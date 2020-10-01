Towards Sustainable Chemical Processes
1st Edition
Applications of Sustainability Assessment and Analysis, Design and Optimization, and Hybridization and Modularization
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Towards Sustainable Chemical Processes provides a comprehensive framework for sustainability assessment, design and optimization of chemical engineering processes based on the principles of process system engineering and the methods of operations research. The book focuses on the combination of sustainability science and process system engineering, involving mathematical models, industrial ecology, circular economy, energy planning, process integration and sustainability engineering.
The book is an indispensable guide for chemical engineers and researchers focusing on technology and process development, practitioners and consultants in sustainability related area, and students who need to learn skills related to sustainability.
Key Features
- Provides innovative, novel and comprehensive methods and models for sustainability assessment, design and optimization, and synthesis and integration of chemical engineering processes
- Combines sustainability science with process system engineering
- Involves mathematical models, industrial ecology, circular economy, energy planning, process integration and sustainability engineering
- Includes new case studies related to renewable energy, resource management, process synthesis and process integration
- Helps understand methods for energy efficiency improvement, emissions reduction and social benefits improvement
Readership
Chemical engineers and researchers focusing on technology and process development; practitioners and consultants in sustainability related areas; students in chemical engineering who need to learn skills related to sustainability
Table of Contents
Part 1: Sustainability Assessment and Analysis
1. Sustainability Assessment: Criteria, Methods and Challenges
2. Sustainability Assessment of Chemical Process based on Multi-Criteria Decision Making
3. Life Cycle Aggregated Index of Chemical Process
4. Sustainability Assessment and Prioritization of Chemical Processes under Uncertainties
Part 2: Sustainability Design and Optimization
5. Energy System Optimization 6 Sustainable Utilization of low-grade heat
7. Sustainable Design of Industrial area-wide layout design
8. Sustainable Design of Cooling Water System
Part 3: Sustainable manufacturing via hybridization and modularization
9. Frontiers of Sustainable Manufacturing: hybridization and modularization
10. Hybrid Processes for Sustainable Liquids Production from Coal, Natural Gas and Biomass
11. Hybrid Processes for Sustainable chemicals production from Shale Gas and Ethanol
12. Modular Chemicals Manufacturing from Shale Gas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183762
About the Editor
Jingzheng Ren
Jingzheng Ren (Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR, China) is an Assistant Professor of Modelling for Energy, Environment, and Sustainability, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and Honorary Associate Professor of Engineering Operations Management, University of Southern Denmark. His research mainly focuses on process system engineering, sustainability-oriented decision-making and waste management. He serves as the Editor of Sustainable Production and Consumption (Elsevier), Associate Editor of Environment, Development and Sustainability (Springer), and Associate Editor of Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. He has edited 5 books and published more than 130 journal papers in the finest journals, i.e., AIChE J, Computers & Chemical Engineering, Green Chemistry, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Science of the Total Environment, Chemosphere, Energy, and Energy Conversion and Management, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong, SAR, China
Yufei Wang
Dr. Yufei Wang is an expert of Energy System and Process integration. He serves as Editorial Board of three Chinese Journals, and Guest Editors of several international Journals. His Research interests focus on Energy system synthesis, energy-water nexus, chemical industry layout design, modeling and optimization. Recently for his excellent performances in academics, he received 2nd Prize of Nature & Science Reward from Chinese Ministry of Education. He has also authored or co-authored more than 50 papers in the leading refereed journals i.e. Energy, Applied Energy, Computers & Chemical Engineering, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Energy, Energy Conversion and Management, Chemical Engineering Research & Design, Applied Thermal Engineering, Journal of Cleaner Production. He has edited two books focusing on Energy saving and its application in real industry, contributed 4 book chapters. He has been funded by China University of Petroleum Young-Talent Program and two NSFC projects. He retains close cooperation with Sinopec and CNPC, and his research has been applied to several plants in both companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Engineering, China University of Petroleum, Beijing, China
Chang He
Dr. Wang He is an associate professor in School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Sun Yat-Sen University. His research interests lie at the interface of chemical engineering and applied mathematics, with principal areas of focus including multi-scale systems engineering for chemical process synthesis and design, local/global optimization, life cycle assessment, and computational fluid mechanics. He has published 30+ papers and book chapters and his achievement has recognized by receiving FOCAPD (Foundations Of Computer-Aided Process Design) Young Researcher Travel Grant (2014) and Excellent young scientist in the 2nd World Petroleum Congress (2014). He recently established his independent career funded by the Sun Yat-sen University Hundred-Talent Program (1 Million RMB, 2016) and the Young Scientists Fund of NSFC (Grant no. 21606261, 2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China