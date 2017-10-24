The Postdoc Landscape
1st Edition
The Invisible Scholars
Description
The Postdoc Landscape offers historical, international, and domestic examples, solutions, and strategies for addressing the needs of postdoctoral scholars in terms of their presence in government, industry, and the academy. Growing issues and concerns are identified with a clear direction in terms of what practitioners, policymakers, and educators can do to improve the working conditions of postdoctoral scholars.
The book includes chapters centered on three themes: the Postdoc Landscape, Postdoc Support and Postdoc Career Literacy, Agency and Choice.
This comprehensive reference serves as a guide for scholars, individuals who supervise and mentor postdoctoral scholars and policymakers.
Key Features
- Outlines practical tools to help universities and organizations develop an infrastructure for supporting postdocs
- Identifies the challenges that postdocs face and offers strategies on how to address the challenges
- Includes a diverse range of voices and experiences from leading experts in the field
Readership
Graduate, medical, and postdoctoral students across the Sciences as well as faculty, advisors, industry professionals, societies, and other organizations who are involved in career counselling, science education programs, and/or mentorship programs
Table of Contents
- History and Evolution of the Postdoctoral Scholar in the United States
2. A Review of Postdoc Reforms in the United States and the Case of the Fair Labor Standards Act Updates of 2016
3. Institutional Support, Programs, and Policies for Postdoctoral Training
4. Postdoc Scholars in S&E Departments: Plights, Departmental Expectations, and Policies
5. Proactive Postdoc Mentoring
6. Career Coherence, Agency, and the Postdoctoral Scholar
7. European Cross-National Mixed-Method Study on Early Career Researcher Experience
8. Postdoc Trajectories: Making Visible the Invisible
9. Global Perspectives on the Postdoctoral Scholar Experience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131701
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131695
About the Editor
Audrey Jaeger
Dr. Audrey J. Jaeger is a Professor of Higher Education and Alumni Distinguished Graduate Professor at NC State. She also directs the National Initiative for Leadership and Institutional Effectiveness (NILIE), an organization focusing on campus climate survey administration. By conducting research on leadership and institutional effectiveness using specialized surveys, NILIE assists institutions, primarily community colleges, in developing strategies that improve student success through collaborative leadership. Dr. Jaeger's research examines relationships and experiences among faculty, students, and other scholars that illuminate issues of transition, access,climate, equity, and community engagement. Prior to NC State, Dr. Jaeger served in various student and academic affairs administrative positions, as well as an adjunct faculty at Baruch College. She received her Ph.D. from New York University. Dr. Jaeger leads Envisioning Excellence for Community College Leadership a comprehensive program at NC State designed to enhance and expand NC State’s historic relationship with North Carolina’s community colleges. Envisioning Excellences is partnering with the Aspen Institute and funded by the John M. Belk Endowment. Dr.Jaeger is an associate editor for Research in Higher Education and on the editorial boards of the Journal of Higher Education and Journal of Higher Education Outreach and Engagement. Her own work has been published in journals such as the Journal of Higher Education, Research in Higher Education, Educational Policy, Community College Review, Journal of College Student Development,Journal of Higher Education Outreach and Engagement, and others. Previously, Dr. Jaeger served on the editorial boards for the Journal of College Student Development, ACPA Books and Media Board, and College Student Affairs Journal. She is a member of the Academy of Outstanding Teachers and Academy of Outstanding Faculty Engaged in Extension and Engagement at NC State as well as a University Faculty Scholar. Dr. Jaeger has received numerous teaching and mentoring awards including the 2016 Association for the Study of Higher Education Mentoring Award, 2013 Women in Higher Education Achievement Award, the 2015 Council of Southern Graduate Schools Outstanding Mentor Award, and the 2015 National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Robert H. Shaffer Award for Academic Excellence as a Graduate Faculty Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Higher Education, Alumni Distinguished Graduate Professor, Executive Director, National Initiative for Leadership and Institutional Effectiveness (NILIE), NC State University, NC, USA
Alessandra Dinin
Alessandra J. Dinin, is an advanced Ph.D candidate in Educational Research and Policy Analysis:Higher Education Administration. She serves as a Research Analyst for Trinity College’s Office of Assessment at Duke University. Her academic research centers on individuals in higher education science technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs, especially undergraduate women in engineering. This research lead her to exploring the careers and pathways for women in STEM throughout their careers. Alessandra served as Director of Research for the National Initiative for Leadership and Institutional Effectiveness (NILIE) at North Carolina State University. NILIE focuses on campus climate issues and was the home to several studies on postdocs. Prior to pursuing her Ph.D., Alessandra was a fellowship director at the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) in Washington, DC. While in Washington, DC, Alessandra earned a Master of Arts in Education and Human Development from the George Washington University. Her Bachelor of Arts was completed at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. Candidate, NC State University, Research Analyst II, Duke University, NC, USA