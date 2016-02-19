Theory and Measurement of Economic Externalities provides information on some analytical and empirical developments in the field of externalities. This book presents the function of turning out producer's goods in the form of better knowledge, analytical formulation, and approaches for application to current problems.

Organized into five parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the notion of externalities in connection with analyses of economic welfare. This text then discusses the relationship between publicness and external diseconomies when either consumption or production or decision sets are nonconvex due to a high degree of externalities. Other chapters consider disproving the pessimistic conclusions concerning tax–subsidy schemes. This book discusses as well the solutions for the allocation of resources in an economy with public goods and interdependent preferences. The final chapter deals with a general framework for estimating externality production functions.

This book is a valuable resource for economists.