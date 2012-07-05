The Proteasomal System in Aging and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123978639, 9780123978653

The Proteasomal System in Aging and Disease, Volume 109

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Tilman Grune
eBook ISBN: 9780123978653
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123978639
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th July 2012
Page Count: 436
Table of Contents

  1. Structure of the Proteasome

    2. Tobias Jung and Tilman Grune

  2. Structure and Function of the Ubiquitin-Proteasome System: Modulation of Components

    3. Niki Chondrogianni and Efstathios S. Gonos

  3. Immunoproteasomes: Structure, Function, and Antigen Presentation

    4. Deborah A. Ferrington and Dale S. Gregerson

  4. Interactions of the Proteasomal System with Chaperones – Protein Triage and Protein Quality Control

    5. Marc Kästle and Tilman Grune

  5. Proteasome Inhibitors

    6. Boris Cvek

  6. Degradation of Damaged Proteins - The Main Function of the 20S Proteasome

    7. Andrew. M. Pickering and Kelvin. J. A. Davies

  7. Changes of the Proteasomal System During the Aging Process

    8. Martin A. Baraibar and Bertrand Friguet

  8. Proteasome and Cancer

    9. Betul Catalgol

  9. The Ubiquitin Proteasome System and Cardiovascular Disease.

    10. Saul R. Powell, Joerg Herrmann, Amir Lerman, Cam Patterson, Xuejun Wang

  10. Role of the Ubiquitin-Proteasome in Protein Quality Control and Signaling: Implication in the Pathogenesis of Eye Diseases

    11. Fu Shang and Allen Taylor

  11. Proteasome and Neurodegeneratıve Dıseases

Betul Catalgol and Tilman Grune

Description

This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science discusses cutting-edge research of proteasomes and proteasome-associated proteins and cellular systems. The volume is split into two sections. The first part discusses the current knowledge of the structure, function, and regulation of the proteasomal system. The second part describes the role of the proteasome in aging and disease.

Readership

Molecular biologists and researchers of proteasomes

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123978653
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123978639

