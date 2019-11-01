The Laboratory Rat
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Background of the laboratory rat
1. Historical Foundations
2. Origins and Taxonomy
3. Translational Potential of Rats in Research
Biology and care
4. Functional Anatomy and Physiology of the Rat
5. Clinical Pathology
6. Reproduction and Breeding
7. Assisted Reproductive Technologies and Genetic Modification in Rats
8. Behavior and Behavioral Analysis of Rats
9. Nutrition
10. Housing, Care, and Environment
Clinical care and disease
11. Medical Management and Diagnostic Approaches
12. Bacterial, Mycoplasmal, and Mycotic Pathogens
13. Viral Pathogens
14. Parasites
15. Neoplastic Disease
16. Metabolic, Traumatic, and Miscellaneous Disease
17. Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Euthanasia
18. Care for Surgical and Other Fragile Models
Rats as research models
19. General Experimental Techniques
20. Integrating Biology with Rat Genomic Tools
21. Gnotobiotics and the Microbiome
22. Toxicology
23. Embryology and Teratology
24. Immunology
25. Cardiovascular Research
26. Alcoholism, and Substance Abuse Research
27. Rat Models of Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome, and Obesity
28. Use of Rats in Neuroscience
29. Rat Models of Spinal Cord Injury and Traumatic Brain Injury
30. Use of Rats in Regenerative Medicine Research
31. Rat models of Infectious Disease
Description
The Laboratory Rat, Third Edition, features updated information on a variety of topics, including rats as research models in alcoholism, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, neuroscience, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, biomaterials evaluation and infectious disease. As a premier source of information on the laboratory rat, this book will be of interest to veterinary and medical students, senior graduate students, post-docs and researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research.
Key Features
- Contains a plethora of new information on the topic
- Recognized as the premier source of information on the laboratory rat
- Features updated information on a variety of topics, including rats as research models in alcoholism, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, neuroscience, and more
Readership
Veterinarians; researchers who use rats in their experiments on aging, drug addiction, cancer, spinal cord injury, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, spontaneous diabetes, arthritis, and so on
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128143384
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mark Suckow Editor
Mark A. Suckow, DVM, DACLAM, is the Associate Vice President for Research, Attending Veterinarian, and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Kentucky. He is on the council on Accreditation at the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International. Dr. Suckow has 25 years of experience with IACUC organization and regulatory compliance, laboratory animal medicine, research with a variety of animal models, and animal facility design and management. He is the previous editor of laboratory animal publications with CRC Press and AP/Elsevier, including Principles of Animal Research, Research Regulatory Compliance and The Laboratory Rabbit, Guinea Pig, Hamster and Other Rodents
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Vice President for Research, Attending Veterinarian, Professor, Biomedical Engineering, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY.
F. Claire Hankenson Editor
F. Claire Hankenson, DVM, MS, is the Director of MSU Campus Animal Resources and Attending Veterinarian at the Michigan State University. Research interests are refinements in the case and use of animals involved in research studies, particularly rodent clinical medicine, tail biopsy evaluations and humane endpoints.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, MSU Campus Animal Resources, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA
Ronald Wilson Editor
Ronald P. Wilson, VMA, MS, DACLAM, is the Professor and Chair of Comparative Medicine at Pennsylvania State University. Research interests are related to experimental surgery, pain, analgesia and anesthesia of laboratory animals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Comparative Medicine, Penn State University College of Medicine, Hershey, PA, USA
Patricia Foley Editor
Patricia L. Foley, DVM, DCLAM, is the Director, Division of Comparative Medicine at Georgetown University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Comparative Medicine, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA