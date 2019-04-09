The Psychological Journey To and From Loneliness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128156186, 9780128156193

The Psychological Journey To and From Loneliness

1st Edition

Development, Causes, and Effects of Social and Emotional Isolation

Authors: Ami Rokach
eBook ISBN: 9780128156193
Paperback ISBN: 9780128156186
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th April 2019
Page Count: 308
Description

There are three universal experiences that we cannot escape: loneliness, illness, and death.  The Psychological Journey To and From Loneliness addresses what was termed the plague of the 21st century--loneliness.  Loneliness is stigmatized in our society, so untold number of people walk around lonely, unable to do what is so naturally called for--make their suffering known, and approach others for company and support.  Thankfully, loneliness is slowly, but steadily, coming out of the "closet."  This book will highlight not only the experience and what can be done about it, but also the experiences that influence it (i.e., our childhood, cultural and religious influences, and our way of life) as well as the effects that loneliness has on various population groups and how it is experienced at different times in our lives.

This volume reviews theoretical approaches to the study of loneliness: the (positive) functions that loneliness may serve in our lives; the stages in life when loneliness is quite "visible" and its effects on us; the life experiences that may strengthen the feeling that one is all alone and forgotten; life experiences that we do not commonly connect to loneliness but it is clearly present in them (e.g., pregnancy and childbirth); and the approaches that are available to copy with its pain and limit its negative effects on us.  The book closes with a review of how psychotherapy can assist those who need encouragement and support in their struggle with loneliness.  The book is particularly suitable for academics, researchers, and clinicians who aim to help clients identify, address, and cope with loneliness.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest research on the development, causes and effects of loneliness
  • Studies loneliness in childhood, adolescence, and middle and old age
  • Outlines what can be done to limit the negative effects of loneliness on an individual
  • Looks at how childhood, cultural, religious and other influences affect loneliness

Readership

Social and clinical psychology researchers; mental health clinicians; graduate level psychology students

Table of Contents

Prologue: Getting loneliness out of the closet
1. Belonging--the Essence of a community
2. Loneliness, illness, and death: universal experiences we dread
3. Loneliness--the concept and experience
4. Loneliness, gender, and culture
5. Loneliness and technological advances
6. Causes of loneliness
7. Loneliness and life's ages and stages
8. Loneliness of marginalized
9. On love and loneliness
10. The loneliness of clinicians
11. Addressing loneliness
12. Loneliness and psychotherapy

About the Author

Ami Rokach

Dr. Rokach is a clinical psychologist, specializing in treating and researching loneliness, anxiety conditions, and traumatic experiences. He is the Executive Editor of the Journal of Psychology: Interdisciplinary and Applied, and teaches in the psychology departments of York University (Canada), The Centre for Academic Studies (Israel), and Walden University (USA). He is the author/editor of six books and over 100 academic papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

York University, Toronto, ON, Canada

