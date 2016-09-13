The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual
5th Edition
Description
Prevent, evaluate, and manage diseases that can be acquired in tropical environments and foreign countries with The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual. This pragmatic, pocket-sized resource equips medical providers with the knowledge they need to offer effective aid, covering key topics in pre- and post-travel medicine, caring for immigrants and refugees, and working in low-resource settings. It's also the perfect source for travelers seeking quick, easy access to the latest travel medicine information.
Key Features
- Dynamic images illustrate key concepts for an enhanced visual understanding.
- Evidence-based treatment recommendations enable you to manage diseases confidently.
- Pocket-sized format provides access to need-to-know information quickly and easily.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Pre-Travel Advice
01 Approach to Travel Medicine and a Personal Travel Medicine Kit
02 Urban Medicine: Threats to Health of Travelers to Developing World Cities
03 Emerging Diseases and the International Traveler
04 Air Carrier Issues in Travel Medicine
05 Immunizations For Travelers
06 Malaria Prevention
07 Traveler’s Diarrhea: Prevention & Self-Treatment
08 Water Disinfection
09 Motion, Cold and Heat Disorders
Section 2: Advice for Special Travelers’
10 Altitude Illness
11 Diving Medicine
12 Travel Advice for Pediatrics Travelers: Infants, Children and Adolescents
13 Advice for Women Travelers
14 Travel & HIV Infection
15 Travel with Chronic Medical Conditions
16 Pre-Travel Risk Assessment & Health Advice for Missionaries and Other Long-Term Expatriate Volunteers
17 The Business Expatriate
18 Health Screening in Immigrants, Refugees and International Adoptees
Section 3: Fever
19 Malaria Diagnosis & Treatment
20 Travel-Acquired Illnesses Associated with Fever
21 Viral Hepatitis in Travelers and Immigrants
22 Leptospirosis
23 Lyme Disease
24 Tuberculosis in Travelers and Immigrants
25 Chagas’ Disease
26 African Trypanosomiasis (African Sleeping Sickness)
Section 4: Diarrhea
27 Approach to Diarrhea in Returned Travelers
28 Amebiasis, Giardiasis and Other Intestinal Protozoan Infections
29 Food Poisoning: Toxic Syndromes
30 Fish and Shellfish Poisoning: Toxic Syndromes
Section 5: Skin Lesions
31 Approach to Tropical Dermatology
32 Acute Skin Reactions and Bacterial Infections
33 Ectoparasites, Cutaneous Parasites, and Cnidarian Envenomation
34 Fungal Skin Infections
35 Leishmaniasis
36 Leprosy (Hansen’s Disease)
Section 6: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
37 Sexually transmitted Infections and Foreign Travel
38 Gonococcal and Chlamydial Genital Infections and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
39 Syphilis
40 Genital Ulcer Disease
Section 7: Worms
41 Common Intestinal Roundworms
42 Cestodes: Intestinal and Extraintestinal Tapeworms Infections, including Echinococcocis and Cysticercosis
43 Filarial Infections
44 Trematodes
45 The Eosinophilic Patient with Suspected Parasite Infection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417426
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417433
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323375061
About the Author
Christopher Sanford
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Director, University of Washington Travel Clinic at Hall Health Center; Associate Professor, Family Medicine; Associate Professor, Global Health
Elaine Jong
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine; Director, Hall Health Primary Care Center; Medical Director, UW Campus Health Services; Director Emeritus, UW Travel & Tropical Medicine Clinic, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA, USA
Paul Pottinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases Medicine Associate Director, ID Fellowship Program Director, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program University of Washington