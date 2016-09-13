The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323375061, 9780323417426

The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual

5th Edition

Authors: Christopher Sanford Elaine Jong Paul Pottinger
eBook ISBN: 9780323417426
eBook ISBN: 9780323417433
Paperback ISBN: 9780323375061
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th September 2016
Page Count: 664
Description

Prevent, evaluate, and manage diseases that can be acquired in tropical environments and foreign countries with The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual. This pragmatic, pocket-sized resource equips medical providers with the knowledge they need to offer effective aid, covering key topics in pre- and post-travel medicine, caring for immigrants and refugees, and working in low-resource settings. It's also the perfect source for travelers seeking quick, easy access to the latest travel medicine information.

Key Features

  • Dynamic images illustrate key concepts for an enhanced visual understanding.
  • Evidence-based treatment recommendations enable you to manage diseases confidently.
  • Pocket-sized format provides access to need-to-know information quickly and easily.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Pre-Travel Advice

01 Approach to Travel Medicine and a Personal Travel Medicine Kit

02 Urban Medicine: Threats to Health of Travelers to Developing World Cities

03 Emerging Diseases and the International Traveler

04 Air Carrier Issues in Travel Medicine

05 Immunizations For Travelers

06 Malaria Prevention

07 Traveler’s Diarrhea: Prevention & Self-Treatment

08 Water Disinfection

09 Motion, Cold and Heat Disorders

Section 2: Advice for Special Travelers’

10 Altitude Illness

11 Diving Medicine

12 Travel Advice for Pediatrics Travelers: Infants, Children and Adolescents

13 Advice for Women Travelers

14 Travel & HIV Infection

15 Travel with Chronic Medical Conditions

16 Pre-Travel Risk Assessment & Health Advice for Missionaries and Other Long-Term Expatriate Volunteers

17 The Business Expatriate

18 Health Screening in Immigrants, Refugees and International Adoptees

Section 3: Fever

19 Malaria Diagnosis & Treatment

20 Travel-Acquired Illnesses Associated with Fever

21 Viral Hepatitis in Travelers and Immigrants


22 Leptospirosis

23 Lyme Disease

24 Tuberculosis in Travelers and Immigrants

25 Chagas’ Disease

26 African Trypanosomiasis (African Sleeping Sickness)

Section 4: Diarrhea

27 Approach to Diarrhea in Returned Travelers

28 Amebiasis, Giardiasis and Other Intestinal Protozoan Infections

29 Food Poisoning: Toxic Syndromes

30 Fish and Shellfish Poisoning: Toxic Syndromes


Section 5: Skin Lesions

31 Approach to Tropical Dermatology

32 Acute Skin Reactions and Bacterial Infections

33 Ectoparasites, Cutaneous Parasites, and Cnidarian Envenomation

34 Fungal Skin Infections

35 Leishmaniasis

36 Leprosy (Hansen’s Disease)


Section 6: Sexually Transmitted Diseases

37 Sexually transmitted Infections and Foreign Travel

38 Gonococcal and Chlamydial Genital Infections and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

39 Syphilis

40 Genital Ulcer Disease

Section 7: Worms

41 Common Intestinal Roundworms

42 Cestodes: Intestinal and Extraintestinal Tapeworms Infections, including Echinococcocis and Cysticercosis


43 Filarial Infections

44 Trematodes

45 The Eosinophilic Patient with Suspected Parasite Infection

Details

About the Author

Christopher Sanford

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Director, University of Washington Travel Clinic at Hall Health Center; Associate Professor, Family Medicine; Associate Professor, Global Health

Elaine Jong

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine; Director, Hall Health Primary Care Center; Medical Director, UW Campus Health Services; Director Emeritus, UW Travel & Tropical Medicine Clinic, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA, USA

Paul Pottinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases Medicine Associate Director, ID Fellowship Program Director, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program University of Washington

