The Proteasomal System in Aging and Disease, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Structure of the Proteasome
- Structure and Function of the Ubiquitin-Proteasome System: Modulation of Components
- Immunoproteasomes: Structure, Function, and Antigen Presentation
- Interactions of the Proteasomal System with Chaperones – Protein Triage and Protein Quality Control
- Proteasome Inhibitors
- Degradation of Damaged Proteins - The Main Function of the 20S Proteasome
- Changes of the Proteasomal System During the Aging Process
- Proteasome and Cancer
- The Ubiquitin Proteasome System and Cardiovascular Disease.
- Role of the Ubiquitin-Proteasome in Protein Quality Control and Signaling: Implication in the Pathogenesis of Eye Diseases
- Proteasome and Neurodegeneratıve Dıseases
Tobias Jung and Tilman Grune
Niki Chondrogianni and Efstathios S. Gonos
Deborah A. Ferrington and Dale S. Gregerson
Marc Kästle and Tilman Grune
Boris Cvek
Andrew. M. Pickering and Kelvin. J. A. Davies
Martin A. Baraibar and Bertrand Friguet
Betul Catalgol
Saul R. Powell, Joerg Herrmann, Amir Lerman, Cam Patterson, Xuejun Wang
Fu Shang and Allen Taylor
Betul Catalgol and Tilman Grune
Description
This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science discusses cutting-edge research of proteasomes and proteasome-associated proteins and cellular systems. The volume is split into two sections. The first part discusses the current knowledge of the structure, function, and regulation of the proteasomal system. The second part describes the role of the proteasome in aging and disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 5th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978653
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123978639
