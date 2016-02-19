The Pineal Gland of Vertebrates Including Man, Volume 52
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J. Ariens Kappers P. Pevet
eBook ISBN: 9780080861777
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 559
About the Serial Editors
J. Ariens Kappers Serial Editor
Central lnstitute for Brain Research, Amsterdam (The Netherlands)
P. Pevet Serial Editor
Netherlands Institute jor Brain Research, IJdijk 28, 1095 KJ Amsterdam, and University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
