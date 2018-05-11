Titanium in Medical and Dental Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Summary of Titanium Alloy mechanical properties, corrosion resistance, fabrication approaches and Alloy Design for Biomedical Use
1.1: Titanium for Medical and Dental Applications, An Introduction
1.2: Advances in Titanium Metal Component Fabrication, An Overview
1.2 Design of Titanium Implants for Additive Manufacturing
1.3: The Molecular Orbital Approach and its Application to Biomedical Titanium Alloy Design
1.5 Additively Manufactured Ti-6Al-4V Lattice Structures for Medical Applications"
Section 2: Titanium for Implants, Medical
2.1: Processing cannulated titanium bars for screws and nails in the orthopedics: a proprietary approach
2.2: Transition of surface modification of titanium for medical and dental use
2.3 "Modern methods of implant surface geometry modification of titanium and its alloys for enhanced biomedical characteristics"
2.4: Surface Modifications and Cellular Responses of Biomedical Thin Films on Titanium Implants
2.5: The Effect of Nitinol on Medical Device Innovation
2.6: Additive Manufacturing of Ti alloys for Biomedical Applications
2.7: Titanium Spinal Fixation Devices
2.8: Biocompatible beta-Ti alloys with enhanced strength due to increased oxygen content
2.9: Nanostructured pure Ti for development of miniaturized biomedical implants
2.10: Mechanical performance and cell response of pure titanium with ultrafine grained structure produced by severe plastic deformation
2.11: 3-D Printed Ti-6Al-4V Implants
2.12: Microstructure and lattice defects in ultra-fine grained biomedical alpha + beta and metastable beta Ti alloys
2.13: Aluminum- and Vanadium-free Titanium Alloys for Application in Medical Engineering
2.14: Ti-Nb-Zr system and its surface biofunctionalization for biomedical applications
Section 3: Titanium for Implants , DentaL
3.1:Ti-6Al-4V orthopedic implants made by selective electron beam melting
3.2 3D Printed Titanium Alloys of Orthopedic Applications
3.3: 3D Printing of Low Modulus Titanium for Medical Applications
Section 4: Titanium Implants for Dental Applications
4.1: Why Titanium in Dental Applications
4.2: The role of Titanium Implants in Dentistry
4.3: Titanium MIM for manufacturing of medical implants and devices
Section 5: Nitinol Applications in Medical and Dental Applications
5.1: Nitinol and its Applications in Medical/Dental Device 5b
5.2: NiTi shape memory alloys for medical applications
Description
Titanium in Medical and Dental Applications is an essential reference book for those involved in biomedical materials and advanced metals. Written by well-known experts in the field, it covers a broad array of titanium uses, including implants, instruments, devices, the manufacturing processes used to create them, their properties, corrosion resistance and various fabrication approaches. Biomedical titanium materials are a critically important part of biomaterials, especially in cases where non-metallic biomedical materials are not suited to applications, such as the case of load-bearing implants.
The book also covers the use of titanium for implants in the medical and dental fields and reviews the use of titanium for medical instruments and devices.
Key Features
- Provides an understanding of the essential and broad applications of Titanium in both the medical and dental industries
- Discusses the pathways to manufacturing titanium into critical biomedical and dental devices
- Includes insights into further applications within the industry
Readership
Researchers and engineers in the field of advanced materials and medical and dental engineering; undergraduate and graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 11th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124574
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128124567
About the Editors
Francis Froes Editor
Francis H Froes, Ph.D. has been involved in the Titanium field with an emphasis on Powder Metallurgy (P/M) for more than 40 years. He was employed by a primary Titanium producer-Crucible Steel Company-where he was leader of the Titanium group. He was the program manager on a multi-million dollar US Air Force (USAF) contract on Titanium P/M. He then spent time at the USAF Materials Lab where he was supervisor of the Light Metals group (which included Titanium). This was followed by 17 years at the University of Idaho where he was a Director and Department Head of the Materials Science and Engineering Department. He has over 800 publications, in excess of 60 patents, and has edited almost 30 books-the majority on various aspects of Titanium again with an emphasis on P/M. He gave the key-note presentation at the first TDA (ITA) Conference. In recent years he has co-sponsored four TMS Symposia on Cost Effective Titanium featuring numerous papers on P/M. He is a Fellow of ASM, is a member of the Russian Academy of Science, and was awarded the Service to Powder Metallurgy by the Metal Powder Association. Recently he has been a co-author of three comprehensive papers on the Additive Manufacturing of Titanium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Chair, Materials Science and Engineering, University of Idaho (retired), Director, Institute for Materials and Advanced Processes (IMAP) (retired)
Ma Qian Editor
Dr. Qian’s research activities have been largely focused on physical metallurgy of light alloys (Ti, Mg and Al). Since 2008 he has been leading a research team comprised of researchers from four Australian universities to focus on the development of Low Cost Powder Metallurgy Titanium Alloys, supported by the Australian Research Council through the Centre of Excellence for Design in Light Metals. He initiated the first international conference on Powder Processing, Consolidation and Metallurgy of Titanium (4-7 Dec 2011, Brisbane, Australia), co-sponsored by Materials Australia, Titanium Industrial Development Association (TiDA) New Zealand, Japan Society of Powder and Powder Metallurgy (JSPM), The Mineral, Metals & Materials Society (TMS), and Chinese Society for Metals (CSM). As the lead organiser, he organised the TMS symposium of “Novel Synthesis and Consolidation of Powder Materials” at the 142nd TMS Annual Meeting & Exhibition (3-7 March 2013 San Antonio, USA). He is currently on the editorial/review boards of Metallurgical and Materials Transactions A, Powder Metallurgy, and International Journal of Powder Metallurgy (liaison committee). He is also a board member of the Asian Powder Metallurgy Association (APMA).
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia