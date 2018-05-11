Titanium in Medical and Dental Applications

Section 1: Summary of Titanium Alloy mechanical properties, corrosion resistance, fabrication approaches and Alloy Design for Biomedical Use

1.1: Titanium for Medical and Dental Applications, An Introduction

1.2: Advances in Titanium Metal Component Fabrication, An Overview

1.2 Design of Titanium Implants for Additive Manufacturing

1.3: The Molecular Orbital Approach and its Application to Biomedical Titanium Alloy Design

1.5 Additively Manufactured Ti-6Al-4V Lattice Structures for Medical Applications"

Section 2: Titanium for Implants, Medical

2.1: Processing cannulated titanium bars for screws and nails in the orthopedics: a proprietary approach

2.2: Transition of surface modification of titanium for medical and dental use

2.3 "Modern methods of implant surface geometry modification of titanium and its alloys for enhanced biomedical characteristics"

2.4: Surface Modifications and Cellular Responses of Biomedical Thin Films on Titanium Implants

2.5: The Effect of Nitinol on Medical Device Innovation

2.6: Additive Manufacturing of Ti alloys for Biomedical Applications

2.7: Titanium Spinal Fixation Devices

2.8: Biocompatible beta-Ti alloys with enhanced strength due to increased oxygen content

2.9: Nanostructured pure Ti for development of miniaturized biomedical implants

2.10: Mechanical performance and cell response of pure titanium with ultrafine grained structure produced by severe plastic deformation

2.11: 3-D Printed Ti-6Al-4V Implants

2.12: Microstructure and lattice defects in ultra-fine grained biomedical alpha + beta and metastable beta Ti alloys

2.13: Aluminum- and Vanadium-free Titanium Alloys for Application in Medical Engineering

2.14: Ti-Nb-Zr system and its surface biofunctionalization for biomedical applications

Section 3: Titanium for Implants , DentaL

3.1:Ti-6Al-4V orthopedic implants made by selective electron beam melting

3.2 3D Printed Titanium Alloys of Orthopedic Applications

3.3: 3D Printing of Low Modulus Titanium for Medical Applications

Section 4: Titanium Implants for Dental Applications

4.1: Why Titanium in Dental Applications

4.2: The role of Titanium Implants in Dentistry

4.3: Titanium MIM for manufacturing of medical implants and devices

Section 5: Nitinol Applications in Medical and Dental Applications

5.1: Nitinol and its Applications in Medical/Dental Device 5b

5.2: NiTi shape memory alloys for medical applications