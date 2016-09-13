The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual

Section 1: Pre-Travel Advice



01 Approach to Travel Medicine and a Personal Travel Medicine Kit



02 Urban Medicine: Threats to Health of Travelers to Developing World Cities



03 Emerging Diseases and the International Traveler



04 Air Carrier Issues in Travel Medicine



05 Immunizations For Travelers



06 Malaria Prevention



07 Traveler’s Diarrhea: Prevention & Self-Treatment



08 Water Disinfection



09 Motion, Cold and Heat Disorders



Section 2: Advice for Special Travelers’



10 Altitude Illness



11 Diving Medicine



12 Travel Advice for Pediatrics Travelers: Infants, Children and Adolescents



13 Advice for Women Travelers



14 Travel & HIV Infection



15 Travel with Chronic Medical Conditions



16 Pre-Travel Risk Assessment & Health Advice for Missionaries and Other Long-Term Expatriate Volunteers



17 The Business Expatriate



18 Health Screening in Immigrants, Refugees and International Adoptees



Section 3: Fever



19 Malaria Diagnosis & Treatment



20 Travel-Acquired Illnesses Associated with Fever



21 Viral Hepatitis in Travelers and Immigrants





22 Leptospirosis



23 Lyme Disease



24 Tuberculosis in Travelers and Immigrants



25 Chagas’ Disease



26 African Trypanosomiasis (African Sleeping Sickness)



Section 4: Diarrhea



27 Approach to Diarrhea in Returned Travelers



28 Amebiasis, Giardiasis and Other Intestinal Protozoan Infections



29 Food Poisoning: Toxic Syndromes



30 Fish and Shellfish Poisoning: Toxic Syndromes





Section 5: Skin Lesions



31 Approach to Tropical Dermatology



32 Acute Skin Reactions and Bacterial Infections



33 Ectoparasites, Cutaneous Parasites, and Cnidarian Envenomation



34 Fungal Skin Infections



35 Leishmaniasis



36 Leprosy (Hansen’s Disease)





Section 6: Sexually Transmitted Diseases



37 Sexually transmitted Infections and Foreign Travel



38 Gonococcal and Chlamydial Genital Infections and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease



39 Syphilis



40 Genital Ulcer Disease



Section 7: Worms



41 Common Intestinal Roundworms



42 Cestodes: Intestinal and Extraintestinal Tapeworms Infections, including Echinococcocis and Cysticercosis





43 Filarial Infections



44 Trematodes



45 The Eosinophilic Patient with Suspected Parasite Infection