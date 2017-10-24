The Postdoc Landscape

Dr. Audrey J. Jaeger is a Professor of Higher Education and Alumni Distinguished Graduate Professor at NC State. She also directs the National Initiative for Leadership and Institutional Effectiveness (NILIE), an organization focusing on campus climate survey administration. By conducting research on leadership and institutional effectiveness using specialized surveys, NILIE assists institutions, primarily community colleges, in developing strategies that improve student success through collaborative leadership. Dr. Jaeger's research examines relationships and experiences among faculty, students, and other scholars that illuminate issues of transition, access,climate, equity, and community engagement. Prior to NC State, Dr. Jaeger served in various student and academic affairs administrative positions, as well as an adjunct faculty at Baruch College. She received her Ph.D. from New York University. Dr. Jaeger leads Envisioning Excellence for Community College Leadership a comprehensive program at NC State designed to enhance and expand NC State’s historic relationship with North Carolina’s community colleges. Envisioning Excellences is partnering with the Aspen Institute and funded by the John M. Belk Endowment. Dr.Jaeger is an associate editor for Research in Higher Education and on the editorial boards of the Journal of Higher Education and Journal of Higher Education Outreach and Engagement. Her own work has been published in journals such as the Journal of Higher Education, Research in Higher Education, Educational Policy, Community College Review, Journal of College Student Development,Journal of Higher Education Outreach and Engagement, and others. Previously, Dr. Jaeger served on the editorial boards for the Journal of College Student Development, ACPA Books and Media Board, and College Student Affairs Journal. She is a member of the Academy of Outstanding Teachers and Academy of Outstanding Faculty Engaged in Extension and Engagement at NC State as well as a University Faculty Scholar. Dr. Jaeger has received numerous teaching and mentoring awards including the 2016 Association for the Study of Higher Education Mentoring Award, 2013 Women in Higher Education Achievement Award, the 2015 Council of Southern Graduate Schools Outstanding Mentor Award, and the 2015 National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Robert H. Shaffer Award for Academic Excellence as a Graduate Faculty Member.