA
David A. Yuen
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA
Louis Moresi
Monash University, Victoria, Australia
Heat and Energy Budget of the Mantle
The Mantle Geotherm
Claude Jaupart and Stéphane Labrosse
Institut de Physique de Globe de Paris, France
Jean-Claude Mareschal
Université du Québec à Montréal, Canada
The Shallow Mantle and Upwellings Beneath
Mid-Ocean Ridges
Edgar Marc Parmentier
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Mantle Downwelling and the Fate of Subducting Slabs
Scott D. King
Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA
Mantle Plumes and Hotspots
Garret Ito
University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
Peter van Keken
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Mantle Chemistry and Convective Mixing
Paul Tackley
ETH, Institut für Geophysik, Zürich, Switzerland
Volume 8 - Core Dynamics
Overview
Peter Olson
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Energetics of the Core
Francis Nimmo
University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Theory of the Geodynamo
Paul Roberts
University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Large Scale Flow in the Core
Richard Holme
University of Liverpool, UK
Thermal and Compositional Convection in the Outer Core
Christopher A. Jones
University of Leeds, UK
Turbulence and Small-Scale Dynamics in the Outer Core
David E. Loper
Florida State University, Tallahassee, USA
Rotational Dynamics of the Core
Andreas Tilgner
University of Göttingen, Germany
Numerical Dynamo Simulations
Ulrich R. Christensen and Johannes Wicht
Max Planck Institute for Solar Research, Katlenburg-Lindau, Germany
Magnetic Polarity Reversals in the Core
Gary A. Glatzmaier and Robert S. Coe
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Inner Core Dynamics
Ikuro Sumita
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Michael I. Bergman
Simon's Rock College of Bard, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, USA
Experiments on Core Dynamics
Philippe Cardin
Université Joseph Fourier, Grenoble, France
Peter Olson
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Core-Mantle Interactions
Bruce A. Buffett
The University of Chicago, Illinois, USA
Volume 9 - Evolution of the Earth
Overview
David Stevenson
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
Consequences of Accretion for Earth's Initial State
Alexander N. Halliday
University of Oxford, UK
Bernard Wood
Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia
Core Formation
David Rubie
University of Bayreuth, Germany
H. Jay Melosh
The University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Francis Nimmo
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Magma Oceans and Primordial Mantle Differentiation
Slava Solomatov
Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
History of Oceans and Atmospheres
Quentin Williams
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Plate Tectonics Through Time
Norman H. Sleep
Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, USA
Origin and Evolution of Continents
Zvi-Ben Avraham
Tel Aviv University, Israel
Mordechai Stein
Geological Survey of Isreal
Thermal Histories
Geoff Davies
The Australian National University, Canberra, Australia
Thermal and Chemical Evolution of the Core
Francis Nimmo
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
History of Earth Rotation
W. Richard Peltier
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Life and Earth Evolution
Gregory Retallack
University of Oregon, Eugene, USA
Volume 10 - Planets and Moons
Overview
Tilman Spohn
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany
Interior Structure, Composition and Mineralogy of the Terrestrial Planets
Frank Sohl
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany
Gerald Schubert
University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Planetary Seismology
Philippe Lognonné
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France
Catherine L. Johnson
University of California, San Diego, USA
Rotation Variations of Terrestrial Planets
Tim Van Hoolst
Royal Observatory of Belgium, Brussels
The Gravity and Topography of the Terrestrial Planets
Mark A. Wieczorek
Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France
Exogenic Dynamics, Cratering and Surface Ages
Boris A. Ivanov
Institute for Dynamics of Geospheres, Moscow, Russia
William K. Hartmann
Planetary Science Institute, Tuscon, Arizona, USA
Planetary Magnetism
John E. P. Connerney
NASA, Greenbelt, Maryland
Planetary Dynamos
Friedrich Busse
University of Bayreuth, Germany
Radostin D. Simitev
University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK
Dynamics and Thermal History of the Terrestrial Planets, the Moon, and Io
Doris Breuer
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany
William B. Moore
University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Solid Planet-Atmosphere Interactions
Mikhail Zolotov
Arizona State University, Tempe, USA
Water on the Terrestrial Planets
Joern Helbert, Dennis Reiss and Ernst Hauber
DLR Institute of Planetary Research, Berlin, Germany
Geology, Life and Habitability
Frances Westall
Centre de Biophysique Molécuar, CNRS, Orléans, France
Gordon Southam
University of Western Ontario, London, Canada
Giant Planets
Tristan Guillot
Boulevard de l'Observatoire, Nice, France
Daniel Gautier
LESIA-CNRS, Paris, France
Origin of the Natural Satellites
Stanton Peale
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Interiors and Evolution of Icy Satellites
Hauke Hussmann
Institut für Planetologie, Muenster, Germany
Christophe Sotin
Universite de Nantes, France
Jonathan I. Lunine
University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Pluto, Charon and the Kuiper Belt Objects
S. Alan Stern, C.B. Olkin and Joel Wm. Parker
Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA
Mission Analysis Issues for Planetary
Exploration Missions
Yves Langevin
CPCN-CNRS, Paris, France
Instrumentation for Planetary Exploration Missions
Anthony Peacock, Peter Falkner and Rita Schulz
European Space Agency, Paris, France
Volume 11 - Index Volume
Details
- No. of pages:
- 6054
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 25th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519283
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444527486
About the Editor-in-Chief
Gerald Schubert
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.