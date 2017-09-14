The Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease through the Mediterranean Diet
1st Edition
Description
The Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease through the Mediterranean Diet presents dietary habits that will have maximum impact on cardiovascular health and other major chronic diseases. Data collected through the results of large clinical trials, such as PREDIMED, one of the longest trials ever conducted, has allowed researchers to conclude that the Mediterranean Diet provides the best evidence for health benefits.
Studies have shown that the Mediterranean Diet is able to reduce the risk of cardiovascular hard clinical events by 30%. This book explores the components of this diet, including the consumption of extra virgin olive oil, nuts, fresh fruits and vegetables, fatty fish, poultry and red wine for optimal health benefits.
Key Features
- Analyzes the results of clinical trials that show that a healthy dietary pattern can prevent cardiovascular and other major chronic diseases
- Explores the components of The Mediterranean Diet in detail, allowing practitioners to pass this understanding on to patients for optimal health benefits
- Contains recipes, including modified versions for special populations or different cultures
Readership
Researchers of cardiology and nutrition; cardiologists; dietitians; general practitioners; and the educated lay reader
Table of Contents
1. A Healthy Diet for Your Heart and Your Brain
2. Dietary Patterns
3. Epidemiological and Nutritional Methods
4. Not All Fats are Unhealthy
5. Virgin Olive Oil: A Mediterranean Diet Essential
6. A Small Handful of Mixed Nuts
7. Fruits and Vegetables
8. Cereals and Legumes: Provides a High Quality Source of Proteins and Fiber
9. More Fish, Less Meat
10. Red Wine Moderate Consumption and at Mealtimes
11. The Mediterranean Life Style: Not Only Diet But Also Socializing and Physical Activity
12. The Mediterranean Cook: Recipes for All Seasons
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112601
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112595
About the Author
Almudena Sánchez Villegas
Dr. Almudena Sanchez-Villegas is Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Las Palmas. She is the author of more than 40 book chapters and co-editor of textbooks of Biostatistics and Public Health. She has written more than 80 scientific articles, editorials and letters in international peer-reviewed journals and has been principal investigator of two projects of national funding designed to determine the association between diet, activity physics, quality of life and mental health. She has participated as a collaborating researcher in other Spanish and European related nutritional epidemiology such as the PREDIMED and EURRECA projects funded by the European Union. She is part of the Center for Biomedical Research Network Pathophysiology of Obesity and Nutrition collaborating in the PREDIMED-PLUS trial.
Affiliations and Expertise
Profesora titular, Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universidad de las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Ana Sanchez-Taínta
Ana is the first dietitian in the PREDIMED trial. She was the first person to deliver the intervention to participants, and she trained other dietitians coming to Navarra from other centers to learn the protocol.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Dietitian, Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, University of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain