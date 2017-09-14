The Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease through the Mediterranean Diet presents dietary habits that will have maximum impact on cardiovascular health and other major chronic diseases. Data collected through the results of large clinical trials, such as PREDIMED, one of the longest trials ever conducted, has allowed researchers to conclude that the Mediterranean Diet provides the best evidence for health benefits.

Studies have shown that the Mediterranean Diet is able to reduce the risk of cardiovascular hard clinical events by 30%. This book explores the components of this diet, including the consumption of extra virgin olive oil, nuts, fresh fruits and vegetables, fatty fish, poultry and red wine for optimal health benefits.